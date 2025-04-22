Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools in a popular area of Phuket, Thailand

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens.

Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself.

The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Solar panels

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Phuket, just 10-15 minutes drive from a beach, a golf club, and a few minutes away from the vibrant areas of Bang Tao and Surin.