  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,87M
09/07/2025
$1,87M
08/07/2025
$1,88M
06/07/2025
$1,88M
05/07/2025
$1,87M
04/07/2025
$1,87M
03/07/2025
$1,87M
02/07/2025
$1,87M
01/07/2025
$1,87M
29/06/2025
$1,88M
28/06/2025
$1,88M
27/06/2025
$1,89M
26/06/2025
$1,89M
25/06/2025
$1,88M
24/06/2025
$1,89M
23/06/2025
$1,89M
22/06/2025
$1,90M
21/06/2025
$1,89M
20/06/2025
$1,90M
19/06/2025
$1,91M
18/06/2025
$1,91M
;
9
ID: 23219
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414759
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project creates an atmosphere of coziness and harmony, combining comfort and sophistication. The villas are suitable for both investors and for personal use.

Advantages
  • A popular location in Phuket with high potential for price growth.
  • Proximity to beaches and international schools increases rental appeal.
  • Premium housing with modern architecture and a private pool provides high living comfort.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the picturesque area of ​​Pasak with convenient access to the main attractions of Phuket. The location is 3 km from Bangtao Beach, 2 km from the shopping area of ​​Boat Avenue and the international school, providing ease of movement and proximity to key locations, which creates ideal conditions for comfortable living.

  • Blue Tree Phuket - 5 minutes
  • International school - 7 minutes
  • Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

You are viewing
Other complexes
