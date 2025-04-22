  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a parking, Nai Harn area, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
$121,401
ID: 26269
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457564
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

This project is born from the idea that true luxury is not measured by excess—but by the quality of everyday moments. Whether you’re unwinding by the pool, enjoying natural light through expansive windows, or simply living at your own pace—this is where modern design meets a slower, more meaningful lifestyle.

This multi-storey building features expansive glass-fronted balconies that offer panoramic views in every suite. Clean vertical and horizontal lines create a refined, geometric elegance, while lush greenery cascades from the rooftop.The centerpiece is a uniquely designed canopy structure with organic, tree-like pillars that blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Rawai Park - 2,3 km
  • Kinderville School and Kindergarten - 2,9 km
  • Naiharn Beach - 3,3 km
  • Tops Supermarket - 3,8 km
  • Promthep Cape - 5,6 km
  • The Big Buddha - 13 km

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,511
Residential complex Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$415,894
Residential complex Garrya Residences – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$929,903
Other complexes
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$146,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
5 real estate properties 5
Start of sales of the apartment complex in the heart of RavaiThe new complex is being built in the south of Phuket in the centre of Rawai, one of the most popular areas of the island, a two-minute walk from the famous seafood market and a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Yanui and Nine Har…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 36–108 m²
37 real estate properties 37
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The Momentum is our new district in Phuket, combining comfort, modern architecture, and high investment potential. We’ve been building and managing properties in the most promising areas of the island …
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Leave a request
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The Aqua – Phuket
Residential complex The Aqua – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$220,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 49–100 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those looking to combine luxurious living with convenience, ensuring magnificence and privacy. The best choice for young professionals, families, and those planning to retire in luxury. About the location: Located in t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications