Pattaya, Thailand

from €40,549

26–51 m² 3

Completion date: 2026

The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, the market, cultural and historical attractions of the city. The complex includes apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a pool around the complex and a garden. The complex consists of 4 eight-story buildings GIVING GIVING: III quarter 2027 year. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Pool around the complex Roof Garden and Pool Fitness room and yoga room Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi Massage room Running track Children's play area Cafe and restaurant Concierge service Management company Security 24/7, video surveillance Secure underground parking for cars DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: to Cozy Beach - 2.9 km to Pratumnak Beach - 3 km to the central promenade - 1.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS: STUDIO: 20 m2 - 1.490.000 ฿ ~ 43.400 $ 1 BEDROOM: 23.5 m2: from 1.750.750 ฿ ~ 51.000 $ 25.3 m2 - from 1.884.850 ฿ ~ 55.000 $ 25.5 m2 - from 1.899.750 ฿ ~ 55.400 $ 26 m2 - from 1.937.000 ฿ ~ 56.500 $ 26.5 m2 - from 1.974.250 ฿ ~ 57.500 $ 2 BEDROOM: 50, 5 m2 - from 3.762.250 ฿ ~ 109.600 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture. Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: Studio - 250.000 ฿ ~ 7.300 $ 1 bedroom - 500.000 ฿ ~ 14.600 $ 2 bedroom - 750.000 ฿ ~ 22.000 $ COSTS AT THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2% ( 4.3% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Repair: 600 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) ANNUAL EXPENSES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) SHOWER FORMING: Reserve: 3.000 $ 30% - payment upon signing the contract within 30 days 50% - for 2 years in equal payments 20% - at the time of key issuance Remote transaction possible