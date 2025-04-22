  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools in a popular area of Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
4
ID: 20872
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372396
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens.

Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself.

The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Phuket, just 10-15 minutes drive from a beach, a golf club, and a few minutes away from the vibrant areas of Bang Tao and Surin.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
