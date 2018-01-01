  1. Realting.com
Turtle Lake

Phuket, Thailand
€180,398
About the complex

The new project, Turtle Lake Bangtao, is located on one of the most prestigious beaches on Phuket Island. The main feature of the condominium is the large garden within walking distance of the sea. In nine 7-story buildings are located 637 apartments ranging in size from 31 m2 to 94 m2.

Several swimming pools will be built in the condominium area, looping between the buildings, adding freshness and coolness. In the center of the pools will be a large green glade where yoga or other activities can be held. A gym and boxing room, an onsen and sauna, and a yoga room will be open for residents. A co-working center and a library have been prepared for businesspeople. Entertainment in the complex will include a children's club, a game room with PS and board games, a movie theater, a hall with a golf simulator, a barbecue area, and a party area.

Nine 7-story buildings are located next to Bangtao Beach, and the sea is only 750 meters away. A 5-minute drive from the complex are restaurants, the shopping arcades Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, and the supermarket Villa Market. Near the complex are Laguna Golf Club, beach clubs Xana, Maya, and Catch, and the water park Blue Tree.

On the territory of the complex:

  • Reception
  • Swimming pools
  • Restaurants
  • Gym
  • Sauna
  • Onsen
  • Yoga Studio
  • Kids Club
  • Game room
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Co-working room
  • Barbecue area
  • Parking lot
  • Protected area

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Monolithic
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
2025
The year of construction
2025
Finished
Finishing options
Finished
7
Number of floors
7
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.0 – 44.0
Price per m², EUR 4,510 – 4,724
Apartment price, EUR 180,398 – 207,870
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², EUR 4,635
Apartment price, EUR 301,274
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 12 000 m
Kindergarten 900 m
Shop 500 m
Sea 750 m
Shopping center 700 m
School 900 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
