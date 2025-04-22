Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The perfect choice for those, who prefer a quiet getaway, peaceful and elegant surroundings with excellent facilities throughout, providing a great atmosphere for comfort and relaxation along with stunning views.
Each villas has:
swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a pool terrace and an outdoor shower
garden
parking
Location and nearby infrastructure
Porto de Phuket - 13 minutes
International school - 15 minutes
Layan Beach - 15 minutes
Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes
Boat Avenue - 15 minutes
Thalang, Thailand
Premium condominium for living, rentals and passive income.
Features:
security and video surveillance
reception
parking
lobby with a lounge area
fitness center
large swimming pool
sea view roof-top terrace with a bar, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi
meeting room and library
shuttle bus to the…
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea.
Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…