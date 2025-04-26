Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views.
Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space.
The villa complex …
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.
In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters.
It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family!
…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive.
4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES
Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergar…
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
4
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle.
The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m.
Each…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views!
Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket.
The beach is divided into several par…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Utopia Dream – is a project of the top Australian developer Utopia Development on the south coast of Phuket.
This is a real gem located between the two most beautiful beaches of Nai Harn and Ravai and next to the picturesque Nong Harn Lake.
The new project includes a 7-story building, …
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex.
The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public am…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket.
The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property.
One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into ac…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district.
The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace.
The loc…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Sky Park Celeste is the latest, modern residential complex, consisting of 7-story V-shaped buildings that are built on a golf course in the heart of Laguna Phuket.
The buildings of the complex are interconnected by transitions surrounded by greenery, lagoon views and partial ocean views.
…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property.
The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other.
Each hou…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a modern luxury condominium consisting of 432 apartments on 4 floors and developed by New World ADM Platinum.
The complex is fully furnished and has a magnificent decor with all the amenities on the spot.
Types of apartments range from studios to 1-bedroom apa…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket.
The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mou…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Location: The Ozone Oasis is located in Bangtao, Phuket. Distance to the beach: 2.8 km Completion date: Q2 2026 Number of floors: 8 floors Number of units: 328Description: The Ozone Oasis residential complex is located in the prestigious Laguna area, known for its high level of comfort and s…
Enter the atmosphere of OZONE SIGNATURE CONDOMINIUM, where the essence of modern luxury and the charm of contemporary elegance seamlessly blend in the vibrant heart of Asia's premier resort town of Phuket.
Ozone Signature is an elegant and contemporary residence in Bang Tao, a district reno…
We offer one-bedroom apartments.
The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a parking, a conference room.
Advantages
8% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Phuket, close to the prestigious …
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island.
The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
4
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There ar…
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island.
Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high flo…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Petit Tycoon: A Luxurious Fusion of Elegance, Convenience, and Investment Opportunity in Phuket
The Petit Tycoon is located in one of Phuket’;s most sought-after destinations, offering an exceptional blend of sophistication and comfort. This exclusive residential development is des…
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket.
The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach.
The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style.
The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions.
The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern l…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
UTOPIA Central
URBAN RETREAT IN BUSTLING CITY
Planned and designed for economic but luxurious living, Utopia Central is conceptualized for modern living in the heart of the city, surrounded by nature.
The 405-room complex is 15 mins’; drive from Patong Beach, right next to the prince of…
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas.
The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery.
The project is located n…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
5
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it is suitable for:
Ideal for investors seeking lucrative opportunities in Phuket's tourism sector, as well as those who want to enjoy a luxurious life near the pristine beaches of Layan and Bang Tao.
About the location:
Located on Phuket's west…
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m.
The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments.
The following types of apartments: st…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We present a unique Laya Resort residential complex on one of the most beautiful islands of Thailand - Phuket. Here, among emerald waters and picturesque mountains, the dream of a luxurious life is embodied, where nature and modern comfort merge in harmony. Laya Resort includes three elega…
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. We will help you choose a free property and organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- aid for arranging relocation;
- annual return on investment up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- …
1
Recommend
1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island.
From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The ma…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for families with children, as well as investors focused on short-term rentals or long-term investments. It is an excellent place both for vacation and permanent residence. Location: Located in a picturesque are…
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas.
The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area!
The project is …
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group.
The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m.
All apartments with a private b…
5
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,00…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units.
The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon!
Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a li…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
6
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Diamond Condominium is an exclusive condominium complex located next to the famous beach of the western coast of Phuket Bang Tao.
The complex includes 295 innovatively designed condominiums with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms with fully equipped living quarters, including g…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea.
The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure!
The co…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas.
The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery.
The project is located n…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who It's For:
This project is perfect for investors looking for passive income, as well as for those who want to live in an eco-friendly environment with convenient access to Phuket’s beaches and main infrastructure facilities.
Location:
Layan Green Park i…
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach.
Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort.
The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residen…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Utopia Naiharn is a project of condominiums and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located amidst beautiful mountain scenery and lush greenery near the beach. The project offers three types of 1-bedroom apartments from 43 to 53 sq.m., as well as villas with a pool and two bedrooms of 177…
5
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach.
With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom.
The project is presented by 9 luxurious resi…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket.
The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style.
In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will da…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Above Element is a modern residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket.
The resort condominium has a modern design in the Mediterranean style.
In two 7-story buildings there are 263 apartments ranging from 38 sq.m. up to 138 sq.m. with stunning sea views.
T…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Kokomo Beach House is a complex of new super-luxurious villas with a pool on Phuket, located on the first coastline of the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan.
The project offers impressive villas of 1022 sq.m, built on 2 floors.
The villa has a huge space where each room is created to ensure a c…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Utopia Central is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of the largest shopping malls in Phuket. It is also in close proximity to other major stores and shops such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro. Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located o…
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket.
The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina.
On the territory of the complex there a…
5
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ².
With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms.
The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket.
Nearby there are many cafes, …
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas.
The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area!
The project is …
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com