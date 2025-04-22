Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand

This exceptional residence offers the ultimate in opulence and is designed to provide an exquisite living experience. The sprawling floor plan provides ample space for all of your needs, from spacious bedrooms to elegant living areas. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure maximum comfort and style. Each villas with a garden and a swimming pool.

Air conditioning

Built-in kitchen with appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

This exclusive location offers convenient access to a variety of amenities such as renowned restaurants, prestigious golf courses, international schools, stunning beaches, and luxurious five-star hotels.

Our project's exceptional location ensures ease and convenience for residents, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a vibrant and well-connected lifestyle.