  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
10/07/2025
$1,45M
09/07/2025
$1,45M
08/07/2025
$1,46M
06/07/2025
$1,46M
05/07/2025
$1,45M
04/07/2025
$1,45M
03/07/2025
$1,45M
02/07/2025
$1,45M
01/07/2025
$1,45M
29/06/2025
$1,46M
28/06/2025
$1,46M
27/06/2025
$1,46M
26/06/2025
$1,46M
25/06/2025
$1,46M
24/06/2025
$1,46M
23/06/2025
$1,47M
22/06/2025
$1,47M
21/06/2025
$1,47M
20/06/2025
$1,48M
19/06/2025
$1,48M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23235
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415598
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

These stunning new condos and penthouses with their own private rooftop pools are located in two adjacent blocks separated by a picturesque canal and connected by pedestrian bridges. Each building is five storeys high and features 237 apartments, with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as penthouses. The light, contemporary interiors feature a soft colour palette with turquoise accents that reflect the shimmering lake and azure sea.

Each block has its own terrace, enriching the architecture and seamlessly merging with the natural surroundings. The terraces and surroundings have been designed in undulating forms that mimic the shape of a canyon, creating the feeling of living in a mysterious lost world in the jungle – and yet only minutes from the beach.

Residents can enjoy a large free-form swimming pool with a central pool bar that loops around the condos and is accessible directly from them.

Advantages
  • Trusted developer - a leading developer in Asia, known for its high-quality and eco-friendly projects. The company has been active in Phuket since the 1980s.
  • Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach
  • Exceptional location in a prestigious area with developed infrastructure
Infrastructure
  • Bang Tao Beach - 250 m
  • Boat Avenue, a popular shopping and dining area - 1.3 km
  • Porto de Phuket, an open-air shopping mall - 1.8 km
  • Laguna Golf - 1.8 km
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 7 minutes drive
  • Headstart International School (Cherng Talay Campus) - 10 minutes
  • UWC International School - 20 minutes
  • British International School - 20 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes
Location and nearby infrastructure

These sophisticated new residences are discreetly hidden behind Laguna Phuket’s first ever hotel, just steps away from the sought-after Bang Tao Beach and its idyllic sunsets. As such they occupy one of the most desirable sites not just in the world-famous Laguna Phuket but on the whole of the island.

The turquoise waters and pristine white sands of one of the world’s best beaches are just steps away, and you’re only a 30-minute drive from Phuket international airport. Situated within the multi-award winning Laguna Phuket, you’ll be surrounded by some of the island’s best restaurants and spas and Laguna Golf Phuket which has been named “Thailand’s Best Golf Course”.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,375
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$898,199
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$173,803
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$67,615
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$852,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each hou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,59M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 248–938 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Complimentary tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's for: Perfect for those dreaming of a luxurious seaside life, valuing exclusivity and high-level amenities. For discerning individuals looking to invest in prestigious real estate in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. About th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Thalang, Thailand
from
$224,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments surrounded by greenery and modern amenities! Installment plan available! Fully furnished! A sense of space and serenity envelops the LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES condominiums in Phuket, where the boundless sky mingles with calm waters …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications