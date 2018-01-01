Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies.
The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes walk from Patak Street, near shops, restaurants, nightlife.
Karon beach - 2 minutes
Patong - 10 minutes
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view.
The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen
Wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
We offer villas and apartments with terraces.
Some flats are furnished.
The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces.
The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.