  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,897
19/05/2025
$135,897
18/05/2025
$136,182
17/05/2025
$136,591
16/05/2025
$135,305
14/05/2025
$136,475
13/05/2025
$136,571
11/05/2025
$136,567
10/05/2025
$136,288
09/05/2025
$136,449
08/05/2025
$136,248
07/05/2025
$136,049
14/04/2025
$133,242
13/04/2025
$133,321
12/04/2025
$132,640
11/04/2025
$133,978
10/04/2025
$131,903
09/04/2025
$133,632
08/04/2025
$133,316
07/04/2025
$134,407
06/04/2025
$134,419
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22291
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395533
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Sale of apartments from a top developer in Phuket. The modern residential complex consists of seven buildings of seven floors with unique architecture. The project includes 859 apartments of various layouts and 330 parking spaces. Ideal for investors who want to get maximum income from growth in value and renting out.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • spa area
  • coworking
  • children's areas
  • BBQ
  • parking and much more
Advantages

The management company from the developer, the Rental Pool 70/30 program.

The developer has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket since 1989. Some properties are delivered ahead of schedule. The best price-quality ratio on the island!

Building B is pet-friendly

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most elite area in Phuket with high potential. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket. It is included in the top 10 best beaches in Thailand. The beach is 8 km long, which allows you to enjoy peace and privacy even in high season.

The complex will be located just 500 m from the beach.

Schools

  • The Waldorf Phuket — 1.2 km
  • Helsinki International School — 2.6 km
  • Headstart International School — 3 km

Hospital

  • Bangkok Hospital — 2.4 km

Golf

  • Golf Saver — 1.6 km
  • Phuket Golf Centre — 2 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$447,584
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$200,710
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$420,249
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$675,884
Residential complex Phenomenon
Karon, Thailand
from
$146,949
You are viewing
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,897
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$205,444
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique villa on Koh Samui that combines comfort, style and high profitability - MISS VILLA! Installments available! Furnished! Only 700m to Maenam Beach! Amenities: terrace, designer repair, landscape design, security, video surveillance. Location: - in one of the best locations …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$768,704
An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landscape. On the territory of the residence the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$125,748
The residence features a fountain, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a spa area and a sauna, a conference room, restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a games room, a fitness center, a parking, a landscaped garden. Advantages Guaranteed income of 6% within 8 years. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications