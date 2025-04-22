  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$97,386
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26516
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463138
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex consists of 3 buildings and features a wide range of amenities:

  • meeting room
  • game room
  • co-kitchen
  • roof-top lounge area
  • fitness club
  • swimming pool
  • jacuzzi
  • yoga room
  • cafe
  • garden
  • co-working area
Advantages

The rental yield is 5.2-6.5%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to educational institutions.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$478,469
Residential complex THE CITY
Wichit, Thailand
from
$130,900
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$116,887
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$248,048
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$765,613
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$97,386
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,54M
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas. Each villa has: garage swimming pool terraces garden The complex infrastructure: clubhouse lounge area cafe fitness center swimming pool Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf Course - 1 km Boat Avenue shop…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Bright Phuket
Residential complex Bright Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,547
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 62–293 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's suitable for: Bright Phuket is ideal for those who aspire to an exquisite seaside life, value comfort and style. Perfect for families, young couples, and investors looking to invest in a thriving tourist region. About the location: A luxurious con…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications