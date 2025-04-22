  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,25M
14/04/2025
$2,23M
13/04/2025
$2,24M
12/04/2025
$2,22M
11/04/2025
$2,25M
10/04/2025
$2,21M
09/04/2025
$2,24M
08/04/2025
$2,24M
07/04/2025
$2,25M
06/04/2025
$2,25M
05/04/2025
$2,25M
04/04/2025
$2,26M
03/04/2025
$2,30M
02/04/2025
$2,31M
01/04/2025
$2,31M
31/03/2025
$2,31M
30/03/2025
$2,31M
29/03/2025
$2,32M
28/03/2025
$2,32M
27/03/2025
$2,33M
26/03/2025
$2,32M
;
20
ID: 25296
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440388
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

This exceptional residence offers the ultimate in opulence and is designed to provide an exquisite living experience. The sprawling floor plan provides ample space for all of your needs, from spacious bedrooms to elegant living areas. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure maximum comfort and style. Each villas with a garden and a swimming pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in kitchen with appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

This exclusive location offers convenient access to a variety of amenities such as renowned restaurants, prestigious golf courses, international schools, stunning beaches, and luxurious five-star hotels.

Our project's exceptional location ensures ease and convenience for residents, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a vibrant and well-connected lifestyle.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Other complexes
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$106,138
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31 m²
1 real estate object 1
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for investors looking for profitable short-term and long-term investments, as well as for families with children due to the diverse infrastructure and proximity to the beach. About the location: Located in the peaceful Rawai area on the sout…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE BASE BUKIT
Residential complex THE BASE BUKIT
Wichit, Thailand
from
$70,159
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Luxurious apartments in the new residential complex THE BASE BUKIT, located in the very center of Phuket! An attractive investment property! High rental income potential! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Instalments available! A special feature of this …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$81,578
A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort. In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blen…
Agency
TRANIO
