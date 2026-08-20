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New buildings in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

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Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
from
$153,585
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Show all Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
mab fakthxng, Thailand
from
$136,576
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of ​​the resort city of Pattaya with a clean ecological environment and proximity to the beaches! Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental for rent! Yield from 5%! Instalments available! Fully furnished! Feature…
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DDA Real Estate
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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