Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

These stunning new condos and penthouses with their own private rooftop pools are located in two adjacent blocks separated by a picturesque canal and connected by pedestrian bridges. Each building is five storeys high and features 237 apartments, with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as penthouses. The light, contemporary interiors feature a soft colour palette with turquoise accents that reflect the shimmering lake and azure sea.

Each block has its own terrace, enriching the architecture and seamlessly merging with the natural surroundings. The terraces and surroundings have been designed in undulating forms that mimic the shape of a canyon, creating the feeling of living in a mysterious lost world in the jungle – and yet only minutes from the beach.

Residents can enjoy a large free-form swimming pool with a central pool bar that loops around the condos and is accessible directly from them.

Trusted developer - a leading developer in Asia, known for its high-quality and eco-friendly projects. The company has been active in Phuket since the 1980s.

Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach

Exceptional location in a prestigious area with developed infrastructure

Bang Tao Beach - 250 m

Boat Avenue, a popular shopping and dining area - 1.3 km

Porto de Phuket, an open-air shopping mall - 1.8 km

Laguna Golf - 1.8 km

Blue Tree Water Park - 7 minutes drive

Headstart International School (Cherng Talay Campus) - 10 minutes

UWC International School - 20 minutes

British International School - 20 minutes

Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes

AdvantagesInfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

These sophisticated new residences are discreetly hidden behind Laguna Phuket’s first ever hotel, just steps away from the sought-after Bang Tao Beach and its idyllic sunsets. As such they occupy one of the most desirable sites not just in the world-famous Laguna Phuket but on the whole of the island.

The turquoise waters and pristine white sands of one of the world’s best beaches are just steps away, and you’re only a 30-minute drive from Phuket international airport. Situated within the multi-award winning Laguna Phuket, you’ll be surrounded by some of the island’s best restaurants and spas and Laguna Golf Phuket which has been named “Thailand’s Best Golf Course”.