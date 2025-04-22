Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand

An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year.

The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas.

The complex is being built by one of the largest developers in Thailand. In total, the developer has 352 projects in 20 provinces of Thailand. Also, 1 international project was implemented in London.

Until the end of July there is a promotion for a limited number of units at a special price!

24-Hour vending machines

Mail/parcel room

Juristic persons office

24-hour security and CCTV

Electric vehicle charging station

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Wichit is a district of Phuket, located between Chalong and Phuket Town. The boundaries of the area in the minds of local residents are very blurred, so organically it merges with one zone in the south and another in the north.

Complex surrounded by every convenience including shopping malls, retail centres, international schools, and hospitals.