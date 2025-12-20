  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$270,133
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the ocean and the mountains. The residence features a restaurant, a swimming pool with a view of the ocean, a parking, security, spa and fitness centers, a kids' playground, a library. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$168,864
The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a se…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$116,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities. Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and conv…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$262,936
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The luxurious apartment complex is located only 100 meters from the Karon Beach in the south of the Island of Phuket. A complete set of premium class services is provided here: restaurants with exquisite kitchen, 5 pools in the territory, lobby, reception, library. On the roofs of the buildi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Residential complex Phenomenon Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$158,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Phenomenon. Sea View Condominium in the Kata region390 apartmentsLocated on a steep hill in the Kata area with lush landscape and sea views80% of apartments with diagonal sea viewsPublic spaces and underground parkingOwn management company of the developerInstallment - 50% down payment390 Am…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$161,111
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialize…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$300,198
This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An e…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$146,476
Embrace the rejuvenating power of nature. Allow yourself to be transported to the peaceful shores of Kata Beach. Let the natural surroundings inspire you, filling your soul with a renewed sense of life. Features Lobby Co-working area Fitness center Swimming pool with a lounge area Party roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$118,168
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Palmetto Park Condominium perfectly develops its rhythm of life in a new boutique condominium on the island of Phuket from a professional developer known as Group House House. The project was creatively created to meet the well-being, cultures and traditions of residents, as well as the prio…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Residential complex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,029
Finishing options Finished
This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$112,937
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of ​​Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$296,705
The complex includes swimming pool, fitness, garden, yoga space, onsen, lobby, co-working space, library, BBQ zone, rooftop zone, pet garden. Types of accommodation: 1 bedroom duplex 49.5 m2 1 bedroom 56 m2 1 bedroom plus 57 m2 2 bedroom 74 m2 2 bedroom plus 76 m2 The developer company pla…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Residential complex Wekata phase 3
Karon, Thailand
from
$135,894
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 37–142 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The apartment project is being built in one of the most sought-after locations on the island, where the lack of land does not satisfy the demand among buyers, making the project unique and extremely welcome among the small condominiums in the area.The uniqueness of Kata among other areas of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 64.2
146,119 – 225,214
Apartment 2 rooms
142.3
243,320
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Karon, Thailand
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong. The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's p…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$199,867
A new premium project in Karon with 449 residences offering breathtaking sea, mountain, and city views. Designed with modern aesthetics, this 8-level residence across 4 buildings seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with nature. Features: ocean view roof-top swimming pool market and cafe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,90M
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Karon, Thailand
from
$264,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach. This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the a…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Karon, Thailand
from
$126,546
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Welcome to Ever Prime Residences, an exclusive development located in the heart of Karon Beach, Phuket – one of the island’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. This is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle upgrade and a smart investment opportunity rolled into one. 🌴 Why Choo…
Developer
Phuket Plus
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$138,767
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Karon, Thailand
from
$217,873
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Project Name: The Balance By the Beach Company Name : The Beach Resort Company Limited Segment: Luxury Class Address: 98/88 - 98/89 Kata road, Karon, Muang, Phuket, Thailand Land Area: 1-3-16.8 Rais Number of Buildings: 2 Buildings Number of Units : Total 112 Units Parking Lots: 39 Ca…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,77M
A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea. The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$136,591
Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location. The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views. Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for win…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$924,355
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwest…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,196
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Investment-attractive object! Guaranteed income 6%!A popular complex with a favorable prospect of price growth. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the LCD guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!The apartment is fully furnished!There's an insta…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,999
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Karon, Thailand
from
$147,276
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 66 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new species complex from a reliable developer a new interesting project from a reliable developer is located in a rare location - a part of Phuket, in pedestrian accessibility from one of the most beautiful beaches of the island - Kata.  Kata beach is one of the most beautiful beaches…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
157,141
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
VIP Venus KaronThe VIP Venus Karon residential complex is a premium condominium located in the Karon resort on Phuket Island, Thailand. This complex combines a high level of comfort, stylish design and amenities that make it an ideal place to live or invest.With its unique combination of lux…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$106,056
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–65 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0
155,013
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0
331,626
Studio apartment
26.0
114,036
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Residential complex Karon Butterfly Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$95,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 3
Area 42–120 m²
18 real estate properties 18
750 meters to the beach, Ready to Move In About the Complex: The complex combines Thai and Italian designs, located in a picturesque tourist area. Apartments on the ground floor have access to a communal garden, while the upper floors feature scenic balconies. Available amenities include a p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 61.0
93,728 – 178,081
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0 – 120.0
209,325 – 374,910
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Residential complex SO Origin Kata Phuket
Karon, Thailand
from
$132,022
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 30–65 m²
3 real estate properties 3
There is 1 studio left at the presale price! Price 3.78 million baht, the developer currently sells such units for 4.36 million baht!Project uniqueness:- 800 meters from Kata Beach- 0% installment plan for the entire construction period- unique installment plan: 30% down payment, 70% upon …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.4
121,810 – 146,781
Apartment 2 rooms
65.4
316,706
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$134,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 49–66 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation or profitable investments in this paradise. Kata View Condominium meets the needs of discerning buyers. About the location: Located near the stunning Kata Beach, in one of Phuket's most pre…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.5 – 54.6
149,217 – 186,856
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
211,036
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Residential complex The Balance By The Beach
Karon, Thailand
from
$211,344
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 38–76 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The complex is ideal for both personal living and rental, as Kata is one of the most sought-after areas among tourists. About the location: Located in the very center of Kata Beach, residents will have access to all local attractions, i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0 – 57.0
172,719 – 260,057
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0 – 76.0
312,082 – 334,003
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$144,261
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$127,365
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 6
Area 33–69 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers looking to invest in high-income real estate and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phuket's most attractive tourist regions. About the Location: Utopia Karon (UBR) is located near Karon Bea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.0 – 33.7
131,180 – 182,715
Apartment 2 rooms
68.9
280,163 – 338,023
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$240,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–57 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for investors, being located just 100 meters from Karon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Phuket. High rental demand and proximity to the sea ensure 100% occupancy even in the low season. About the locati…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.5 – 47.0
267,068 – 303,002
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0
326,796
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,858
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 8
Area 30–73 m²
21 real estate property 21
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 73.0
108,379 – 349,312
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0 – 69.0
240,496 – 271,729
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 24–35 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in construction and short-term rentals. The shortage of condominiums and small-sized studios in the Karon area makes this project highly sought after. About the location: The project is located in the K…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
24.0 – 35.0
116,938 – 162,881
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
VIP Venus Karon is an 8-storey residential complex under construction in Thailand, on the island of Phuket. The project features 214 units with an area of ​​24-35 m2: studios and 1-bedroom apartments. The first floor of VIP Venus Karon is allocated for parking, the 2-8th floors are for resid…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Karon, Thailand
from
$117,012
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
An attractive investment property! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you high demand for rental housing! Panoramic sea views, highly developed tourist infrastructu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Karon, Thailand
from
$137,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 8
Area 30 m²
2 real estate properties 2
400 m to the sea, Guaranteed incomeAbout the complex:The resort-style condominium with a hotel structure offers high-class amenities, including hotel management, reception, restaurant, spa, pool, fitness center, and more. The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each. Units from studi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0
152,366 – 153,088
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$122,709
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
Area 35–70 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The Proud Residence Karon project is ideal for investors, families, and couples looking to combine a luxurious lifestyle with reliable investments. It is suitable for those seeking a peaceful getaway and rental income. About the location…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
136,427 – 184,330
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
272,854
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Thailand
from
$208,272
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 56–89 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view in one of the most scenic locations in Phuket. The project will also be of interest to investors thanks to the rental program from Melia Hotels and high profitab…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.4
231,556 – 284,850
Apartment 2 rooms
88.5
341,068 – 502,984
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Karon, Thailand
from
$556,858
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,400
The year of construction 2022
Area 30–33 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplici…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 33.0
103,400 – 125,000
Developer
Art House
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Karon, Thailand
from
$146,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 32–74 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An ideal option for those looking for a combination of luxury and natural beauty. Suitable for both long-term living and short-term tourist trips, as well as for real estate investors. About the location: The project is located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 37.0
166,825 – 179,175
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 74.0
335,857 – 349,290
Studio apartment
37.0
163,378
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Karon, Thailand
from
$162,744
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex VIP KARON
Residential complex VIP KARON
Residential complex VIP KARON
Residential complex VIP KARON
Residential complex VIP KARON
Residential complex VIP KARON
Karon, Thailand
from
$101,916
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 7%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! Furnished! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Utopia Karon – this is a multi-apartment condominium from the Australian developer Utopia Development, located 800 meters from one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket – Karon. There are numerous prestigious hotels and 5-star resorts nearby. As well as all the necessary tourist infrastruc…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$86,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Area 23–45 560 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: For those who are looking for luxurious accommodation by the sea with a unique combination of tranquility and convenient infrastructure. Ideal for discerning individuals who value comfort and investment benefits. About the location: Sple…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.4 – 45 560.0
96,281 – 125,594
Apartment 2 rooms
57.6 – 117.0
249,471 – 409,399
Agency
Tumanov Group
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Karon, Thailand
from
$167,419
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 6
Area 32–68 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: Boutique - the condominium is located a short distance from the sea. On the floors 6 - there are thirty single and double apartments from 32 to 68 square meters with views of the sea or the picturesqu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
175,687
Apartment 2 rooms
68.0
239,000
Developer
Art House
Residential complex VIP Karon
Residential complex VIP Karon
Residential complex VIP Karon
Residential complex VIP Karon
Residential complex VIP Karon
Residential complex VIP Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,289
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 28–45 410 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for people who value a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle, as well as for investors looking for stable rental income and high returns. About the location: VIP Karon is located in the picturesque Karon ar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0 – 44.0
117,258 – 162,006
Apartment 2 rooms
53.4 – 122.7
225,957 – 667,960
Studio apartment
45 410.0
114,836
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Karon, Thailand
from
$117,043
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,996
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 31–142 m²
21 real estate property 21
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for family vacations, rentals, investors, and premium housing enthusiasts seeking to enjoy the comfort and natural beauty of Phuket. About the location: The Wekata – Phase 3 project is located 300 meters from the beautiful Kata Bea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 64.0
140,081 – 290,470
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 142.3
233,266 – 772,399
Agency
Tumanov Group
