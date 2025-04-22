  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$263,804
18/05/2025
$263,804
17/05/2025
$262,831
16/05/2025
$263,007
14/05/2025
$265,124
13/05/2025
$262,297
11/05/2025
$261,731
10/05/2025
$262,605
09/05/2025
$260,473
08/05/2025
$259,524
07/05/2025
$260,421
14/04/2025
$259,253
13/04/2025
$259,406
12/04/2025
$260,372
11/04/2025
$266,257
10/04/2025
$267,342
09/04/2025
$268,684
08/04/2025
$268,517
06/04/2025
$268,676
05/04/2025
$266,228
04/04/2025
$269,784
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14425
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2347563
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao.

A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupied by greenery and swimming pools. Residents will have access to: a lobby, a library, recreation areas, a home theater, a game room, a fitness room, a sauna with changing rooms, places for business meetings, a barbecue area with a long table, various types of swimming pools, a bar and a cafe.

Types of units:

  • 1 bedroom 32-62 m2
  • 1 bedroom plus 56-64 m2
  • 2 bedroom 66-106 m2
  • 2 bedroom ultra 87-145 m2
  • 3 bedroom 122-132 m2
  • 3 bedroom ultra 165-190 m2
Advantages

This is an excellent opportunity to enter into a profitably deal in the early stages of construction for investors who want to rent out property and receive maximum income. By the time the project is completed, prices are expected to increase by 30%.

Payment schedule:

  • Booking deposit - 100,000 baht
  • Contract (30 days after booking) - 25%
  • 1st payment - 25%
  • 2nd payment - 25%
  • Transfer of ownership - 25%

Early bird deal:

  • 1 bedroom - 300,000 baht
  • 2 bedroom - 500,000 baht
  • 3 bedroom - 1,000,000 baht
  • 2 bedroom ultra - 1,000,000 baht
  • 3 bedroom ultra - 1,000,000 baht
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is a versatile area on the north-west coast of Phuket, suitable for both a two-week holiday and permanent residence. Everything is aimed at the European consumer and offers the appropriate level of quality.

Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue - places where stands with cheap fruits, branded restaurants, street musicians, souvenir shops and curious tourists with cameras coexist.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the well-known international school, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$727,617
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$202,664
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$109,793
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Residential complex Gardens of Eden Residences Beachfront
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$574,298
You are viewing
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$263,804
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Canvas
Residential complex Canvas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$215,657
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Canvas Cherng Talay is a low-rise condominium located in the heart of Bangtao-Cherngtalay, Phuket, featuring extensive communal areas and unique living spaces, including pool access condominiums and penthouses with rooftop spaces from Sansiri. The Canvas Cherng Talay condominium covers a lar…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$495,592
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a private beach, lounge areas, a co-working area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a kids' play room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on one of the most…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Kathu, Thailand
from
$59,437
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34–45 379 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for family living, expatriates, and long-term rentals. About the location: The complex is located in the heart of Phuket, in the Kathu area, providing easy access to urban infrastructure, international schools, shoppin…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications