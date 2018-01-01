Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €304,334

The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more. Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2. Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024. Advantages Payment structure: Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement 1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement 2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation 3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop 4th payment - 20% on handover 5th payment - 5% on the registration Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator. Location and nearby infrastructure This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach. Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development. Surin Beach 5 min Laguna Golf Course 15 min Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min Patong Beach 15 min Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min British International School, Phuket 35 min Kajonkiet International School 35 min Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min Phuket Town 40 min Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min