Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$116,41M
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, panoramic views of the sea and the garden. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Electric blinds Air conditioning Ceiling fans "Smart Home" system Solar panels Lo…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$364,288
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenien…
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$147,288
New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with w…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,54M
The complex includes 28 villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Features: 2 parking spaces salt-water swimming pool terrace Facilities and equipment in the house air conditioning built-in wardrobe kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 9 minutes Robinson Lif…
TRANIO
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Chalong, Thailand
from
$195,209
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Andaman Bay View Residences is a stunning new development in the heart of Chalong bay, Phuket. With 50 fully-furnished apartments with a range of options available from 55 sq m to 219 sq m priced from *6.6 million THB to 28.5 millioin THB - there's something for everyone and due for completi…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex NOON Tower
Chalong, Thailand
from
$86,338
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2018
Number of floors 8
Area 28–53 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Ready to move in, Fully furnished, Guaranteed income About the complex: We offer modern furnished apartments: studios, 1-2 and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 24 to 85 sq.m. The complex includes ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea. Excellent infrastru…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0 – 53.0
95,390 – 155,515
Apartment 2 rooms
47.0 – 50.0
162,222 – 198,703
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Chalong, Thailand
from
$78,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket. The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m². Property details: Distance to sea: 8,900 …
Smart Home
Residential complex Wyndham Fantasea Chalong
Chalong, Thailand
from
$72,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 28–92 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Stylish apartments in the heart of ChalongThe new complex of exclusive apartments will be located in Chalong district a few steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong shopping center and a short drive from the southern beaches of Phuket.Immerse yourself in the Wyndham Fantasea Condo Chalong lifes…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0
77,193
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
154,386
Apartment 3 rooms
92.0
256,516
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Chalong, Thailand
from
$67,085
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year. Installment plan! Fully furnished apartments! FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Centre. This project offers the perfect combination of a…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,25M
A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the …
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$399,340
A modern residential complex in Chalong, created for comfortable life. Thought-out architecture, high building quality and convenient location make the project attractive for living and investment. The complex features: clubhouse with a restaurant modern fitness center spa jogging and walki…
TRANIO
Residential complex Wyndham Fantasea Condo Chalong
Chalong, Thailand
from
$67,490
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 28–92 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift! Who it’s for: Perfect for those looking for a blend of urban living and tropical paradise. Ideal for families, couples, and those who value comfort and convenience. About the location: The complex is located in the south of Phuket, in the Chalong are…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0
74,566 – 80,351
Apartment 2 rooms
55.0 – 56.0
149,132 – 162,501
Apartment 3 rooms
92.0
247,787 – 266,946
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$549,515
A unique project, located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket island, consists of 35 villas with views of the mountains, lake and golf course. The interior design of the project is made in a modern style using neutral colors. The complex is located 5 minutes from the international sch…
TRANIO
