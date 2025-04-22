  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$3,02M
18/05/2025
$3,02M
17/05/2025
$3,01M
16/05/2025
$3,01M
14/05/2025
$3,04M
13/05/2025
$3,00M
11/05/2025
$3,00M
10/05/2025
$3,01M
09/05/2025
$2,98M
08/05/2025
$2,97M
07/05/2025
$2,98M
14/04/2025
$2,97M
13/04/2025
$2,97M
12/04/2025
$2,98M
11/04/2025
$3,05M
10/04/2025
$3,06M
09/04/2025
$3,08M
08/04/2025
$3,08M
06/04/2025
$3,08M
05/04/2025
$3,05M
04/04/2025
$3,09M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16323
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364644
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Ko Kaeo
  • Village
    Ban Sa Pam

About the complex

A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the complex will have access to first-class services for a carefree lifestyle:

  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant
  • Café
  • Water park
  • Rooftop bar
  • Game room
  • Resort shuttle service
  • Round-trip shuttle bus to Phuket Town
  • Over 1000 m2 children's playground
  • Family library
  • Water park
  • Kids' restaurant
  • Baby care room
Features of the flats

Level 1 - living room with dining room and kitchen, guest toilet, bedroom with bathroom, laundry room, staff room and shower room, terrace.

Level 2- master bedroom with bathroom, dressing room and access to the balcony, 2 more bedrooms with bathrooms.

Advantages

15-year long-term management agreement, providing a stable annualized return of 6%

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket - 5 km
  • Finnway International School - 6 km
  • British International School Phuket - 6 km
  • Premium Outlet - 5 km
  • Intara Pier - 0.4 km
  • Big C Phuket - 4 km
  • Kajonkiet International School - 9 km
  • Royal Phuket Marina - 6 km
  • Phuket Town - 6 km
  • Coconut Island - 1 km
  • Red Mountain Golf Club - 10 km
  • Chillva Market - 6 km
  • Monkey Hill - 8 km
  • SuStar Islands - 14 km
  • Let’s Relax SPA - 7 km

Location on the map

Ban Sa Pam, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,96M
Residential complex Sun Hills
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,553
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$274,803
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Residential complex Phenomenon
Karon, Thailand
from
$146,949
You are viewing
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$3,02M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,65M
Nestled beside a tranquil lake in the vibrant heart of Phuket, this complex has crafted a space that balances contemporary sophistication with organic materials. This is where luxury and well-being converge, offering you not only a beautiful living environment but also an aspirational space …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,511
Number of floors 43
Modern, view apartments in the center of Jomtien beach with beautiful views of the sea and nature! Invest in luxury apartments Riviera Jomtien from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields of 5%! Beach at 550m! The apartments are fully equipped and furnished! Riviera Oce…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$510,667
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and nature, located just 5 minutes from Na Thon Beach. The exclusive project includes only 5 beautiful villas, thoughtfully designed for your comfort and complete with a private swimming pool and a stunning view. The concept of the complex is "life in t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications