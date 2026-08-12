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New Apartments in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$431,718
Complex offers contemporary luxury villas surrounded by the sun soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Fringed by lush foliage, a collection of 31 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms. Lobby & Reception - welcoming space with hotel-style services. Back-of-H…
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Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$889,092
Imagine your life in the luxury villa with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea. This complex is not just a property, it's a unique community, where every day is full of tranquility and comfort. The project offers: Privacy and comfort: every villa is a separate space with a swimming pool, a …
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,48M
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms. Features: terrace swimming pool parking elevator outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 7 minutes Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes Phuk…
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Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,114
The residence consists of three seven-storey buildings with infrastructure focused on the philosophy of slow living - a calm rhythm of life in harmony with nature. In total, the complex has 285 units of various layouts from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The architecture and design of …
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Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Show all Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$199,859
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in an apartment in one of the most promising resorts in Thailand with guaranteed profitability!Installments available!Guaranteed income of 5%!Price growth per year: the difference in price after delivery can reach 20-30%.The Momentum is a high concentration of …
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Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Show all Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years! This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 4…
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Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$257,143
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartment surrounded by greenery and modern amenities!Installments available!Full furnishings!A sense of space and serenity envelops the LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES condominiums in Phuket, where the boundless sky mixes with the calm waters in li…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,09M
The complex consists of 8 modern villas with 4 bedrooms. Features: terrace garden swimming pool parking outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure One of the most charming areas of Phuket, Kamala offers a great quality of life. With a lot of development in the neighborhood in …
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
ban ket ho, Thailand
from
$142,159
An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live. The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working are…
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Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$184,713
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV (Video Surveillance) 24H Security Reception/Lobby Area Co-Working Space/…
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Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Show all Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$158,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Apartments by the sea in Phuket • 200 m to Surin Beach • Pre-salePremium residential complex Biancana Surin Beach is a rare format by the sea in one of the most scarce locations in Phuket.Suitable for investment, rent and personal residence.📍 Phuket, Surin Beach - 200 meters to the seaPresti…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$90,588
A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort. In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blen…
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Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Show all Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
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Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,05M
We offer four-storey townhouses with roof-top swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features shops, restaurants, spa centers, around-the-clock concierge service. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacious living …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,256
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence is modeled in the shape of a large cruise ship and features yoga and pilates areas, a spa center, a large roof-top swimming pool with a bar, a medical center, a parking, a green area, a kids' club, around-the-clock security. Location and nea…
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Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The developer calls the design “modern tropical”, combining wood with rocky textures, and the villas are a symbol of tranquility, eco-friendliness and wealth. Each villa will have natural ventilation, white goods, parking, swimming pool and garden. The complex has 3 types of villas with 3-4 …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$706,168
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$952,865
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Seafood market - 3.3 km Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km Chalong Pier - 4.9 km Promthep Cape - 6.2 km
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,32M
This exceptional residence offers the ultimate in opulence and is designed to provide an exquisite living experience. The sprawling floor plan provides ample space for all of your needs, from spacious bedrooms to elegant living areas. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure maxi…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,83M
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
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Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,027
The new residence is a first-class low-rise condominium with a unique lagoon, club and co-working space in the heart of Bang Tao. The project combines modern design with natural aesthetics. The complex includes 3 buildings made of high-quality materials with an emphasis on light and space. S…
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Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$794,054
We offer villas (three or four bedrooms) with swimming pools, terraces, lounge areas, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 418 m2 to 878 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destinat…
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Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$637,403
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury condominium apartments EDEN RESIDENCES in the prestigious district of Bang Tao!This is an ideal choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort.Installment!50 meters from the beach!Facilities: bar, video surveillance, fitness, garden, childre…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$678,415
The residence features views of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and a waterfall, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant, gardens, a fitness center, an underground parking, a spa center and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Advantages Guaranteed income of 5%. Location and nearby infrast…
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Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms…
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Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
$888,607
The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for …
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Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,965
Finishing options Finished
This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living. The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are in…
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Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$271,446
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The prope…
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Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$156,228
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,084
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature. Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate ki…
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Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Show all Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea …
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Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
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Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches. One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular touris…
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Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,894
Finishing options Finished
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex. The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach. Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat A…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$269,824
The project is a unique mixed-use development located on one of Phuket's most beautiful beaches - Mai Khao. Spanning a total area of 88,000 m2, the project features a beachfront that stretches nearly 600 meters. The development boasts a 5-star hotel standard units with many facilities such a…
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Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$854,309
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,37M
Kiara Reserve is a luxury branded residential development comprising pool villas and apartments in Layan Bay – a resort, residential and leisure complex on the north-west coast of Phuket. The residence is on the ocean-facing hillside and has a large plot of land. Facilities swimming pool fi…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,43M
The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces. The project features: around-the-clock security golf club gym spa kids' club tennis court beach clubs restaurants Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$829,517
Discover the residence, where luxury harmonizes with nature. Find peace surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and the serene Bang Niew Dam Reservoir. Inhale the freshest air with top-notch air quality. Live in modern spaces designed for comfort, including indoor and outdoor areas. Experien…
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Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$986,785
New exclusive complex of villas in a tropical style. Each has a swimming pool, garden and parking. The residential complex will be built in 2 phases: Phase 1 with an area of 9948 m2 includes 5 type A villas, 3 type B villas, 1 type C villa Phase 2 with an area of 8279 m2 includes 12 type C …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$617,768
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of LuxPride Phase 4. A complex of modern villas with a swimming pool, located in the heart of Phuket. These villas combine minimalist architecture, elegant cedar roofs and tall picture windows to create a light and airy interior reminiscent of ancient Asian…
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Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Show all Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$199,257
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments surrounded by greenery and modern facilities. Apartment from the Investor! Sale under a contract of assignment!Installment!Full furnishings!Experience complete comfort and tranquility in Canvas, where every corner is designed to delight…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$702,776
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments. swimming pool garden around-the-clock security concierge service sea view Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Water heater Advantages Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
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Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$100,332
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types: 28 m² — 1 bedroom 35 m² — 1 b…
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Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$364,288
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenien…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,95M
Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location. Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the …
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Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Show all Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 ap…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$247,504
Enigma Residence is the unique residential complex, where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, coming true. Features sea view apartments reasonable layouts "Smart Home" system modern design and quality materials lobby and reception underground parking co-working area…
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Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m². Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the …
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Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Show all Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience. A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket. The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale…
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Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$242,231
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes. The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,704
Finishing options Finished
The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title! The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea. There is potential here that is hard to ignore: Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva an…
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Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$672,247
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Kitchen applian…
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Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
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Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Chalong, Thailand
from
$78,998
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year.Installment!Fully furnished apartment!FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite the Robinson Lifestyle Mall. This project offers the perfect combination of accessibility and na…
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Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,38M
51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2. Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electr…
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Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$99,684
Finishing options Finished
The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title! The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea. There is potential here that is hard to ignore: Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva an…
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Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
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Residential complex Bang Tao Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$139,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 36–270 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreatio…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
197,000
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 270.0
278,000 – 1,22M
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0 – 124.0
476,000 – 536,000
Studio apartment
36.0
139,000
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a meeting room close to Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,01M
The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. With modern designs and functional living spaces, they cater to all needs. The project features: reception fitness center meeting room wellness center sauna around-the-clock…
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Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$555,157
We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages. Ownership - freehold. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge) Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and ne…
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Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
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Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$69,961
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Show all Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$177,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km). This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 …
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$262,115
The community offers 12 private one-storey villas, a gated community with controlled access and an internal road, 2 automatic gates for entry and exit. It is located among national parks and lush jungle. Construction period: 8 months. Features of the flats Light tones in the interior design…
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Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,82M
The modern complex offers two-storey villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking lots of various types. You can purchase a furniture package from 2 to 3 million baht, depending on the type of villa. Next to the complex, the developer is building an international school with a swimming po…
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Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,28M
We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants
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Residential complex Bang Tao Villas
Residential complex Bang Tao Villas
Residential complex Bang Tao Villas
Residential complex Bang Tao Villas
Residential complex Bang Tao Villas
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$620,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 431 m²
1 real estate property 1
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, green energy, and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreational…
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Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
We offer Balinese-style villas with swimming pools, terraces, gardens, and garages. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to an international school, Layan Beach, a golf course, a beach club, a market, an airport
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Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Show all Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,999
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project…
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Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$118,784
The complex includes 3 elegant seven-storey buildings, where everyone will find their own corner for relaxation and inspiration. The complex offers a harmony of sophisticated style, impeccable comfort and exceptional amenities. The complex has several swimming pools, restaurants with a varie…
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Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$613,657
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a li…
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Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,06M
A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes: Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2 Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2 Villa 3 …
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$296,705
The complex includes swimming pool, fitness, garden, yoga space, onsen, lobby, co-working space, library, BBQ zone, rooftop zone, pet garden. Types of accommodation: 1 bedroom duplex 49.5 m2 1 bedroom 56 m2 1 bedroom plus 57 m2 2 bedroom 74 m2 2 bedroom plus 76 m2 The developer company pla…
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Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
from
$1,55M
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools. Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
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Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Show all Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
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Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$169,874
In a quiet, respectable area with a view of the mountain, there are unique houses built by a reliable Thai developer. This is a real cozy corner among luxurious villas and condominiums - without a single crack, with soul and history. The renovation project without changing the structural bas…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$91,895
The complex features: lobby gym laundry swimming pool lounge area gardens (including a roof-top garden) Advantages Furniture and air conditioner for free. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest school - 300 meters British International School - 6.1 km Nearest shopping mall - 6.7 km …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,15M
We offer unique luxury villas with large landscaped gardens, 10-meter-long salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces. Features of the flats Each house includes a spacious open-plan living and dining area, a well-equipped kitchen with an island, elegant bedrooms all with priva…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,90M
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,48M
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house i…
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Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,06M
We offer villas with swimming pools 3.85 x 12.25 m, terraces, and parking spaces. Plot areas - from 437 m2 to 599 m2. Features of the flats Each house includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea…
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Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exceptional new residential complex between the lagoon and the sea in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$7,80M
These 16 stunning residences form their own exclusive enclave within one of the rarest and most sought-after prime land plots in Laguna Phuket. Each of the spacious contemporary residences has been meticulously designed with no expense spared to ensure exceptional quality in every aspect. Th…
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Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$104,451
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
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Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Show all Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Kamala, Thailand
from
$123,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Escape to peaceful elegance: Beach, Mountains, Community.
Developer
Phuket Plus
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$674,025
We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors). Some apartments have private swimming pools. The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,65M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. The complex features around-the-clock security. The residents also have the exclusive access to the facilities of the renowned international school, including football fields and basketball fields, an Olympic swi…
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Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$172,711
A project in an ideal location, just 100 metres from Kamala beach. The complex has 2 blocks and 1-2 bedroom flats as well as studios. The apartments are decorated in warm colours and luxury baths are installed in every room. The hotel has a unique beauty and 4 stylish swimming pools with jac…
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Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$240,543
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Investment facility! Revenue from 7%!Installment!Furniture included in the priceBeautiful view of the sea!AYANA Heights is surrounded by national parks and tropical vegetation, near the famous Bang Tao Beach. It is a secluded paradise with easy access to all city amenities.Facilities: 3 swim…
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Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$256,441
Comfortable residential complex surrounded by tropical forests and protected nature areas suitable for both personal residence and rental programme. The philosophy of the project is to use sustainable materials, optimise space and conserve natural resources. Rental programme with a 70/30 net…
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Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Show all Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$917,402
The complex consists of 9 two-storey villas. Features swimming pool of 30 m2 with sun loungers and a shower barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace parking garden with palm trees and decorative tropical plants breathtaking views of the mountains around-the-clock s…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$500,997
We offer luxury villas, combining modern comfort and tropical greenery. Each house features a garden, a swimming pool of 23 m2, and a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 30 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes National park - 10 minutes Water park …
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Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,167
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor parking spaces, a co-working space, 2 swimming pools, a kids' pool, a children's club and a playground, a cinema, a spa center, a sauna and a fitness room, a restaurant and a bar, a roof-top swimming pool with a terrace. F…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$113,172
The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area. Features: around-the-clock reception underground guarded parking video intercom roof-top swimming pool wi…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$105,787
Situated in the heart of Phuket, Thailand, eight-storey condominium complex offers a haven for digital nomads and savvy investors alike. With a strategic location just moments away from Nai Yang Beach and within easy reach of essential amenities and attractions, complex sets the stage for a …
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Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$616,432
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea. Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$860,964
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Nai Thon Be…
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Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$261,615
Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao. A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupie…
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Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$204,689
The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments. The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants. Each ap…
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Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,35M
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket Int…
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