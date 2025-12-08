  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Rawai, Thailand

houses
40
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Show all Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$134,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43–147 m²
35 real estate properties 35
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand. A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality. Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool. Each apartment has a “living…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.5 – 59.7
252,818 – 299,893
Apartment 2 rooms
68.9 – 147.2
217,088 – 739,780
Apartment
43.2 – 45.1
162,941 – 169,991
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Show all Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$84,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Apartments Aura Condominium near Nai HarnAURA Condominium is a modern condominium project located in Rawai, Phuket province. The condominium has 2 buildings, each building with 7 floors, a total of 241 units. Condominiums available for sale range from 2.63 million baht to 8.64 million baht. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Show all Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Rawai, Thailand
from
$317,578
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Set beside a lake near Nai Harn Beach, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Condo development will comprise of twelve 4-storey buildings, containing 353 units. All units are one-bedroom, with sizes ranging from 40sqm to 61sqm. They all feature a private balcony with either lake, pool, or countrysid…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Show all Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$159,647
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The unique concept of the project makes it a point of attraction for the entire Rawai district. The property here has a high rental potential regardless of the season. In a complex of 35 premium villas and 2 condominiums.RentalPool program: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the manag…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$674,025
We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors). Some apartments have private swimming pools. The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$247,504
Enigma Residence is the unique residential complex, where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, coming true. Features sea view apartments reasonable layouts "Smart Home" system modern design and quality materials lobby and reception underground parking co-working area…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,167
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor parking spaces, a co-working space, 2 swimming pools, a kids' pool, a children's club and a playground, a cinema, a spa center, a sauna and a fitness room, a restaurant and a bar, a roof-top swimming pool with a terrace. F…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Show all Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Rawai, Thailand
from
$112,999
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Utopia Urban Lux - Glam Phuket is a luxury condominium complex that forms the fourth phase of the Utopia Nai Harn project.Here are some reasons why you should choose this complex:Prestigious location: One of Phuket’s most popular beaches, known for its entertainment and nightlife, is just a …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$156,718
Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket. The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Saturday S
Residential complex Saturday S
Residential complex Saturday S
Residential complex Saturday S
Residential complex Saturday S
Show all Residential complex Saturday S
Residential complex Saturday S
Rawai, Thailand
from
$192,981
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 4
Area 43–118 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Fully Furnished About the Complex: This residential complex in Phuket offers 119 modern and spacious units on an area of 7,000 square meters. Various unit types are available with sizes ranging from 50 to 75 square meters. The complex stands out with its elegant architecture, combining moder…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0 – 82.0
162,535 – 279,713
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 118.0
273,497 – 388,490
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Show all Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Rawai, Thailand
from
$125,684
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Ultra-modern apartments near the snow-white beach of Nai Harn! An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is excellent suitable for long term rental…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Show all Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Profitable investment! Guaranteed income of 7% for three years! Installments! Only 800 meters to the sea. Utopia — These are the island's first themed condominiums and residences with plans to develop into a luxury boutique hotel. Amenities: courtyard with well-kept garden and swimming po…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,01M
The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. With modern designs and functional living spaces, they cater to all needs. The project features: reception fitness center meeting room wellness center sauna around-the-clock…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Show all Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Residential complex VIP Space Odyssey
Rawai, Thailand
from
$125,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 30–60 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New apartment project in RawaiThis project is located between the beautiful beaches of Nine Harn and Rawai.In addition to the beautiful beaches near the complex there are infrastructure facilities - shopping centers, restaurants, international schools.The complex - 4 buildings and villas. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 32.0
133,475 – 145,774
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0
273,327
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas 10 minutes away from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$388,546
The residence is a secluded exclusive gated community with around-the-clock security surrounded by lush flora and verdant hills. All units on offer are spacious and airy 2 & 3 bedroom pool villas with ample natural light. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Advantages The yield is 8-11%. Loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Show all Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Rawai, Thailand
from
$162,216
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 45–116 m²
11 real estate properties 11
550 meters to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the complex:Comfortable apartments for vacations or long-term stays in the south of Phuket. Cozy boutique complex with spacious apartments starting from 45 sq.m. The complex includes a rooftop cafe, bar, gym, SPA, pool, terrace, and parking. Pano…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 68.0
139,856 – 272,254
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0 – 116.0
357,100 – 452,201
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Show all Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Sunny Moon is an exclusive complex in Thailand for connoisseurs of a full life in balance. In the complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, taking into account the needs of modern people, to provide them with maximum comfort. The ideal location is filled with love, energy an…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$248,375
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Show all Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$128,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.7
129,024
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Show all Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Apartment building TheOne Naiharn
Rawai, Thailand
from
$103,275
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
I suggest you buy an apartment during the construction phase in the unique complex The One Naiharn, located in a developed area, 900 meters from Naiharn — beach the most beautiful beach on Phuket Island according to Tripadvisor. Condominium is located in the South of the island, which is th…
Developer
The One Phuket Naiharn
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Show all Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the picturesque Rawai area in southern Phuket, 700 meters from the sea. The complex combines unique architecture, cutting-edge construction technologies, and business-class infrastructure, creating a comfort…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Show all Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,539
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Dream Builder helps you to fulfill your dreams via different concepts within the U2 project. Realize your dreams among many styles of uniquely designed rooms. Let your dream shine into reality. The inspiration for construction lies behind the points below. Size(sqm)29-32 Ceiling Heig…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Show all Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$113,129
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The BEST of the BEST !  UTOPIA does not wish to be like its competitors, and pursue bringing to life  the dream to create a multi-themed property. The chosen location is in the hinterland of Nai-Harn Beach and Rawai Beach for both convenience to the  renowned beautiful beaches as well as a …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$582,820
Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$366,190
This modern condominium with a unique romantic style captivates from the first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. A sensational cocktail of light shades, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly em…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$826,432
The complex includes 16 luxurious 2-storey villas, in which modern eco-style is combined with tropical greenery. The high-tech style will appeal to those who are looking for innovative solutions, without forgetting about harmony with nature. The residential development offers the unique comm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Show all Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Rawai, Thailand
from
$103,755
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Attractive object for investment!A guaranteed income of 6% for the first 3 years.Installment!800 meters from Rawai Beach!VIP Space Odyssey is set against a backdrop of wooded hills.Facilities: sports hall, infinity pool on the roof, children's room.Location:- Rawai beach, 800m;- Nai Harn bea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Our flagship property, Utopia Naiharn is conveniently located between the island’s two famous beaches, Rawai and Naiharn, and close to the photogenic Yanui Beach. This modern luxury resort features rooms with generous living space, a separate bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and a working kit…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Show all Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$139,923
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Condominium Sirius is an exciting new residential complex located in the lively area of ​​Ravai, Phuket. This modern project covers 3 buildings, a total of 282 apartments located on 7 floors, offering a variety of modern living spaces developed to satisfy various styles of life. The condom…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$125,549
We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2). The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools. Completion - March, 31, 2024. Advantages 7% annual income within 3 years. If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Show all Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$196,189
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 57–80 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016. It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
212,064
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
298,461
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Show all Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Residential complex The Proud Condominium Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$90,401
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 5
Area 31 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who It's For: The Proud Condominium Rawai is ideal for those seeking a blend of green and tranquil surroundings with comfort and modern amenities. This project is particularly attractive to families and investors looking for active and stable rental in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.5
99,982
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Residential quarter Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$128,824
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
The modern residential complex Rawayana consists of several parts and includes 22 premium villas ranging from 410 to 665 sq.m., a condominium with 108 apartments, a hotel with 140 rooms and a shopping and entertainment complex. All 4-6 bedroom villas have their own private pool. On the te…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Show all Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Rawai, Thailand
from
$88,100
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 7
Area 35–112 m²
17 real estate properties 17
2000 meters to the seaAbout the complex:The complex offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses. Apartment sizes range from 36 to 118 sq.m. Features: air conditioners, balcony, kitchen, living room, and separate bedrooms. On-site amenities: 24/7 security, swimming pool, children'…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0 – 50.0
90,129 – 175,534
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 112.0
130,532 – 217,553
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Show all Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$115,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 37–350 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The project can attract buyers looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and investment potential. About the location: The project is located 100 meters from Rawai Beach — a comfortable area for living in Phuket that has been develo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 46.0
128,206 – 225,324
Apartment 2 rooms
73.2 – 77.2
308,374 – 353,587
Apartment 4 rooms
350.0
1,53M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$917,402
The complex consists of 9 two-storey villas. Features swimming pool of 30 m2 with sun loungers and a shower barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace parking garden with palm trees and decorative tropical plants breathtaking views of the mountains around-the-clock s…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$345,507
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. The duplex apartments on the upper floor have private terraces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The premium residence features a roof-top infinity pool and a terrace, a two-level panoramic restaurant, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Show all Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,602
Finishing options Finished
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,114
The residence consists of three seven-storey buildings with infrastructure focused on the philosophy of slow living - a calm rhythm of life in harmony with nature. In total, the complex has 285 units of various layouts from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The architecture and design of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Show all Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
from
$134,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 34–460 m²
137 real estate properties 137
Apartment complex from developer Sunny Development Group with a yield of 11% per annumWe ensure high liquidity of the investment project due to:Unique locationIconic architecturePrivate management companyOur proven experience in 7 countriesFilling for the most demanded touristAesthetics in e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.4 – 80.3
215,212 – 326,959
Apartment 2 rooms
99.3 – 135.1
348,628 – 485,661
Apartment 3 rooms
144.2 – 191.1
475,137 – 779,201
Apartment
33.8 – 58.9
144,468 – 216,602
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Show all Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$54,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 4
Area 39–45 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who want to combine luxurious vacations with investment opportunities. The project is designed for discerning clients who appreciate comfort and stable rental income. About the location: Located just a few hundred meters …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.5 – 45.0
60,587 – 408,881
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$147,000
Finishing options Finished
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach. The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are availabl…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Show all Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Rawai, Thailand
from
$265,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 4
Area 27–64 m²
11 real estate properties 11
100 meters to the sea About the complex: A magnificent combination of modern architecture and nature. Low-rise buildings with wide green areas, more than 65% of the area is gardens and parks. The complex includes security and video surveillance, a lobby, sauna, fitness, swimming pool, park, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 50.0
85,442 – 293,859
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0 – 64.0
125,834 – 295,252
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$242,231
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes. The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Show all Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area. The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters. The condominium is located jus…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Show all Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$102,998
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 43–147 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for living and investment, especially for those who appreciate luxurious sea views and are looking for a property with high liquidity. About the location: Located in the picturesque area of Rawai in Phuket, the project offers a co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.4 – 69.8
113,914 – 209,007
Apartment 2 rooms
68.9 – 145.3
173,326 – 589,979
Duplex
145.3 – 147.2
605,267 – 612,881
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Show all Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Rawai, Thailand
from
$117,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Apartment area: from 35 to 125 M2Enigma Residence is a unique residential complex where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, becoming a reality.Location:Due to its upland location, the Enigma complex is one of the most attractive sites in the area, offering spectacula…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$487,082
We offer luxury two- and three-level apartments. The residence features swimming pools, a club, a parking, security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious area of Rawai, 800 meters from the beach
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$613,657
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a li…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex La Vita
Residential complex La Vita
Residential complex La Vita
Residential complex La Vita
Residential complex La Vita
Show all Residential complex La Vita
Residential complex La Vita
Rawai, Thailand
from
$131,452
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 29–151 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for investors and those seeking a tranquil retreat in the southern part of Phuket. Also suitable for families who value comfort and nature. About the location: The project is located in the Nai Harn-Rawai area, renowned for its b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.0 – 71.0
133,641 – 309,362
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 151.0
310,792 – 658,755
Duplex
75.0 – 151.0
295,252 – 660,495
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Show all Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
4 real estate properties 4
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Show all Residential complex Enigma Residence
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$94,404
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 35–125 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeking stable income from conservative investments, as well as for personal living or rental purposes. An excellent choice for comfortable living in Phuket. Location: Located 600 meters from Rawai beachf…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0 – 71.8
111,945 – 379,072
Apartment 2 rooms
63.7 – 125.0
233,871 – 643,671
Studio apartment
35.0
104,409
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Show all Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$96,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 35–270 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Next Point Condominium — Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern Phuket A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, just 7 minutes from Nai Harn Beach. The project features 4 buildings, 4 swimming pools (totaling 940 m²), a fitness center, apartments with tropical sea and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.7 – 59.4
175,935 – 177,286
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 100.4
195,727 – 331,040
Apartment 3 rooms
132.2
476,374
Apartment 4 rooms
269.8
1,10M
Studio apartment
35.0
98,963
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$106,851
The luxury apartment complex is designed to deliver tranquil living experience with urban convenience. Functionally planned space and interior design provide an airy, specious feeling, enhancing the experience of calmness and relaxation. Features: sea view apartments swimming pool fitness c…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Show all Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Rawai, Thailand
from
$120,073
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 27–69 m²
47 real estate properties 47
This is a premium apartment complex located in the south of Phuket island in Thailand.  8 floors, 209 unique apartments, 12 types of layouts, swimming pools, fitness room, children's play area and much more are collected in one place.  900 meters away is Nai Harn Beach, one of the most…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.9 – 69.0
190,748 – 512,959
Apartment 2 rooms
53.6
407,791
Apartment
26.8 – 34.9
155,036 – 199,095
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Show all Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
from
$121,870
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34–165 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.5 – 80.3
134,786 – 318,849
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0 – 117.6
362,228 – 470,431
Apartment 3 rooms
165.0
670,941
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$952,865
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Seafood market - 3.3 km Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km Chalong Pier - 4.9 km Promthep Cape - 6.2 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Show all Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation. The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Show all Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$141,853
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Babylon Sky Garden II is located on the southern tip of Phuket Island in a prime beachfront location Rawai, offering stunning views of Chalong Bay and Koh Lon Island in the background.  Land area: approximately 3,200 sq.m. 49 units over 5 floors. Parking: car park 36, motorbike 41 Gr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches. One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular touris…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Show all Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Rawai, Thailand
from
$101,158
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%! Installment plan! The apartments are furnished, with private terraces. Distance to the beach: 200 meters. Dominion Rawai is an opportunity to enjoy tranquility and nature in the center of the action, where modern comfort combines with sp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Show all Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$133,968
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 36–73 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex in the Ravai area La Belle luxurious residential complex of 226 apartments, only 80 meters from the Ravai embankment! Sea view, the first coastline! 10 beaches and islands nearby. from the 3rd in size in the world of the CRCC contractor with a 70-year history …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0
16,84M
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0
18,92M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Show all Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Rawai, Thailand
from
$127,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 52–260 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious living on the Phuket coast, whether for permanent residence, vacation, or investment. It is a great choice for families, couples, and anyone who values high-quality living. About the location: Located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0 – 84.0
141,455 – 318,280
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 260.2
309,741 – 598,901
Duplex
80.0
326,548
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Show all Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$146,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
5 real estate properties 5
Start of sales of the apartment complex in the heart of RavaiThe new complex is being built in the south of Phuket in the centre of Rawai, one of the most popular areas of the island, a two-minute walk from the famous seafood market and a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Yanui and Nine Har…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Show all Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Rawai, Thailand
from
$188,247
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Welcome to Chalong Marina Bay View Condo, the ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Our stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. Come experi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Show all Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Rawai, Thailand
from
$73,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 24–340 m²
25 real estate properties 25
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend of comfort, luxury, and investment benefits on the beautiful island of Phuket. The project appeals to both those who wish to enjoy a vacation in a tropical paradise and those seeking a stable rental …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.0 – 40.0
81,792 – 158,457
Apartment 2 rooms
48.0
191,390
Villa
340.0
931,789
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Show all Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Rawai, Thailand
from
$126,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
A premium condominium in the heart of Rawai: 5-star service, stunning views and the perfect combination of the comfort of your own home abroad with the luxury of a hotel.196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2.At 900 meters, Nai Harn Beach is one of the most beautiful …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Show all Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 36 m²
1 real estate property 1
California Rawai is a luxury premium club house created for those who value a high level of comfort, sophistication and exclusivity. The project is a perfect combination of modern architecture, stylish design and an attractive location on the island of Phuket. The project is located in th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.1
141,769
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Show all Residential complex Utopia Loft
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Rawai, Thailand
from
$156,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 4
Area 37–59 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: A luxury family-oriented apartment complex in Phuket. Located between Nai Harn and Rawai beaches, close to Nai Harn Lake. It includes lofts with 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging from 37 to 61 sq.m. with views of the water park, mountains, garden, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 59.0
107,902 – 186,419
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$129,765
The newest business condominium where luxury meets sustainability and eco-friendliness. This is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner of harmony and comfort. Infrastructure and amenities in the complex: Smart home Underground parking Large seawater swimming pool with bar Loun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Show all Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$72,056
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–96 m²
22 real estate properties 22
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals. About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.2 – 75.0
79,692 – 211,159
Apartment 2 rooms
54.4 – 81.9
152,039 – 234,342
Apartment 3 rooms
96.1
261,925 – 268,742
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Show all Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,375
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2018
Number of floors 3
Area 251–371 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's for: The project is perfect for those who aspire to a luxurious life on the island of Phuket, appreciate modern comfort, and high safety standards. Pandora Residences also attract investors looking for promising investment opportunities. About the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
250.7 – 371.3
493,683 – 646,667
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Show all Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$116,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs. Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
This is a premium boutique condominium with five-star service and a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, located in the heart of Rawai. The famous beaches of Phuket Rawai, Nai Harn, Kata and Karon are within a 7-15 minute drive. Harmony infrastructure takes care of every aspect of a harmoni…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Show all Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$369,770
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
500 m to the Sea, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Wamdom Villas Rawai is an exclusive complex comprising 7 units: 3 two-storey villas with pools and 4 three-storey townhouses. Unit areas range from 238 to 258 sq. m. The complex is within walking distance to Rawai Beach. The architecture …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Show all Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Residential complex Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Rawai, Thailand
from
$189,570
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 32–60 m²
6 real estate properties 6
To the sea: 900 m, Income Guarantee, Reliable Developer About the Complex: The complex consists of 2 seven-storey buildings, comprising 171 apartments. The buildings are surrounded by a courtyard with a garden and a swimming pool. Parking is located on the lower floors. The complex also offe…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
121,639 – 209,661
Apartment 2 rooms
59.8 – 59.9
210,592 – 214,383
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Show all Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$114,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Title Cielo Rawai offers a unique perspective on the timeless beauty of Phuket’s coastline. Here you can enjoy the tranquility of local fishing villages and the breathtaking sunsets at Promthep Cape, known as one of the island’s most picturesque spots. Rawai is also a culinary paradise, …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$375,339
The residence features restaurants and bars, a spa center, a play room, a kids' playground, a gym, a lounge area, a swimming pool, a conference room, a banquet hall, a club, a parking, around-the-clock security. Advantages Annual income 6% within the first 2 years. Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Show all Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$218,464
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 51–610 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Condominium with spectacular sea viewsThis new luxury condominium in the Rawai area of 40 apartments stands out with breathtaking sea views and privacy.Outstanding contemporary design here, combined with modern building technologies and the use of premium materials and furniture in the finis…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
232,328
Apartment 2 rooms
102.0 – 128.5
522,337
Apartment 3 rooms
182.2 – 610.4
3,45M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Show all Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$202,552
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 51–610 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: Etherhome Seaview Condo is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for their own spot in the sun. About the location: The project is located…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
224,019 – 270,367
Apartment 2 rooms
102.0 – 172.4
503,656 – 835,609
Apartment 3 rooms
182.0
1,02M
Apartment 4 rooms
610.0 – 610.4
3,33M – 3,41M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Show all Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$106,138
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31 m²
1 real estate property 1
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for investors looking for profitable short-term and long-term investments, as well as for families with children due to the diverse infrastructure and proximity to the beach. About the location: Located in the peaceful Rawai area on the sout…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0
117,386