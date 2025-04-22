Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxurious lifestyle, health and socializing:

ultra-modern fitness center

gourmet restaurant

cafe

rooftop bar with a view

areas for walking around the lake and relaxing with children

modern playground

public spaces for relaxation and comfortable work

wide streets

four-lane access road

pedestrian and green areas

Facilities and equipment in the house

All villas with private pool are equipped with air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, kitchen and landscape design.

The furniture package is optional. The furniture package includes high-quality mobile furniture, household appliances, decor, dishes and bed linen.

Autonomy, energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact are ensured by equipping the villas with energy-saving technologies and implementing eco-initiatives such as solar panels and rainwater collection.

The complex is equipped with the most modern security systems, including 24-hour video surveillance and access control to the territory.

Advantages

Payment plan:

Reservation deposit - 2%

Signing of the purchase and sale agreement within 30 days of reservation - 33%

Finished foundation pillar - 15%

Finished concrete structure - 15%

Finished wall and roof structure - 15%

Finishing, built-in furniture, painting, installation of window and door frames - 15%

Transfer of land registration - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The villas are built into a green landscape, creating a tropical forest feel and providing privacy. The natural surroundings highlight the beauty of your lakeside home.

The complex is strategically located along the northwest coast of Phuket Island, in the area of ​​​​Chong Thale, known for its developed infrastructure for comfortable living. This area also benefits from its proximity to the famous beaches of Bang Tao and Surin.