  Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand

Wichit, Thailand
ID: 20863
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2380048
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Wichit

About the complex

An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year.

The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas.

The complex is being built by one of the largest developers in Thailand. In total, the developer has 352 projects in 20 provinces of Thailand. Also, 1 international project was implemented in London.

Until the end of July there is a promotion for a limited number of units at a special price!

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 24-Hour vending machines
  • Mail/parcel room
  • Juristic persons office
  • 24-hour security and CCTV
  • Electric vehicle charging station
Location and nearby infrastructure

Wichit is a district of Phuket, located between Chalong and Phuket Town. The boundaries of the area in the minds of local residents are very blurred, so organically it merges with one zone in the south and another in the north.

Complex surrounded by every convenience including shopping malls, retail centres, international schools, and hospitals.

  • 2 minutes to Central Phuket
  • 15 minutes to Phuket Old Town
  • 25 minutes to Patong Beach

Location on the map

Wichit, Thailand

