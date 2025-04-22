Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Sale of apartments from a top developer in Phuket. The modern residential complex consists of seven buildings of seven floors with unique architecture. The project includes 859 apartments of various layouts and 330 parking spaces. Ideal for investors who want to get maximum income from growth in value and renting out.

swimming pool

gym

spa area

coworking

children's areas

BBQ

parking and much more

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The management company from the developer, the Rental Pool 70/30 program.

The developer has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket since 1989. Some properties are delivered ahead of schedule. The best price-quality ratio on the island!

Building B is pet-friendly

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most elite area in Phuket with high potential. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket. It is included in the top 10 best beaches in Thailand. The beach is 8 km long, which allows you to enjoy peace and privacy even in high season.

The complex will be located just 500 m from the beach.

Schools

The Waldorf Phuket — 1.2 km

Helsinki International School — 2.6 km

Headstart International School — 3 km

Hospital

Bangkok Hospital — 2.4 km

Golf