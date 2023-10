Patong, Thailand

from €255,374

Completion date: 2018

The Bay and Beach Club is THE ONLY LIVING IN THE BEACH IN PATONG. A refined complex on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Perfection without compromise, every element of this highly anticipated complex is approached with careful attention to detail. The hotel is located directly on the beach in an area lined with palm trees, supplemented by the beautiful ultramarine blue of the Andaman Sea, which makes your stay an unforgettable experience. It offers international standard - star services and - facilities 5. The Kudo Beach Club, Bar & Restaurant offers a delicious selection of dishes and drinks. The bay offers 26 new luxury - and spacious rooms with a fully functional kitchen, All designed in the best contemporary style. Some accommodations offer a relaxing whirlpool on the balcony for your special vacation. Location The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beach accommodation in the heart of Patong. Conditions of purchase Rental guarantee conditions 8% NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the first years 2, 7 % NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the next 13 years ( no maintenance fees, no electricity, no water, no sinking soil for 15 years ... ). The rental guarantee is paid in advance every year. The first payment of the rental guarantee takes place within 30 days as soon as the device has been paid in full. Buyback option Optional developer buyback after 15 years at a starting price + 10 %. After 15 years of negotiations with the developer about a new rental guarantee program. Terms of payment 200,000 Baht Reservation Deposit 50 % upon signing of the purchase contract within 30 days of signing the reservation contract. 50% ( less deposit ) within 3 months. The buyer can change the device at any time ( change the name in the rental agreement ) for 15 years, and the new buyer will first comply with the same warranty conditions. Buyer rental Owner benefits Allocation of weekly use per year at any time including PEAK SEASON. VIP - Owner card with free daily transportation and group benefits plus activities.