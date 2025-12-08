  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,000
The year of construction 2022
Area 35–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
137,000
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5 – 70.0
201,000 – 243,000
Developer
Art House
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$248,048
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$190,616
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
OneOne
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$255,180
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$331,865
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The Petit Tycoon: A Luxurious Fusion of Elegance, Convenience, and Investment Opportunity in Phuket   The Petit Tycoon is located in one of Phuket’;s most sought-after destinations, offering an exceptional blend of sophistication and comfort. This exclusive residential development is des…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a modern luxury condominium consisting of 432 apartments on 4 floors and developed by New World ADM Platinum. The complex is fully furnished and has a magnificent decor with all the amenities on the spot. Types of apartments range from studios to 1-bedroom apa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$143,818
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group. The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m. All apartments with a private b…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$93,063
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Utopia Dream – is a project of the top Australian developer Utopia Development on the south coast of Phuket. This is a real gem located between the two most beautiful beaches of Nai Harn and Ravai and next to the picturesque Nong Harn Lake. The new project includes a 7-story building, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$120,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure! The co…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$196,961
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into ac…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$842,734
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$674,754
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The ma…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$116,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Enter the atmosphere of OZONE SIGNATURE CONDOMINIUM, where the essence of modern luxury and the charm of contemporary elegance seamlessly blend in the vibrant heart of Asia's premier resort town of Phuket. Ozone Signature is an elegant and contemporary residence in Bang Tao, a district reno…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$464,220
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,00…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$285,964
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$128,000
Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away. Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$65,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$109,793
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach. Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort. The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residen…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$277,049
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$148,648
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Diamond Condominium is an exclusive condominium complex located next to the famous beach of the western coast of Phuket Bang Tao. The complex includes 295 innovatively designed condominiums with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms with fully equipped living quarters, including g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$695,628
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$4,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Laguna Phuket is Asia’;s premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 24–74 m²
23 real estate properties 23
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for families with children, as well as investors focused on short-term rentals or long-term investments. It is an excellent place both for vacation and permanent residence. Location: Located in a picturesque are…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.8 – 57.3
115,112 – 381,260
Apartment 2 rooms
49.2 – 73.6
239,486 – 414,814
Apartment 3 rooms
71.0
405,432
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Tak Dad, Thailand
from
$75,787
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
UTOPIA Central URBAN RETREAT IN BUSTLING CITY Planned and designed for economic but luxurious living, Utopia Central is conceptualized for modern living in the heart of the city, surrounded by nature. The 405-room complex is 15 mins’; drive from Patong Beach, right next to the prince of…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$564,546
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The loc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$186,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 39–57 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for investors seeking lucrative opportunities in Phuket's tourism sector, as well as those who want to enjoy a luxurious life near the pristine beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. About the location: Located on Phuket's west…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.0
205,817 – 210,023
Apartment 2 rooms
41.6 – 57.3
233,047 – 320,430
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$107,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Tak Dad, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Utopia Central is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of the largest shopping malls in Phuket. It is also in close proximity to other major stores and shops such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro. Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located o…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive. 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergar…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$45,319
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$115,756
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$112,000
The year of construction 2020
Area 31–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.5 – 39.3
112,000 – 162,000
Apartment 2 rooms
69.7
232,000
Developer
Art House
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$228,642
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$419,406
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will da…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$143,345
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Sky Park Celeste is the latest, modern residential complex, consisting of 7-story V-shaped buildings that are built on a golf course in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The buildings of the complex are interconnected by transitions surrounded by greenery, lagoon views and partial ocean views. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$174,925
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: st…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$57,907
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$165,441
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$233,199
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Residential complex Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$132,788
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 30–183 m²
31 real estate property 31
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looking for passive income, as well as for those who want to live in an eco-friendly environment with convenient access to Phuket’s beaches and main infrastructure facilities. Location: Layan Green Park i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.3 – 103.0
146,862 – 541,928
Apartment 2 rooms
90.7 – 144.0
397,813 – 741,579
Apartment 3 rooms
130.5
671,953
Duplex
109.0 – 183.0
711,403 – 969,516
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$290,681
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$150,481
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$852,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each hou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Residential complex The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$169,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Location: The Ozone Oasis is located in Bangtao, Phuket. Distance to the beach: 2.8 km Completion date: Q2 2026 Number of floors: 8 floors Number of units: 328Description: The Ozone Oasis residential complex is located in the prestigious Laguna area, known for its high level of comfort and s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$130,713
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$149,184
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket. The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$93,063
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Utopia Naiharn is a project of condominiums and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located amidst beautiful mountain scenery and lush greenery near the beach. The project offers three types of 1-bedroom apartments from 43 to 53 sq.m., as well as villas with a pool and two bedrooms of 177…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$538,495
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$154,216
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
We present a unique Laya Resort residential complex on one of the most beautiful islands of Thailand - Phuket. Here, among emerald waters and picturesque mountains, the dream of a luxurious life is embodied, where nature and modern comfort merge in harmony. Laya Resort includes three elega…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$165,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$108,673
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment. In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters. It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$142,575
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Above Element is a modern residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket. The resort condominium has a modern design in the Mediterranean style. In two 7-story buildings there are 263 apartments ranging from 38 sq.m. up to 138 sq.m. with stunning sea views. T…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
