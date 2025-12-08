  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
$156,228
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
$236,704
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
$3,65M
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Residential complex Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 261–360 m²
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal choice for those seeking luxurious housing surrounded by nature for comfortable living or a profitable investment. It is perfect for families with children due to its proximity to an international scho…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
$1,55M
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools. Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
TRANIO
