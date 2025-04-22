Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a meeting room, Bangkok, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas.
Each villa has:
garage
swimming pool
terraces
garden
The complex infrastructure:
clubhouse
lounge area
cafe
fitness center
swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
Boat Avenue shop…
Who it's suitable for:
Bright Phuket is ideal for those who aspire to an exquisite seaside life, value comfort and style. Perfect for families, young couples, and investors looking to invest in a thriving tourist region.
About the location:
A luxurious con…
Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory…