Residential complex Sea Heaven

Condominium on the first line of secluded beach

A new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.



The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tourists, as in Patong, or Caron.

The construction quality of the project is high, the first phase is almost ready, and the second is planned to be completed in 2025.



From the main condominium blocks to the beach only 1 minute walk, which will undoubtedly affect the investment attractiveness of the property and create high rental demand.



The project also includes a complex of luxury villas, three blocks of commercial infrastructure, a club house. The total volume of the developed territory is more than 128 thousand square meters. The developer offers a guarantee rental investment program at 7% per annum for 5 years.



The complex will be managed by the world’s largest five-star hotel chain Wyndham.