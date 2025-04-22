  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$795,360
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19707
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371774
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in furniture
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 12 minutes
  • Golf course - 16 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 21 minutes
  • International school - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 7 minutes

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$358,320
Residential complex Skypark Celeste
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,487
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$152,204
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$219,565
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$795,360
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
from
$121,870
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34–165 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$653,934
The modern residential complex includes a lobby and co-working area, a club house, adult and children's pools, a fitness room, a yoga room, a park, 24-hour security. Each house has 3 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a storage room, a dressing room, terraces, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$358,320
We offer a beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, a terrace and a salt-water infinity pool, a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security abd video surveillance, a gym, a spa center. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Built-in electri…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications