The new project, Turtle Lake Bangtao, is located on one of the most prestigious beaches on Phuket Island. The main feature of the condominium is the large garden within walking distance of the sea. In nine 7-story buildings are located 637 apartments ranging in size from 31 m2 to 94 m2.

Several swimming pools will be built in the condominium area, looping between the buildings, adding freshness and coolness. In the center of the pools will be a large green glade where yoga or other activities can be held. A gym and boxing room, an onsen and sauna, and a yoga room will be open for residents. A co-working center and a library have been prepared for businesspeople. Entertainment in the complex will include a children's club, a game room with PS and board games, a movie theater, a hall with a golf simulator, a barbecue area, and a party area.

Nine 7-story buildings are located next to Bangtao Beach, and the sea is only 750 meters away. A 5-minute drive from the complex are restaurants, the shopping arcades Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, and the supermarket Villa Market. Near the complex are Laguna Golf Club, beach clubs Xana, Maya, and Catch, and the water park Blue Tree.

On the territory of the complex: