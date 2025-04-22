Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea.
The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
Modern apartments in the very center of the city!
Great option for investment!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!
The complex is located near the Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station. ROMM Convent, this complex boasts an exceptional location …
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.
In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters.
It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family!
…
