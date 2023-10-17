Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand

from €360,396

Completion date: 2024

Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is a vibrant condominium project developed by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited. The project is located at: Thailand, TH Bangkok Sukhumvit 1419 特政 Ľ 码: 10110. Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is conveniently located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the most important business district of the Bangkok metropolis! The condominium has 37 floors and consists of 287 apartments from 1 to 6 bedrooms. The apartments are designed in a modern design and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. Sukumvit Hospital is the nearest medical facility, which is located 350 m ( it can be reached in 4 minutes. ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity. In addition, there are several available modes of transport, including a trip along the Sukhumvit main road and public transport such as Ekkamai BTS., which is only 700 meters away. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, a market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Types and details of the premises: - 1 bedroom ( 47.0 - 56.5 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 87 - 135 sq.m ) - 3 bedrooms ( 162 sq.m ) - Penthouses ( 180.0 - 245.5 sq.m ) - Duplex penthouses ( 216.5 sq.m ) EASY: - Security 24/7 - Autonomous garage - Video surveillance - Key Card Access - Elevators - Sky Pool Endless Pool - Thermal pool and hydrotherapy pool - Sauna - Golf Room for simulators and entertainment - Yoga and ballet rooms - Large separate living room and dining room - Garden for barbecue - Game room and pool table - Children's covered area