  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,30M
;
6
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps away from the beach.

  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Phuket Town - 40 minutes
  • British International School - 35 minutes
  • Golf course - 30 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 35 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 5 minutes
  • Patong Beach - 15 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Rawayana
Phuket, Thailand
from
€129,948
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€77,451
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket, Thailand
from
€61,090
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
€59,092
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,53M
You are viewing
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,545
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from Patak Street, near shops, restaurants, nightlife. Karon beach - 2 minutes Patong - 10 minutes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€627,463
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas and apartments with terraces. Some flats are furnished. The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.
Realting.com
Go