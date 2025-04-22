Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand

We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors).

Some apartments have private swimming pools.

The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top garden with an infinity pool of 62 m2, a parking, a restaurant, a laundry.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Air conditioning

Fully equipped bathrooms

High-speed Wi-Fi

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the premium area adjacent to Rawai beach, close to the main places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, such as international schools, hospitals, cinemas, golf courses, night life entertainment and shopping malls, beautiful Nai Harn beach, the seafood market, local seafood restaurants and bars.