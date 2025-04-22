Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao.

A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupied by greenery and swimming pools. Residents will have access to: a lobby, a library, recreation areas, a home theater, a game room, a fitness room, a sauna with changing rooms, places for business meetings, a barbecue area with a long table, various types of swimming pools, a bar and a cafe.

Types of units:

1 bedroom 32-62 m2

1 bedroom plus 56-64 m2

2 bedroom 66-106 m2

2 bedroom ultra 87-145 m2

3 bedroom 122-132 m2

3 bedroom ultra 165-190 m2

Advantages

This is an excellent opportunity to enter into a profitably deal in the early stages of construction for investors who want to rent out property and receive maximum income. By the time the project is completed, prices are expected to increase by 30%.

Payment schedule:

Booking deposit - 100,000 baht

Contract (30 days after booking) - 25%

1st payment - 25%

2nd payment - 25%

Transfer of ownership - 25%

Early bird deal:

1 bedroom - 300,000 baht

2 bedroom - 500,000 baht

3 bedroom - 1,000,000 baht

2 bedroom ultra - 1,000,000 baht

3 bedroom ultra - 1,000,000 baht

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is a versatile area on the north-west coast of Phuket, suitable for both a two-week holiday and permanent residence. Everything is aimed at the European consumer and offers the appropriate level of quality.

Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue - places where stands with cheap fruits, branded restaurants, street musicians, souvenir shops and curious tourists with cameras coexist.