Pattaya, Thailand

from €69,068

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The City Garden Tower is a bright condominium in the center of Pattaya by Global Top Group. The project is an amazing 30-story building consisting of 465 apartments of various layouts. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - Studio ( from 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 35-44 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 70 sq.m ) Apartments are rented with a clean design finish. The « turnkey equipment » contains: electrics and installed sockets, air conditioning, plumbing, built-in furniture, equipped kitchen area ( headset, countertop, electric stove, hood, sink ). On the third floor of the complex there is a large pool with water slides allocated by the children's area. On the same floor there is a restaurant and a bar. The playground was equipped. The space around is filled with beautiful tropical landscaping. It is important to note the multi-level parking zone, which occupies several floors inside the complex. The road to the sea will be only 1,200 meters! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurants in the territory - Parking - Reception - Pool - Bar - Indoor playground - Gymnastical Hall - Sauna - Garden - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Laundry We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!