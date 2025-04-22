  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sea Heaven

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$170,546
from
$3,930/m²
;
35
ID: 24599
ID: 24599
Last update: 11/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • House leased

About the complex

Condominium on the first line of secluded beach

A new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.

The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tourists, as in Patong, or Caron.

The construction quality of the project is high, the first phase is almost ready, and the second is planned to be completed in 2025.

From the main condominium blocks to the beach only 1 minute walk, which will undoubtedly affect the investment attractiveness of the property and create high rental demand.

The project also includes a complex of luxury villas, three blocks of commercial infrastructure, a club house. The total volume of the developed territory is more than 128 thousand square meters. The developer offers a guarantee rental investment program at 7% per annum for 5 years.

The complex will be managed by the world’s largest five-star hotel chain Wyndham.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.0
Price per m², USD 4,587
Apartment price, USD 171,665
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 51.0 – 74.0
Price per m², USD 4,685 – 6,798
Apartment price, USD 348,979

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
