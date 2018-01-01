Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

We offer villas and apartments with terraces.
Some flats are furnished.
The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces.
The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.
The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more.
Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2.
Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024.
Advantages
Payment structure:
Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement
1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement
2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation
3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop
4th payment - 20% on handover
5th payment - 5% on the registration
Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator.
This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach.
Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development.
Surin Beach 5 min
Laguna Golf Course 15 min
Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min
Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min
Patong Beach 15 min
Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min
British International School, Phuket 35 min
Kajonkiet International School 35 min
Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min
Phuket Town 40 min
Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security.
The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 700 metres away from a metro station, between main highways, near department stores, shopping malls, hospitals and schools.