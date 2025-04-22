  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$548,320
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26343
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458696
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

The perfect choice for those, who prefer a quiet getaway, peaceful and elegant surroundings with excellent facilities throughout, providing a great atmosphere for comfort and relaxation along with stunning views.

Each villas has:

  • swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a pool terrace and an outdoor shower
  • garden
  • parking
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Porto de Phuket - 13 minutes
  • International school - 15 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 15 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Boat Avenue - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$145,481
Residential complex The Ozone Residences – Phase 4
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$732,281
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$119,751
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Baan Sa Ket, Thailand
from
$321,639
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$548,320
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and views of the ocean 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and views of the ocean 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$196,053
Premium condominium for living, rentals and passive income. Features: security and video surveillance reception parking lobby with a lounge area fitness center large swimming pool sea view roof-top terrace with a bar, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi meeting room and library shuttle bus to the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 41–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$612,341
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea. Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications