Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €44,133

22–34 m² 3

Completion date: 2026

This project has a huge plus. 1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidity and ventilation, in order to avoid some problems and simplify the operation of real estate in tropical climates. In construction, they also pay special attention to the maintainability of the building, after its completion. This reduces the cost of maintenance and repair of your property in the future. Everyone knows about the reputation of the Finns in the construction industry. The difference in infrastructure, for example, there is no golf course, or a running wave in the pools...Whether it is worth paying at least 2-3 times more is a big question. 2. The location of the complex. The condominium is located in the most prestigious area of the city - on the royal hill of Pratumnak, not far from the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand, but with all this, Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha hill, observation platforms, a small water park, food markets and a whole Russian street 50 meters from the house and only 400 meters from the house there is excellent transport interchange. ] The project has only 8 floors and apartments of various layouts: studios from 23 — 27.5 sq m, apartments with 1 bedroom from 29.5 — 31 sq m, and with 2 bedrooms from 34, — 36 sq m, The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on the roof, namely: a swimming pool, sun loungers and parasols, for sunbathing and relaxation, a fully equipped fitness room, a Finnish sauna, a green terrace, and all this with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pratamnak hill. The condominium also includes such amenities as: underground parking, round-the-clock video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, a free shuttle bass plying to the beach, either to knock-tuk. DISTANCE TO : to Walking Street - 3 km to the water park - 1.4km to the Temple of the Big Buddha - 1.5 km to Cozy Beach - 2.2 km to Pratumnak Beach - 1 km to Yinyom Beach - 1.2 km to Jomtien Beach - 2.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS: STUDIO: 21.65 m2 - 1,593,900 ฿ ~ 45,800 $ Prices and metering in this interval, many layouts 27.5 m2 - 1,992,375 ฿ ~ 57.230 $ 1 BEDROOM: 29.45 m2: from 2,142,000 ฿ ~ 61,500 $ 31.40 m2 - up to 2,354,625 ฿ ~ 67,650 $ 2 BEDROOM: 34.20 m2: from 2,425,500 ฿ ~ 69.700 $ to 2,572,500 ฿ ~ 73,900 $ 36.25 m2 - from 2,564,100 ฿ ~ 73.650 $ to 2,797,200 ฿ ~ 80,350 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture. Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: ~ 5.500 $ EXPENDITURES FOR THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2.1% ( 4.2% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Installing the Internet 1500 ฿ ( single payment ) and further subscription fee 550 ฿ per month Repair: 650 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) ANNUAL EXPENDITURES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the total territories of the complex: 55 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year )