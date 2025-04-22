Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Rawai, Thailand
$656,666
20
ID: 23634
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377502
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors).

Some apartments have private swimming pools.

The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top garden with an infinity pool of 62 m2, a parking, a restaurant, a laundry.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fully equipped bathrooms
  • High-speed Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the premium area adjacent to Rawai beach, close to the main places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, such as international schools, hospitals, cinemas, golf courses, night life entertainment and shopping malls, beautiful Nai Harn beach, the seafood market, local seafood restaurants and bars.

  • International school - 4 minutes drive
  • Rawai Beach - 5 minutes
  • Nai Harn Beach - 7 minutes
  • Chalong Pier - 10 minutes
  • Karon Beach - 15 minutes
  • Big Buddha - 30 minutes
  • Kamala Beach - 30 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 40 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 40 minutes
  • Mai Kao Beach - 50 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 50 minutes

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

