Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings.

Each house has a living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Standard payment conditions

  • 2% Upon signing contract
  • 28% Upon signing within 10 days
  • 20% Upon completion of the foundation
  • 20% Upon completion of concrete structure
  • 10% After completion of the roof
  • 10% After completion of electrical and plumbing work
  • 10% Upon handing over
Features of the flats

Lavish furnishings and impeccable, unique finishes combine contemporary style with tropical exoticism. High quality designer porcelain tiles and other imported materials have been used in the villas.

All villas have a luxury kitchen imported from ARMONY ITALY, a company renowned as one of Italy's finest manufacturers of unique, minimalist and clean designs that go beyond the conventional kitchen.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees.

  • Airport: 60 min.
  • Stay Fresca Stay Fit complex 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts)
  • Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 min
  • Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins
  • Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins ( Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo)
  • International schools: 10-20 mins ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
