  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Hua Hin
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Hua Hin, Thailand

Pattaya
29
Phuket
44
Ko Samui
3
Phuket Province
676
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$456,388
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style. Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go