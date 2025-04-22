  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
ID: 22092
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392629
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxurious lifestyle, health and socializing:

  • ultra-modern fitness center
  • gourmet restaurant
  • cafe
  • rooftop bar with a view
  • areas for walking around the lake and relaxing with children
  • modern playground
  • public spaces for relaxation and comfortable work
  • wide streets
  • four-lane access road
  • pedestrian and green areas
Facilities and equipment in the house

All villas with private pool are equipped with air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, kitchen and landscape design.

The furniture package is optional. The furniture package includes high-quality mobile furniture, household appliances, decor, dishes and bed linen.

Autonomy, energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact are ensured by equipping the villas with energy-saving technologies and implementing eco-initiatives such as solar panels and rainwater collection.

The complex is equipped with the most modern security systems, including 24-hour video surveillance and access control to the territory.

Advantages

Payment plan:

  • Reservation deposit - 2%
  • Signing of the purchase and sale agreement within 30 days of reservation - 33%
  • Finished foundation pillar - 15%
  • Finished concrete structure - 15%
  • Finished wall and roof structure - 15%
  • Finishing, built-in furniture, painting, installation of window and door frames - 15%
  • Transfer of land registration - 5%
Location and nearby infrastructure

The villas are built into a green landscape, creating a tropical forest feel and providing privacy. The natural surroundings highlight the beauty of your lakeside home.

The complex is strategically located along the northwest coast of Phuket Island, in the area of ​​​​Chong Thale, known for its developed infrastructure for comfortable living. This area also benefits from its proximity to the famous beaches of Bang Tao and Surin.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
