  3. Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€909,436
2
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools 3.85 x 12.25 m, terraces, and parking spaces.

Plot areas - from 437 m2 to 599 m2.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.

Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€136,039
Residential complex New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€214,513
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€732,380
Residential complex Bayphere
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
€148,067
Residential complex Laguna Seaside
Phangnga Province, Thailand
from
€300,412
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,14M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house includes 3 or 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a large living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen, staff rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,04M
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm. There are 14 villas with swimming pools. Each has 3 bedrooms and is 300 m2 in size. The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotel, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves. Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa. Payment plan: 35% — down payment. 35% — during construction. 30% — after construction. Facilities and equipment in the house More on facilities: private pool by each villa; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with pathways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception. Location and nearby infrastructure Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.
