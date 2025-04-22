Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
The modern residential complex includes a lobby and co-working area, a club house, adult and children's pools, a fitness room, a yoga room, a park, 24-hour security.
Each house has 3 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a storage room, a dressing room, terraces, …
We offer a beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, a terrace and a salt-water infinity pool, a parking.
The residence features around-the-clock security abd video surveillance, a gym, a spa center.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Fully equipped kitchen
Built-in electri…