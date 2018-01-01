  1. Realting.com
  Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

We offer luxury two- and three-level apartments.

The residence features swimming pools, a club, a parking, security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Rawai, 800 meters from the beach.

We offer villas and apartments with terraces. Some flats are furnished. The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€304,334
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more. Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2. Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024. Advantages Payment structure: Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement 1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement 2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation 3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop 4th payment - 20% on handover 5th payment - 5% on the registration Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator. Location and nearby infrastructure This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach. Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development. Surin Beach 5 min Laguna Golf Course 15 min Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min Patong Beach 15 min Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min British International School, Phuket 35 min Kajonkiet International School 35 min Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min Phuket Town 40 min Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min
High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Chom Phon Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€175,464
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 700 metres away from a metro station, between main highways, near department stores, shopping malls, hospitals and schools.
