Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand

A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project creates an atmosphere of coziness and harmony, combining comfort and sophistication. The villas are suitable for both investors and for personal use.

A popular location in Phuket with high potential for price growth.

Proximity to beaches and international schools increases rental appeal.

Premium housing with modern architecture and a private pool provides high living comfort.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the picturesque area of ​​Pasak with convenient access to the main attractions of Phuket. The location is 3 km from Bangtao Beach, 2 km from the shopping area of ​​Boat Avenue and the international school, providing ease of movement and proximity to key locations, which creates ideal conditions for comfortable living.