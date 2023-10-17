  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Bangkok

Chatuchak District
2
Bang Na District
2
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict
2
Bang Khae District
2
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict
2
Suan Chitlada Subdistrict
1
Pathum Thani Province
1
Sao Chingcha Subdistrict
1
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€219,800
Sathorn Prime is an amazing condo and apartment project located at: Prime, 26 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand. The condominium consists of one 40-story building and includes 310 luxury apartments with exceptional interiors, raisins and unique public amenities. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of ever-growing demand. Location: The « Family Mart » store, located just a 5-minute walk from the complex, will satisfy the needs of residents in purchasing everyday goods. If you are driving by car, the nearest toll road is 3.7 km from the condominium. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. The nearest hospital, Muang Samut Pak Nam, is located 780 meters from the condominium. The road there will take about 5 minutes by car. Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Bar - spa - Open patting green - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Tennis court - Restaurant on site - Security 24/7 - elevator We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€193,409
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a kids' playground, a 40-meter-long swimming pool with a picturesque view, a jacuzzi and a sun deck, a kids' pool, lounge and co-working areas, a gym, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sukhumvit and highways, 5 minutes away from a BTS Station.
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€52,360
Area 56 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok. The facility includes 464 units of designer apartments on 8 floors. There is also a landscaped area with gardens. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! This area provides a light route to the East Coast to industrial areas and to places in eastern Thailand such as Pattaya and Chonburi. Its location near the new Suvarnabhumi International Airport stimulates further growth and development. EASY: - Conference room - Laundry - Lobby in the building - Recreation area - Own gym - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security - Playground - Children's pool - Shared garden - Parking Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€159,931
Completion date: 2024
Whizdom the Forestias is a new condominium and apartment project located in the Bang Keo area of Samutprakan. The project is located at 63, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand. The complex offers you 3 residential 42, 43, and 50 floor towers, drowning in greenery and including 1119 stylish apartments in a modern design. From majestic skyscrapers, stunning panoramic views of the city open! The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. LOCATION: In the vicinity where Whizdom the Forestias is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 24.3 km from the Whizdom the Forestias, travel time is about 28 minutes. Prince Hospital Suvarnabhumi is the nearest medical facility, which is 4.5 km away ( it can be reached in 11 minutes ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity to Whizdom the Foresias: - Khlong Palat Priang School is 4.8 km away. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video Intercom - Private pool - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Children's playroom - Restaurant - Cafe - Bar - Dry cleaning - Laundry - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Kids Club - Landscaping Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€127,342
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station.
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€116,721
Area 26 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Ideo Sukhumvit Rama 4 is a luxurious condo and apartment project located in Phra Khanong, Bangkok. The project consists of 642 units on 32 floors of a high-rise building. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions. The project is conveniently located just an 8-minute walk from Phra Khanong! Green areas complement the complex perfectly, and bring freshness to such a warm climate. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden / BBQ - Fitness - General gym - Restaurant on site - Car parking - Reception / lobby - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand
Suan Chitlada Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€245,417
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a library and a conference room, a garden, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, around-the-clock security, a parking, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 500 meters BTS station - 600 meters Shopping mall - 300 meters
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€1,06M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to shops and highways.
Residential complex The Strand Thonglor
Residential complex The Strand Thonglor
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€500,680
The Strand Thonglor is an ultra-luxurious condominium with stunning panoramic views of the Bangkok horizon. The condominium is a magnificent 30-story building and includes 503 apartments made in design style. The project is located at 58/11 Thong Lo Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10110, Thailand. The complex is just a 1-minute walk from Thonglor Underground Station! Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. The nearest hospital is 1.5 km from the condominium. The road there will take 5 minutes by car. EASY: - Parking - Playground - Playground - Garden / BBQ - gym - Wi-Fi - Library - elevator - Security 24/7 - Pool Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!  
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Thap Chang Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€386,207
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a club, a fitness center, a salt-water swimming pool, a park, a kids' playground, a co-working area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, highways, shopping malls, a metro station.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€109,134
Completion date: 2023
HOLME Ekkamai 22 is a stylish 8-story low-rise condominium project with one building consisting of 90 residential units and located in the very center of the city! Located at 68/16 Khun Wichit Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand. A 10-minute drive from the complex is the most fashionable area of Asia-Tong Luo, which is famous for its high-quality cuisine and nightly entertainment. The nearest medical and educational institutions, department stores, are located 1.6 km from the condominium, the road there will take about 6 minutes by car, which will save a lot of time - which you can spend in a pleasant environment for you. EASY: - garage - playground / children's area - garden / barbecue - gym - wi-fi - elevator - sauna - security 24/7 - pool. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Chatuchak Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€114,469
Completion date: 2024
THE LINE VIBE — 33-storey complex located in the Chompon area, Chatuchak, Bangkok. Construction is completed in 2023. The complex presents a whole range of premium services. Infrastructure: - pool - cable TV - garden - gym - barbecue area - round-the-clock security - Wi-Fi - covered parking Chatuchak district is located in northern Bangkok. This is a pretty quiet place where there is a lot of greenery. It is in this area that there are three large parks of the capital. The area will suit those who want to live in a quiet place, but at the same time be able to quickly get by metro to the main entertainment of the city. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€670,278
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a club, a gym, a salt-water swimming pool and a kids' pool, a barbecue area, landscaped green areas, a jogging path, a children's playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 1 km from a metro station and 3.7 km from a highway.
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€486,927
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a club and a swimming pool, a fitness center, a co-working area, a kids' games room, a large park with a lake. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 2.3 km Metro station - 6 km Railway station - 950 meters School - 2.6 km University - 10 km Shopping mall - 4.4 km Hospital - 7.9 km
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
Yan Nawa Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€347,583
Completion date: 2023
Tait Sathorn 12 is a luxurious condominium project developed by Raimon Land PCL., Located at 175 N Sathon Rd, Hwen Silom, Khet Bang Cancer, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand., and is just a 9-minute walk from Surakas. The complex is a 40-story skyscraper, made in a modern design with large glass panels, and includes 142 stylish apartments with stunning views of the city. Within walking distance from the complex are numerous shops. Also in the immediate vicinity of Tait Sathorn 12 are educational and medical facilities. The place where the condominium is located offers a good selection of restaurants, which will allow a pleasant time. Infrastructure: - balcony - garage - garden / barbecue - gym - Wi-Fi - elevator - sauna - pool - round-the-clock security Call us and we will provide a selection of the best objects for your budget and wishes! We will consult on the best facilities in Thailand for free!
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Chom Phon Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€175,464
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 700 metres away from a metro station, between main highways, near department stores, shopping malls, hospitals and schools.
Residential complex Mulberry Grove
Residential complex Mulberry Grove
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€360,396
Completion date: 2024
Mulberry Grove is a condominium and apartment project located in Pha-Khanong-Nuea, Bangkok. The project provides for 5 different types of rooms, from 1 bedroom to 3 bedrooms, penthouses and two-level penthouses of a 37-story high-rise building, from where incredible views open. Each apartment has its own parking space. In addition, the complex has a very convenient location in the heart of the Sukhumvit district, the most important business district of the capital of Bangkok. And this means that high-class educational and medical institutions, department stores, are nearby. And all this, accompanied by green areas that betray freshness and bright colors to the external infrastructure. PROJECT OBJECTS: -24 HOUR safety system - autonomous garage - video surveillance - access by card - key - elevator - landscape pool - sauna - gym in the courtyard - large separate living room and dining room - garden with barbecue - game room and pool table - children's closed area - children's pool We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€219,971
Completion date: 2023
Rhythm Charoenkrung Pavillion — is a project of a 44-story high-rise condominium and apartment, consisting of 421 residential units, and made in ergonomic design. The complex is located at 1911 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand. Just 10 minutes to the central business district of Sathorn, near the expressway! Which will save your time and keep abreast of all events. There are also indoor and open public areas located on the 42nd, 43rd and 44th floors of the skyscraper, such as a recreation area with stunning views of the Chao Praia River, playground and 47-meter endless pool. All three pavilions are connected by a large green zone. External infrastructure is within walking distance of the complex. EASY: - Shared Pool - Jacuzzi - Closed children's area - Sauna - Kovorking / Conference Room - Library / Reading Room - Shared garden - Fitness - elevator - General gym - 100% of parking spaces - Reception / lobby - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance 24/7 - Key - access card We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!  
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€66,007
Completion date: 2023
The Muve Ram 22 is an impressive condominium and apartment project consisting of 254 apartments on 8 floors . The complex is located in Ramkhamheng, one of the busiest areas of Bangkok, from where you can quickly reach nearby areas such as Sukhumvit, Rama 9 and Srinagarindra. In addition, two lines of high-speed trains are a stone's throw away. There are also access roads to the Chalong-Rat expressway ( Ram-Intra-At-Narong ), C-Rat and the Bangkok-Chonburi motorway nearby. In the vicinity of The Muve Ram 22, there are many restaurants and shops. The nearest schools are in close proximity. The journey to Suvarnabhumi Airport will take only 25 minutes by car! The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more. EASY: - Joint workspace - Laundry - Wireless internet - Reliable video surveillance system 24/7 - lobby - Fitness - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Parking Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€46,487
Area 91 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
The Muve Bangkhae is a project located in Bang Khae Nuea, Bangkok. The residential complex has a modern dynamic design and accommodates 261 square meters on 8 floors, from where a beautiful view of the city opens. A metro station is 190 meters away, which will save you enough time. Also within walking distance are: shopping centers, shops, reliable hospitals and well-known educational institutions. Each destination is very close! EASY: - common garden - own gym - conference room - space for modern work - round-the-clock security - video surveillance 24/7 - laundry - lobby - near public transport Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!
Residential complex Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit
Residential complex Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€360,396
Completion date: 2024
Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is a vibrant condominium project developed by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited. The project is located at: Thailand, TH Bangkok Sukhumvit 1419 特政 Ľ 码: 10110. Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is conveniently located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the most important business district of the Bangkok metropolis! The condominium has 37 floors and consists of 287 apartments from 1 to 6 bedrooms. The apartments are designed in a modern design and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. Sukumvit Hospital is the nearest medical facility, which is located 350 m ( it can be reached in 4 minutes. ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity. In addition, there are several available modes of transport, including a trip along the Sukhumvit main road and public transport such as Ekkamai BTS., which is only 700 meters away. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, a market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Types and details of the premises: - 1 bedroom ( 47.0 - 56.5 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 87 - 135 sq.m ) - 3 bedrooms ( 162 sq.m ) - Penthouses ( 180.0 - 245.5 sq.m ) - Duplex penthouses ( 216.5 sq.m ) EASY: - Security 24/7 - Autonomous garage - Video surveillance - Key Card Access - Elevators - Sky Pool Endless Pool - Thermal pool and hydrotherapy pool - Sauna - Golf Room for simulators and entertainment - Yoga and ballet rooms - Large separate living room and dining room - Garden for barbecue - Game room and pool table - Children's covered area Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Residential complex Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€57,357
Completion date: 2024
Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang is an amazing condo and apartment project located in Huai Quang, Bangkok. The complex is located at 192 Ratchadaphisek 12 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand. The project consists of 383 apartments on 8 floors and was developed by Eastern Star Real Estat. The apartments are fully furnished and designed! In the vicinity of Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada - Huai Khwang, there are many restaurants, shops, cafes, bars, markets, nightclubs, massage parlors. The nearest medical facility is just 260 meters from the ( project, you can reach it in 4 minutes. ). Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 30 km from the complex, the road there takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Cable TV - elevator We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
