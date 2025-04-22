Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a parking, Nai Harn area, Phuket, Thailand

This project is born from the idea that true luxury is not measured by excess—but by the quality of everyday moments. Whether you’re unwinding by the pool, enjoying natural light through expansive windows, or simply living at your own pace—this is where modern design meets a slower, more meaningful lifestyle.

This multi-storey building features expansive glass-fronted balconies that offer panoramic views in every suite. Clean vertical and horizontal lines create a refined, geometric elegance, while lush greenery cascades from the rooftop.The centerpiece is a uniquely designed canopy structure with organic, tree-like pillars that blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

Rawai Park - 2,3 km

Kinderville School and Kindergarten - 2,9 km

Naiharn Beach - 3,3 km

Tops Supermarket - 3,8 km

Promthep Cape - 5,6 km

The Big Buddha - 13 km

Location and nearby infrastructure