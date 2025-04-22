Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand

Hua Hin, Thailand
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Prachuap Khiri Khan Province
  • Region
    Hua Hin District
  • City
    Hua Hin

About the complex

Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style.

Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamlessly blend contemporary elegance with functional sophistication. Our meticulously crafted lofts offer stylish, inviting spaces that make your dream living environment a reality.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • air conditioning
  • built-in wardrobe
  • kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated in the heart of Hua Hin, the residences offer a haven just 7 minutes from pristine beaches and a charming 15-minute drive from delightful Pranburi. Six renowned hospitals and two vibrant shopping centers are moments away, ensuring that every need is effortlessly met. Enjoy the perfect blend of serenity and excitement with a swift 3-hour journey to the pulsating heart of Bangkok.

  • Khao Tao Beach - 7 minutes
  • Sainoi Beach - 10 minutes
  • Pranburi Beach - 15 minutes
  • Khao Takiab Beach - 17 minutes
  • Hua Hin Beach - 7 minutes
  • Bluport Mall Huahin - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 14 minutes
  • Railway Station - 9 minutes
  • University - 4 minutes
  • Golf Club - 20 minutes
  • Hua Hin Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Hua Hin, Thailand

