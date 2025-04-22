Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand

A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the complex will have access to first-class services for a carefree lifestyle:

Supermarket

Pharmacy

Restaurant

Café

Water park

Rooftop bar

Game room

Resort shuttle service

Round-trip shuttle bus to Phuket Town

Over 1000 m2 children's playground

Family library

Water park

Kids' restaurant

Baby care room

Features of the flats

Level 1 - living room with dining room and kitchen, guest toilet, bedroom with bathroom, laundry room, staff room and shower room, terrace.

Level 2- master bedroom with bathroom, dressing room and access to the balcony, 2 more bedrooms with bathrooms.

Advantages

15-year long-term management agreement, providing a stable annualized return of 6%

Bangkok Hospital Phuket - 5 km

Finnway International School - 6 km

British International School Phuket - 6 km

Premium Outlet - 5 km

Intara Pier - 0.4 km

Big C Phuket - 4 km

Kajonkiet International School - 9 km

Royal Phuket Marina - 6 km

Phuket Town - 6 km

Coconut Island - 1 km

Red Mountain Golf Club - 10 km

Chillva Market - 6 km

Monkey Hill - 8 km

SuStar Islands - 14 km

Let’s Relax SPA - 7 km

Location and nearby infrastructure