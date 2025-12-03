  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wichit
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Wichit, Thailand

New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$89,735
An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year. The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas. The complex is being built by one of the larg…
TRANIO
THE BASE BUKIT
Wichit, Thailand
from
$70,159
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Luxurious apartments in the new residential complex THE BASE BUKIT, located in the very center of Phuket! An attractive investment property! High rental income potential! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Instalments available! A special feature of this …
DDA Real Estate
The City Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$91,984
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 31–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A large project with rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condominium is being built in the most infrastructure-attractive location of the island, within walking distance of the main shopping center, Central Festival Phuket. The main advantage of the location is also the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0
96,707
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0
207,005
Apartment 3 rooms
76.0
238,095
Phuket Property Association
Origin Place Centre Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
About the project:Location: Muang Phuket, PhuketArea of land Pribl. 4 paradiseType of project Low-rise condominium 3 buildings (8 et.), 1 clubhouseTotal number of units 585 units / 2 retail storesType of units Smart Living 26.50 - 27.80 sq.m. (Smart Living)Leisure Living 30.80 - 31.70 sqm (L…
Phuket Property Association
The Base Bukit
Wichit, Thailand
from
$76,809
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Base for every inspiration designed to integrate Peranakan culture with the outstanding and truly unique lifestyle of the new generation. Base for every activity revolves around the multi-functional communal area. Base for every way of life where function and comfort combine as you relax…
Phuket Property Association
THE CITY
Wichit, Thailand
from
$130,900
Number of floors 8
Amazing apartments in the City Phuket project, located in the central part of Phuket!Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!Mortgages for foreigners! Upon payment of 50% of the cost of the unit, a mortgage is provided for 5-10 years!Instalm…
DDA Real Estate
The Base Bukit – Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$71,379
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 26–50 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative investments, as the developer is Thailand's largest public company, ensuring reliability and safety. About the location: The project is located in the Kathu area, in the heart of Phuket, with easy ac…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.3 – 35.0
78,806 – 106,143
Apartment 2 rooms
50.0
169,043
Tumanov Group
The Base Rise
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,036
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 25–35 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of modern life in a peaceful atmosphere. The project is perfect for young couples, small families, and investors looking to invest in a dynamically developing area. About the location: Located in the cente…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.8 – 35.3
81,739 – 135,113
Tumanov Group
New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$91,895
The complex features: lobby gym laundry swimming pool lounge area gardens (including a roof-top garden) Advantages Furniture and air conditioner for free. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest school - 300 meters British International School - 6.1 km Nearest shopping mall - 6.7 km …
TRANIO
Wichit, Thailand
from
$79,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.   The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
Phuket Property Association
THE BASE RISE
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,661
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционно-привлекательный проект! Доходность от аренды по объекту составляет 7-12% годовых! Рассрочка! Апартаменты меблированы! The Base Rise — курортный кондоминиум, расположенный в самом сердце Пхукета, в районе Вичит. Удобства: бассейн Sunrise с эксклюзивным дизайном в окр…
DDA Real Estate
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$111,650
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a co-working area and a games room, a 30-meter-long swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a fitness center and a yoga area, a solarium, gardens, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. The roof-top terrace has a …
TRANIO
Origin Place Centre Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$81,075
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 27–49 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort and tranquility. Perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation or a profitable investment in real estate in Phuket. About the location: Located in the center of Phuket Town, just a minute away fro…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.7 – 48.8
89,511 – 159,064
Tumanov Group
The City Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$105,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 39–90 m²
20 real estate properties 20
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and comfortable living in the center of Phuket. The project is suitable for young professionals, families, and retirees who want to enjoy a peaceful and convenient life in a developed area. About the loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.0 – 88.0
116,122 – 255,832
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 90.0
189,757 – 271,466
Apartment 3 rooms
79.0
233,001 – 266,658
Tumanov Group
