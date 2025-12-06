  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kathu, Thailand

Patong
17
Pa Tong
15
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$93,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 26–128 m²
13 real estate properties 13
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex includes 3 buildings, totaling 246 units. Various types of units are available with sizes ranging from 37.3 to 106 sq.m. Unique architectural solutions integrate a modern style with the comfort of a tropi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0 – 46.0
103,108 – 159,978
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 128.0
105,983 – 558,548
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$251,991
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–110 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for families seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for a stable rental income in one of Thailand's most popular tourist areas. About the location: The Forest Patong Reside…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 64.7
278,560 – 409,921
Apartment 2 rooms
109.8
669,150 – 686,308
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Kathu, Thailand
from
$53,150
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Cozy apartment in the popular residential complex DCONDO REEF in the central part of Phuket. Attractive investment property! Luxury housing in the heart of Phuket town with the potential for high rental yields and appreciation. The favorable location of the residential complex guara…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$172,711
A project in an ideal location, just 100 metres from Kamala beach. The complex has 2 blocks and 1-2 bedroom flats as well as studios. The apartments are decorated in warm colours and luxury baths are installed in every room. The hotel has a unique beauty and 4 stylish swimming pools with jac…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$178,327
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Get away from the chaos to tranquil nature and complete privacy at The Marin Phuket, the luxurious modern condominium resort embraced by nature in Kamala, Phuket. The province, one of the best destinations of the project, is well known as a southern paradise for Thais and foreigners. The roo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Kathu, Thailand
from
$54,452
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 24–50 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: D Condo Reef Phuket is an excellent choice for families with children and investors. The project is ideal for both long-term investments and short-term rentals due to its location and amenities. Location: The complex is located in the Kathu …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.3 – 34.3
60,193 – 85,233
Apartment 2 rooms
50.0
125,140
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$277,533
A new line of investment apartments in a prestigious complex in the Kamala area. The project is a modern complex with swimming pools, restaurants, and a SPA. The complex has 222 units with different layouts (1, 2, and 3 bedrooms + duplexes). All apartments have high-quality finishing materia…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$525,895
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 3
Area 130–453 m²
20 real estate properties 20
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodation with a stunning sea view, privacy enthusiasts, and high-standard connoisseurs, as well as those looking for lucrative investment opportunities in one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.2 – 277.0
555,878 – 1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
139.0 – 220.9
596,425 – 1,11M
Apartment 5 rooms
453.2
1,90M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$71,804
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 26–47 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: This project is ideal for those looking for peaceful and comfortable accommodation in Phuket with the opportunity for profitable investments. It is suitable for both family vacations and long-term living. About the location: Si…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0 – 34.0
79,375 – 103,505
Apartment 2 rooms
47.0
143,080 – 156,539
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Residential complex The Exclusive Sky Phuket Condominium
Kamala, Thailand
from
$947,707
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 294 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who value exclusivity, luxury, and private space. Ideal for families, investors, and those looking for unique opportunities to live and relax in one of Phuket's most sought-after areas. About the locati…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
293.5
1,05M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$231,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Luxury condominiums with sea views on PatongWelcome to Baan Xuan Kamnan, a prestigious luxury area located on the hillsides of Patong Beach in Phuket. The coral beach overlooking the ocean offers an exquisite viewing platform for stunning sunsets and views of Patong Bay.In our complex 26 wel…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Citygate
Residential complex Citygate
Residential complex Citygate
Residential complex Citygate
Residential complex Citygate
Residential complex Citygate
Kamala, Thailand
from
$109,984
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 8
Area 33–69 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Top features: The project is already completed The project features its own clinic by Bangkok Hospital Group and a SPA center, which will take care of your health. Who is it for: Perfect for families with children, freelancers, and anyone looki…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.0 – 35.0
118,042 – 130,189
Apartment 2 rooms
69.0 – 69.5
254,863 – 270,627
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Kamala, Thailand
from
$101,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 30–169 m²
201 real estate property 201
ESCAPE TO QUIET ELEGANCE; BEACH, MOUNTAINS, COMMUNITY Discover The Element, nestled in a prime and peaceful location in Kamala The Element offers a select few the chance to enjoy premium amenities in a peaceful, secluded setting. You’ll experience privacy and exclusive facilities unlike a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.9 – 92.6
123,427 – 594,033
Apartment 2 rooms
49.8 – 168.6
210,552 – 1,06M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$354,624
The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$184,713
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV (Video Surveillance) 24H Security Reception/Lobby Area Co-Working Space/…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Residential complex MGallery Residences
Kamala, Thailand
from
$312,413
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience. A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket. The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Residential complex MONT AZURE LAKESIDE 5
Kamala, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
LAKESHORE CONDOMINIUM WITH FULL OWNERSHIP. MontAzure Lakeside is ideally located at the foot of a hill with a vast wooded slope cascading down to the beach. Such a convenient location provides convenient access to the entire exclusive MontAzure infrastructure.  The most unique and pres…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
$888,607
The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$76,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
500 meters to the sea, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The Element Kamala complex consists of 4 residential blocks over 7 stories, totaling 278 luxurious apartments. Apartment sizes range from 29.87 m² to 168.61 m² and include types A, B, C, D, and E, with 1 to 2 bedrooms, some featuring…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with many amenities in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$111,445
The complex offers the opportunity to enjoy first-class amenities in a quiet, secluded location. Only 282 luxurious apartments, located in four residential blocks, will allow you to enjoy privacy and exclusive amenities unlike any other. Get the opportunity to live in this corner of paradise…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$81,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 46 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and investment returns in bustling Patong. This project caters to discerning buyers and investors who desire to enjoy top-class comfort in Phuket. About t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.5
90,532 – 208,920
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,09M
The complex consists of 8 modern villas with 4 bedrooms. Features: terrace garden swimming pool parking outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure One of the most charming areas of Phuket, Kamala offers a great quality of life. With a lot of development in the neighborhood in …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Tak Dad, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Utopia Central is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of the largest shopping malls in Phuket. It is also in close proximity to other major stores and shops such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro. Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located o…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
ban ket ho, Thailand
from
$142,159
An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live. The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working are…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Residential complex Utopia Central
Tak Dad, Thailand
from
$75,787
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
UTOPIA Central URBAN RETREAT IN BUSTLING CITY Planned and designed for economic but luxurious living, Utopia Central is conceptualized for modern living in the heart of the city, surrounded by nature. The 405-room complex is 15 mins’; drive from Patong Beach, right next to the prince of…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu Patong
Kathu, Thailand
from
$71,202
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 25–34 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 paradise (approximately 9600 sq. m.), consists of 3 buildings, each of which has 6 floors.The complex features 617 apartments – studios, single apartments and double apartments.The project is expected …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 28.0
75,753
Apartment 2 rooms
34.0
127,293
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$407,049
Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing. It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$571,599
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 151–444 m²
8 real estate properties 8
The start of sales of a luxurious project for Bang Tao at a unique price the condominium is located on the west coast of Phuket, among the hills of the Patong Bay, in a secluded and exotic place. Regardless of whether you want to walk on the beach, visit beautiful local restaurants or go t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
151.3 – 273.2
603,462
Apartment 3 rooms
220.9 – 227.2
40,64M
Apartment 5 rooms
443.8
1,98M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$702,776
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments. swimming pool garden around-the-clock security concierge service sea view Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Water heater Advantages Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Kamala, Thailand
from
$181,794
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 37–72 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who want to combine a beach holiday with profitable investments. The project offers excellent conditions for a peaceful stay and stable rental income. About the location: The Marin Phuket is located just a few steps from …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 53.0
168,223 – 293,553
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 72.0
244,865 – 378,866
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$188,309
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 55–142 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view, appreciate comfort and an eco-friendly approach. Perfect for families, couples, and investors. About the location: Located in the picturesque Kathu area, right next to P…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
208,163
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 125.0
363,340 – 492,022
Apartment 3 rooms
142.0
580,435
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$109,060
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investing in Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket apartments is a unique opportunity to receive rental income and annual price growth. Yield from 7%! Instalments available! The apartments are furnished! Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket — This apartment is located about 700 meters from Kamala Beach. The …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Residential complex The Origin Kathu – Patong
Kathu, Thailand
from
$59,437
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34–45 379 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for family living, expatriates, and long-term rentals. About the location: The complex is located in the heart of Phuket, in the Kathu area, providing easy access to urban infrastructure, international schools, shoppin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.6 – 45 379.0
65,704 – 90,229
Apartment 2 rooms
47.7
125,049
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex dcondo reef
Residential complex dcondo reef
Residential complex dcondo reef
Residential complex dcondo reef
Residential complex dcondo reef
Residential complex dcondo reef
Kathu, Thailand
from
$68,919
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
12 real estate properties 12
Stylish Condo in the center of the island Welcome to Baan, Suan Kamanan, a prestigious luxury class, located on the slopes of the hills of the Patong beach on Phuket. The coral beach with a view of the ocean offers an exquisite review platform for stunning sunsets and views of the Patong b…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$203,134
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$99,196
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 26–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Stylish condo at a hot price in a good area The new condominium for 164 apartments will be built in the Kamal area - one of the most promising for investments in the Phuket area. The area is primarily comfortable for families. Patong - just a 15 -minute drive, Bang Tao with his famous Bo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$73,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's most trusted and recognizable brands. The project is located in the Kathu district, the geographical center of the island, close to shopping centers like Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus, golf co…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Kamala, Thailand
from
$123,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Escape to peaceful elegance: Beach, Mountains, Community.
Developer
Phuket Plus
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$272,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–110 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Forest Patong Residence: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury Living and Lucrative Investment in Phuket Looking for a luxury condo in Phuket that seamlessly blends modern comforts with natural tranquility? Look no further than The Forest Patong Residence, a premier real estate project…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.2 – 60.0
320,589 – 408,594
Apartment 2 rooms
109.8
700,896
Association
Phuket Property Association
