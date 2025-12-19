  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Hua Hin District
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Hua Hin District, Thailand

Hua Hin
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$456,388
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style. Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go