  Thailand
  Bangkok
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$309,252
The residence features a club and a co-working area, lounge areas, a terrace with a swimming pool, a fitness room, a games room, gardens, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the most fashionable central d…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$117,180
The 26-storey condominium offers picturesque views of the river. Experience the exclusive variety of facilities on the double-floor rooftop with panoramic views. Features: lounge bar play room fitness room swimming pool jacuzzi kids' pool meeting room parking around-the-clock security Loc…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$70,617
The complex consists of 6 buildings and features a beautiful territory with swimming pools and green areas. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$148,385
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station
TRANIO
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$285,971
The residence features a library and a conference room, a garden, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, around-the-clock security, a parking, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 500 meters BTS station - 600 meters Shopping mall - 300 meters
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$115,639
The complex is a 30-storey tower with 546 apartments with 1 bedroom. Features: lobby lounge areas garden infinity pool jacuzzi kids' pool kids' club gym co-working space panoramic bar Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 750 meters from the nearest supermarket
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$74,935
The resort-style condominium consists of 5 buildings and features a wide range of amenities: green forest park seating areas garden swimming pools sunny terrace kids' pool green lawn barbecue area jacuzzi gym sauna spa co-working space play room Location and nearby infrastructure The prop…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$70,309
The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure: lobbies cafe laundry kids' club library swimming pools kids' pool jacuzzi cinema garden Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 700 meters from a metro station
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$68,243
The complex consists of 3 buildings with 588 apartments and features rich infrastructure: green areas bar co-working space music studio jacuzzi swimming pools garden gym co-kitchen meeting facilities cinema Location and nearby infrastructure The property is conveniently located close to a…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$204,458
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 70…
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$96,500
The project is close to the motorway and entertaiment facilities. The project has 1-2 bedroom apartments. The complex also has various recreational areas, including green gardens and a roof terrace, a 22-metre saltwater swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, a studio for arts and crafts, …
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,60M
The modern luxury residence consists of 106 3-storey villas with swimming pools. Features: 2 clubhouses park lounge areas dining room wine club meeting room dining terrace swimming pools jacuzzi kids' club co-working space spa center gym Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
TRANIO
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Premier residential complex with a huge swimming pool and lush green areas in Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$64,221
This complex wiil make you feel like living in the luxury resort everyday under the concept of “the oasis within city resort lost in the garden”. Energize and refresh every morning with nature all surrounded to make you feel at home.The complex consists of 5 eight-storey building and many co…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,10M
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a …
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$307,322
Delight in the gentle rhythm of life as your resort-style condominium, makes every day feel truly extraordinary. In a world where nature, and every amenity you desire come together all your lifestyle needs are fulfilled. Inspired by the peaceful beauty of the valley, every dimension of the d…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$92,511
The complex is 2 buildings with 787 apartments with 1 bedroom. Features: lobby lounge areas fitness club Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$567,389
The residence features a club and a swimming pool, a fitness center, a co-working area, a kids' games room, a large park with a lake. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 2.3 km Metro station - 6 km Railway station - 950 meters School - 2.6 km University - 10 km Shopping mall - 4.4…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$98,062
The complex consists of 3 buildings and features a wide range of amenities: meeting room game room co-kitchen roof-top lounge area fitness club swimming pool jacuzzi yoga room cafe garden co-working area Advantages The rental yield is 5.2-6.5%. Location and nearby infrastructure The prop…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$74,613
Experience the aesthetics of living in harmony at modern luxurious condominium in the heart of the Sukhumvit area, overlooking the most spectacular view of the Chao Phraya River. This condo project comprises of 4 buildings, 33 floors and 582 units. Facilities: Reception and lobby area Commu…
TRANIO
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$58,490
Number of floors 8
Modern condominium with perfect location!Great investment in the developing area of Bangkok!Nue Z-Square Suan Luang is a stylish low-rise condominium from developer Noble Development, combining functionality, modern design and an affordable price. The project is ideal for young professionals…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$93,745
Enrich every moment of your life with exceptional amenities crafted to embrace all living styles, ensuring your happiness and relaxation in a way that's uniquely yours. The first-class facilities will allow you to elevate your life journey with more vibrant energy in every living scenario. F…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$251,694
The project in a quiet neighbourhood of Bangkok, surrounded by green areas. The building has standard and loft apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Close to shops, schools, hospitals, metro station. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities include lounge areas, lobby with artwork, spa…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$675,331
The modern residential complex includes a lobby and co-working area, a club house, adult and children's pools, a fitness room, a yoga room, a park, 24-hour security. Each house has 3 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a storage room, a dressing room, terraces, …
TRANIO
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$243,860
Number of floors 46
DDA Real Estate
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$225,369
The residence features a kids' playground, a 40-meter-long swimming pool with a picturesque view, a jacuzzi and a sun deck, a kids' pool, lounge and co-working areas, a gym, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart …
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$58,005
The complex consists of 3 buildings and features a wide range of amenities in the style of each of four seasons: Autumn: outdoor living area co-working area swimming pools Winter: laundry outdoor lounge area gym swimming pool Spring: library laundry meeting room indoor and outdoor co-wo…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$501,752
The residence features a club, a fitness center, a salt-water swimming pool, a park, a kids' playground, a co-working area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, highways, shopping malls, a metro station
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$92,511
The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure: lobby terraces garden panoramic co-working area meeting room play room kids' club dining area kids' pool outdoor jacuzzi fitness room sauna swimming pools yoga area Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located …
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$86,886
The complex is a definition of a new style of living that combines technology and natural green spaces for sustainable living. Features: Lobby Meeting lounge Swimming pool Co-kitchen Co-working area Laundry room Open-air library lounge Game room Spa Bar Party lounge Gym Location and nearb…
TRANIO
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$118,620
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 47
Nue Epic Asok-Rama9 is the perfect investment in the heart of Bangkok.Modern condominium with high rental income and a bargain price!It is a premium residential complex of four towers with more than 3,107 apartments, combining comfort, style and prime location. The project is ideal for those…
DDA Real Estate
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$111,013
Project in Klong San, one of the oldest districtss in Bangkok, close to the metro station. Red brick building with 1-2 bedroom loft and standard apartments. It offers views of the city. Some apartments have river views. The project's landscaping concept is based on orchards. Facilities and …
TRANIO
