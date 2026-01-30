  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
44
Rawai
84
Phuket City Municipality
53
Karon
56
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
from
$134,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 34–460 m²
137 real estate properties 137
Apartment complex from developer Sunny Development Group with a yield of 11% per annumWe ensure high liquidity of the investment project due to:Unique locationIconic architecturePrivate management companyOur proven experience in 7 countriesFilling for the most demanded touristAesthetics in e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.4 – 80.3
215,212 – 326,959
Apartment 2 rooms
99.3 – 135.1
348,628 – 485,661
Apartment 3 rooms
144.2 – 191.1
475,137 – 779,201
Apartment
33.8 – 58.9
144,468 – 216,602
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Karon, Thailand
from
$147,276
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 66 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new species complex from a reliable developer a new interesting project from a reliable developer is located in a rare location - a part of Phuket, in pedestrian accessibility from one of the most beautiful beaches of the island - Kata.  Kata beach is one of the most beautiful beaches…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
157,749
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$91,984
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 31–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A large project with rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condominium is being built in the most infrastructure-attractive location of the island, within walking distance of the main shopping center, Central Festival Phuket. The main advantage of the location is also the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0
98,693
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0
211,256
Apartment 3 rooms
76.0
242,985
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,01M
The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. With modern designs and functional living spaces, they cater to all needs. The project features: reception fitness center meeting room wellness center sauna around-the-clock…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$331,865
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The Petit Tycoon: A Luxurious Fusion of Elegance, Convenience, and Investment Opportunity in Phuket   The Petit Tycoon is located in one of Phuket’;s most sought-after destinations, offering an exceptional blend of sophistication and comfort. This exclusive residential development is des…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$129,765
The newest business condominium where luxury meets sustainability and eco-friendliness. This is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner of harmony and comfort. Infrastructure and amenities in the complex: Smart home Underground parking Large seawater swimming pool with bar Loun…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Residential complex Harmony Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$128,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.7
130,958
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$106,851
The luxury apartment complex is designed to deliver tranquil living experience with urban convenience. Functionally planned space and interior design provide an airy, specious feeling, enhancing the experience of calmness and relaxation. Features: sea view apartments swimming pool fitness c…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Residential complex Sirius Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$139,923
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Condominium Sirius is an exciting new residential complex located in the lively area of ​​Ravai, Phuket. This modern project covers 3 buildings, a total of 282 apartments located on 7 floors, offering a variety of modern living spaces developed to satisfy various styles of life. The condom…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
from
$1,55M
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools. Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,539
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Dream Builder helps you to fulfill your dreams via different concepts within the U2 project. Realize your dreams among many styles of uniquely designed rooms. Let your dream shine into reality. The inspiration for construction lies behind the points below. Size(sqm)29-32 Ceiling Heig…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Rawai, Thailand
from
$112,929
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Attractive object for investment!A guaranteed income of 6% for the first 3 years.Installment!800 meters from Rawai Beach!VIP Space Odyssey is set against a backdrop of wooded hills.Facilities: sports hall, infinity pool on the roof, children's room.Location:- Rawai beach, 800m;- Nai Harn bea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$136,591
Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location. The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views. Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for win…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$134,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43–147 m²
35 real estate properties 35
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand. A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality. Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool. Each apartment has a “living…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.5 – 59.7
256,607 – 304,388
Apartment 2 rooms
68.9 – 147.2
220,342 – 750,867
Apartment
43.2 – 45.1
165,383 – 172,538
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$116,41M
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, panoramic views of the sea and the garden. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Electric blinds Air conditioning Ceiling fans "Smart Home" system Solar panels Lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area. The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters. The condominium is located jus…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Rawai, Thailand
from
$126,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
A premium condominium in the heart of Rawai: 5-star service, stunning views and the perfect combination of the comfort of your own home abroad with the luxury of a hotel.196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2.At 900 meters, Nai Harn Beach is one of the most beautiful …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,90M
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$4,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Laguna Phuket is Asia’;s premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Rawai, Thailand
from
$317,578
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Set beside a lake near Nai Harn Beach, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Condo development will comprise of twelve 4-storey buildings, containing 353 units. All units are one-bedroom, with sizes ranging from 40sqm to 61sqm. They all feature a private balcony with either lake, pool, or countrysid…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$487,082
We offer luxury two- and three-level apartments. The residence features swimming pools, a club, a parking, security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious area of Rawai, 800 meters from the beach
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex AURA CONDOMINIUM
Rawai, Thailand
from
$88,752
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 29–96 m²
171 real estate property 171
Aura Condominium is a unique residential complex located in the south of Phuket. It is a perfect combination of modern design, functionality and comfort, created for those who value a high standard of living and unrivaled views of tropical landscapes and turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea.
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,25M
A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools near an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$704,749
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, and parking spaces. It's possible to buy fully furnished. The residence features a lounge area, a communal swimming pool, a conference room, a gym. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Main road - 1.4 km (4 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
4 real estate properties 4
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$366,190
This modern condominium with a unique romantic style captivates from the first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. A sensational cocktail of light shades, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly em…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the picturesque Rawai area in southern Phuket, 700 meters from the sea. The complex combines unique architecture, cutting-edge construction technologies, and business-class infrastructure, creating a comfort…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$112,937
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of ​​Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Rawai, Thailand
from
$112,999
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Utopia Urban Lux - Glam Phuket is a luxury condominium complex that forms the fourth phase of the Utopia Nai Harn project.Here are some reasons why you should choose this complex:Prestigious location: One of Phuket’s most popular beaches, known for its entertainment and nightlife, is just a …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$375,339
The residence features restaurants and bars, a spa center, a play room, a kids' playground, a gym, a lounge area, a swimming pool, a conference room, a banquet hall, a club, a parking, around-the-clock security. Advantages Annual income 6% within the first 2 years. Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$96,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 35–270 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Next Point Condominium — Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern Phuket A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, just 7 minutes from Nai Harn Beach. The project features 4 buildings, 4 swimming pools (totaling 940 m²), a fitness center, apartments with tropical sea and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.7 – 59.4
178,571 – 179,943
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 100.4
198,661 – 336,001
Apartment 3 rooms
132.2
483,514
Apartment 4 rooms
269.8
1,12M
Studio apartment
35.0
100,446
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,43M
The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces. The project features: around-the-clock security golf club gym spa kids' club tennis court beach clubs restaurants Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$147,288
New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with w…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$159,647
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The unique concept of the project makes it a point of attraction for the entire Rawai district. The property here has a high rental potential regardless of the season. In a complex of 35 premium villas and 2 condominiums.RentalPool program: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the manag…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,54M
The complex includes 28 villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Features: 2 parking spaces salt-water swimming pool terrace Facilities and equipment in the house air conditioning built-in wardrobe kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 9 minutes Robinson Lif…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation. The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$196,189
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 57–80 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016. It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
215,242
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
302,934
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Residential complex ENIGMA
Rawai, Thailand
from
$117,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Apartment area: from 35 to 125 M2Enigma Residence is a unique residential complex where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, becoming a reality.Location:Due to its upland location, the Enigma complex is one of the most attractive sites in the area, offering spectacula…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Residential complex Utopia Mini 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$113,129
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The BEST of the BEST !  UTOPIA does not wish to be like its competitors, and pursue bringing to life  the dream to create a multi-themed property. The chosen location is in the hinterland of Nai-Harn Beach and Rawai Beach for both convenience to the  renowned beautiful beaches as well as a …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
from
$122,114
The residence consists of three seven-storey buildings with infrastructure focused on the philosophy of slow living - a calm rhythm of life in harmony with nature. In total, the complex has 285 units of various layouts from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The architecture and design of …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
from
$79,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.   The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$116,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs. Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$613,657
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a li…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Karon, Thailand
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong. The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's p…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$399,340
A modern residential complex in Chalong, created for comfortable life. Thought-out architecture, high building quality and convenient location make the project attractive for living and investment. The complex features: clubhouse with a restaurant modern fitness center spa jogging and walki…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$158,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Phenomenon. Sea View Condominium in the Kata region390 apartmentsLocated on a steep hill in the Kata area with lush landscape and sea views80% of apartments with diagonal sea viewsPublic spaces and underground parkingOwn management company of the developerInstallment - 50% down payment390 Am…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$549,515
A unique project, located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket island, consists of 35 villas with views of the mountains, lake and golf course. The interior design of the project is made in a modern style using neutral colors. The complex is located 5 minutes from the international sch…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Residential complex Aura Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$84,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Apartments Aura Condominium near Nai HarnAURA Condominium is a modern condominium project located in Rawai, Phuket province. The condominium has 2 buildings, each building with 7 floors, a total of 241 units. Condominiums available for sale range from 2.63 million baht to 8.64 million baht. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches. One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular touris…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Residential complex Andaman Bay View Residence
Chalong, Thailand
from
$195,209
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Andaman Bay View Residences is a stunning new development in the heart of Chalong bay, Phuket. With 50 fully-furnished apartments with a range of options available from 55 sq m to 219 sq m priced from *6.6 million THB to 28.5 millioin THB - there's something for everyone and due for completi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$141,853
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Babylon Sky Garden II is located on the southern tip of Phuket Island in a prime beachfront location Rawai, offering stunning views of Chalong Bay and Koh Lon Island in the background.  Land area: approximately 3,200 sq.m. 49 units over 5 floors. Parking: car park 36, motorbike 41 Gr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$147,000
Finishing options Finished
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach. The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are availabl…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$93,063
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Utopia Naiharn is a project of condominiums and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located amidst beautiful mountain scenery and lush greenery near the beach. The project offers three types of 1-bedroom apartments from 43 to 53 sq.m., as well as villas with a pool and two bedrooms of 177…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$917,402
The complex consists of 9 two-storey villas. Features swimming pool of 30 m2 with sun loungers and a shower barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace parking garden with palm trees and decorative tropical plants breathtaking views of the mountains around-the-clock s…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$161,111
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialize…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,602
Finishing options Finished
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$116,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities. Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and conv…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$106,056
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–65 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0
155,612
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0
332,908
Studio apartment
26.0
114,477
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$248,375
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$218,464
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 51–610 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Condominium with spectacular sea viewsThis new luxury condominium in the Rawai area of 40 apartments stands out with breathtaking sea views and privacy.Outstanding contemporary design here, combined with modern building technologies and the use of premium materials and furniture in the finis…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
235,810
Apartment 2 rooms
102.0 – 128.5
530,166
Apartment 3 rooms
182.2 – 610.4
3,50M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$199,867
A new premium project in Karon with 449 residences offering breathtaking sea, mountain, and city views. Designed with modern aesthetics, this 8-level residence across 4 buildings seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with nature. Features: ocean view roof-top swimming pool market and cafe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$89,735
An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year. The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas. The complex is being built by one of the larg…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$247,504
Enigma Residence is the unique residential complex, where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, coming true. Features sea view apartments reasonable layouts "Smart Home" system modern design and quality materials lobby and reception underground parking co-working area…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$156,718
Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket. The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Karon, Thailand
from
$217,873
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Project Name: The Balance By the Beach Company Name : The Beach Resort Company Limited Segment: Luxury Class Address: 98/88 - 98/89 Kata road, Karon, Muang, Phuket, Thailand Land Area: 1-3-16.8 Rais Number of Buildings: 2 Buildings Number of Units : Total 112 Units Parking Lots: 39 Ca…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Karon, Thailand
from
$115,627
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Investment-attractive object! Guaranteed income 6%!A popular complex with a favorable prospect of price growth. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the LCD guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!The apartment is fully furnished!There's an insta…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$364,288
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenien…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$118,168
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Palmetto Park Condominium perfectly develops its rhythm of life in a new boutique condominium on the island of Phuket from a professional developer known as Group House House. The project was creatively created to meet the well-being, cultures and traditions of residents, as well as the prio…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,029
Finishing options Finished
This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$146,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
5 real estate properties 5
Start of sales of the apartment complex in the heart of RavaiThe new complex is being built in the south of Phuket in the centre of Rawai, one of the most popular areas of the island, a two-minute walk from the famous seafood market and a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Yanui and Nine Har…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$111,650
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a co-working area and a games room, a 30-meter-long swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a fitness center and a yoga area, a solarium, gardens, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. The roof-top terrace has a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$262,936
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The luxurious apartment complex is located only 100 meters from the Karon Beach in the south of the Island of Phuket. A complete set of premium class services is provided here: restaurants with exquisite kitchen, 5 pools in the territory, lobby, reception, library. On the roofs of the buildi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$300,198
This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An e…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$114,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Title Cielo Rawai offers a unique perspective on the timeless beauty of Phuket’s coastline. Here you can enjoy the tranquility of local fishing villages and the breathtaking sunsets at Promthep Cape, known as one of the island’s most picturesque spots. Rawai is also a culinary paradise, …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,77M
A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea. The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$924,355
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwest…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$133,968
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 36–73 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex in the Ravai area La Belle luxurious residential complex of 226 apartments, only 80 meters from the Ravai embankment! Sea view, the first coastline! 10 beaches and islands nearby. from the 3rd in size in the world of the CRCC contractor with a 70-year history …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0
17,09M
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0
19,21M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$168,864
The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a se…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
About the project:Location: Muang Phuket, PhuketArea of land Pribl. 4 paradiseType of project Low-rise condominium 3 buildings (8 et.), 1 clubhouseTotal number of units 585 units / 2 retail storesType of units Smart Living 26.50 - 27.80 sq.m. (Smart Living)Leisure Living 30.80 - 31.70 sqm (L…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
VIP Venus KaronThe VIP Venus Karon residential complex is a premium condominium located in the Karon resort on Phuket Island, Thailand. This complex combines a high level of comfort, stylish design and amenities that make it an ideal place to live or invest.With its unique combination of lux…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$270,133
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the ocean and the mountains. The residence features a restaurant, a swimming pool with a view of the ocean, a parking, security, spa and fitness centers, a kids' playground, a library. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$128,000
Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away. Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Rawai, Thailand
from
$120,073
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 27–69 m²
48 real estate properties 48
This is a premium apartment complex located in the south of Phuket island in Thailand.  8 floors, 209 unique apartments, 12 types of layouts, swimming pools, fitness room, children's play area and much more are collected in one place.  900 meters away is Nai Harn Beach, one of the most…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.9 – 69.0
193,607 – 520,647
Apartment 2 rooms
53.6
413,903
Apartment
26.8 – 34.9
127,551 – 202,079
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,17M
We offer tropical villas with large windows, beautiful gardens and swimming pools, garages. The design of the houses is based on the tradition of Feng Shui. Completion - 2024-2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 60 minutes Chalong Pier and Marina - 5 minutes Nai Harn Beach - …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Rawai, Thailand
from
$188,247
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Welcome to Chalong Marina Bay View Condo, the ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Our stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. Come experi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$345,507
We offer apartments with panoramic views