Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$184,713
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV (Video Surveillance) 24H Security Reception/Lobby Area Co-Working Space/…
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$702,776
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments. swimming pool garden around-the-clock security concierge service sea view Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Water heater Advantages Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$407,049
Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing. It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of a…
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$571,599
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 151–444 m²
8 real estate properties 8
The start of sales of a luxurious project for Bang Tao at a unique price the condominium is located on the west coast of Phuket, among the hills of the Patong Bay, in a secluded and exotic place. Regardless of whether you want to walk on the beach, visit beautiful local restaurants or go t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
151.3 – 273.2
617,427
Apartment 3 rooms
220.9 – 227.2
41,14M
Apartment 5 rooms
443.8
2,02M
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$272,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–110 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Forest Patong Residence: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury Living and Lucrative Investment in Phuket Looking for a luxury condo in Phuket that seamlessly blends modern comforts with natural tranquility? Look no further than The Forest Patong Residence, a premier real estate project…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.2 – 60.0
328,008 – 418,050
Apartment 2 rooms
109.8
717,116
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$93,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 26–128 m²
13 real estate properties 13
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex includes 3 buildings, totaling 246 units. Various types of units are available with sizes ranging from 37.3 to 106 sq.m. Unique architectural solutions integrate a modern style with the comfort of a tropi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0 – 46.0
104,378 – 161,949
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 128.0
107,289 – 565,430
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$251,991
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–110 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for families seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for a stable rental income in one of Thailand's most popular tourist areas. About the location: The Forest Patong Reside…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 64.7
281,992 – 414,972
Apartment 2 rooms
109.8
677,395 – 694,763
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$231,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Luxury condominiums with sea views on PatongWelcome to Baan Xuan Kamnan, a prestigious luxury area located on the hillsides of Patong Beach in Phuket. The coral beach overlooking the ocean offers an exquisite viewing platform for stunning sunsets and views of Patong Bay.In our complex 26 wel…
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$525,895
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 3
Area 130–453 m²
20 real estate properties 20
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodation with a stunning sea view, privacy enthusiasts, and high-standard connoisseurs, as well as those looking for lucrative investment opportunities in one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.2 – 277.0
562,727 – 1,34M
Apartment 3 rooms
139.0 – 220.9
603,774 – 1,12M
Apartment 5 rooms
453.2
1,93M
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$203,134
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$188,309
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 55–142 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view, appreciate comfort and an eco-friendly approach. Perfect for families, couples, and investors. About the location: Located in the picturesque Kathu area, right next to P…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
210,728
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 125.0
367,816 – 498,084
Apartment 3 rooms
142.0
587,586
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, a…
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$109,060
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investing in Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket apartments is a unique opportunity to receive rental income and annual price growth. Yield from 7%! Instalments available! The apartments are furnished! Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket — This apartment is located about 700 meters from Kamala Beach. The …
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$81,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 46 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and investment returns in bustling Patong. This project caters to discerning buyers and investors who desire to enjoy top-class comfort in Phuket. About t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.5
91,648 – 211,494
