An attractive investment property! Income from 7%!
Installment plan!
The apartments are furnished, with private terraces.
Distance to the beach: 200 meters.
Dominion Rawai is an opportunity to enjoy tranquility and nature in the center of the action, where modern comfort combines with sp…
The unique concept of the project makes it a point of attraction for the entire Rawai district. The property here has a high rental potential regardless of the season. In a complex of 35 premium villas and 2 condominiums.RentalPool program: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the manag…
This is a premium boutique condominium with five-star service and a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, located in the heart of Rawai. The famous beaches of Phuket Rawai, Nai Harn, Kata and Karon are within a 7-15 minute drive.
Harmony infrastructure takes care of every aspect of a harmoni…
California Rawai is a luxury premium club house created for those who value a high level of comfort, sophistication and exclusivity. The project is a perfect combination of modern architecture, stylish design and an attractive location on the island of Phuket.
The project is located in th…
Set beside a lake near Nai Harn Beach, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Condo development will comprise of twelve 4-storey buildings, containing 353 units.
All units are one-bedroom, with sizes ranging from 40sqm to 61sqm. They all feature a private balcony with either lake, pool, or countrysid…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious and comfortable life surrounded by tropical nature. Perfect for families valuing tranquility and investors looking for profitable investment.
About the location:
Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 is si…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
An ideal choice for those seeking comfortable and peaceful living surrounded by tropical nature, as well as for investors looking to earn high rental yields and property value appreciation.
About the location:
The Greens Villas are locat…
Babylon Sky Garden II is located on the southern tip of Phuket Island in a prime beachfront location
Rawai, offering stunning views of Chalong Bay and Koh Lon Island in the background.
Land area: approximately 3,200 sq.m.
49 units over 5 floors.
Parking: car park 36, motorbike 41
Gr…
Ready for Move-in, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 5 buildings and includes 102 modern units. Various types of units with areas ranging from 30 to 60 m² are available. Thoughtful architectural solutions and quality materials create a comfortable and stylish space. Th…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Ideal for:
The perfect choice for those seeking a blend of comfort, luxury, and investment benefits on the beautiful island of Phuket. The project appeals to both those who wish to enjoy a vacation in a tropical paradise and those seeking a stable rental …
In Capella Villas, modern comfort merges with tropical nature, creating an oasis of calm and luxury.
There are only nine villas, each of which ensures complete confidentiality and a feeling of exclusivity, are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the most beautiful beaches of the i…
Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes…
Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of…
100 meters to the sea
About the complex:
A magnificent combination of modern architecture and nature. Low-rise buildings with wide green areas, more than 65% of the area is gardens and parks. The complex includes security and video surveillance, a lobby, sauna, fitness, swimming pool, park, …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Etherhome Seaview Condo is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for their own spot in the sun.
About the location:
The project is located…
Exclusive Wille project 30 meters from Ravai Beach
Ravai, the largest district of the Island of Phuket, located in the south, is a popular choice among emigrants and tourists thanks to convenient transport accessibility. In addition, he offers proximity to beautiful beaches, such as Naicha…
Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket.
The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration …
550 meters to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the complex:Comfortable apartments for vacations or long-term stays in the south of Phuket. Cozy boutique complex with spacious apartments starting from 45 sq.m. The complex includes a rooftop cafe, bar, gym, SPA, pool, terrace, and parking. Pano…
A Project of Four Exclusive Pool Villas
Introducing a new project of luxury pool villas that redefines modern living in Phuket.
This exclusive development features two-story villas with breathtaking views of the ocean, mountains and city, providing a total area of 401.69 sq.m.
Pri…
500 m to the Sea, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Wamdom Villas Rawai is an exclusive complex comprising 7 units: 3 two-storey villas with pools and 4 three-storey townhouses. Unit areas range from 238 to 258 sq. m. The complex is within walking distance to Rawai Beach. The architecture …
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
The project can attract buyers looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and investment potential.
About the location:
The project is located 100 meters from Rawai Beach — a comfortable area for living in Phuket that has been develo…
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy.
Villa to Breathe
Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul
Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai, with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
Civetta Grand Villas is perfect for those who seek luxury and privacy in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning buyers who value comfort and high investment attractiveness.
About th…
I suggest you buy an apartment during the construction phase in the unique complex The One Naiharn, located in a developed area, 900 meters from Naiharn — beach the most beautiful beach on Phuket Island according to Tripadvisor.
Condominium is located in the South of the island, which is th…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for living and investment, especially for those who appreciate luxurious sea views and are looking for a property with high liquidity.
About the location:
Located in the picturesque area of Rawai in Phuket, the project offers a co…
Villa Sunpao is an intimate Boutique Resort offering elegantly decorated private pool villas surrounded by nature and green. Our collection of tropical homes mix modern technology and exotic materials producing rich design in complete harmony with the surrounding environment.
The beautifu…
Ready to Move In, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Luxurious Thai-Balinese villas with private pools in the popular Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket. Plot sizes from 800 to 1,807 sq.m, living area from 400 to 950 sq.m. Features: unique garden with large old trees, green wall for priva…
This is a premium apartment complex located in the south of Phuket island in Thailand.
8 floors, 209 unique apartments, 12 types of layouts, swimming pools, fitness room, children's play area and much more are collected in one place.
900 meters away is Nai Harn Beach, one of the most…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
The project is ideal for investors as well as those looking for modern and comfortable housing in a quiet area of Phuket. It is suitable for families, couples, and those planning to use the property as a second home or vacation getaway.
Ab…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who fits:
Villa Suksan – Phase 5 is ideal for those who seek a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. This place is for discerning individuals who value comfort and high standards of quality.
About the Location:
The project is located near Rawai Beach…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who It's For:
The project is ideal for discerning investors who prefer a combination of luxury, convenience, and prime location. It is attractive for both permanent residence and vacation.
About the Location:
Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas are located n…
Ready to Move In, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The villas are decorated in an Asian style with elegant furniture made from natural wood. Layouts range from 2 to 4 bedrooms, each with its own pool and tropical garden for a private atmosphere. The complex is situated close to restaurants a…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The project is ideal for those seeking stable income from conservative investments, as well as for personal living or rental purposes. An excellent choice for comfortable living in Phuket.
Location:
Located 600 meters from Rawai beachf…
Attractive object for investment!A guaranteed income of 6% for the first 3 years.Installment!800 meters from Rawai Beach!VIP Space Odyssey is set against a backdrop of wooded hills.Facilities: sports hall, infinity pool on the roof, children's room.Location:- Rawai beach, 800m;- Nai Harn bea…
A secluded complex of 18 luxurious but affordable villas with a pool
We present a collection of 18 new villas with a pool in a quiet area of Ravai in the south of Phuket. This secluded complex, located in a quiet enclave, offers villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms and a pool. Luxurious and aff…
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for investors and those seeking a tranquil retreat in the southern part of Phuket. Also suitable for families who value comfort and nature.
About the location:
The project is located in the Nai Harn-Rawai area, renowned for its b…
Condominium with spectacular sea viewsThis new luxury condominium in the Rawai area of 40 apartments stands out with breathtaking sea views and privacy.Outstanding contemporary design here, combined with modern building technologies and the use of premium materials and furniture in the finis…
Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
This residential complex in Phuket offers 119 modern and spacious units on an area of 7,000 square meters. Various unit types are available with sizes ranging from 50 to 75 square meters. The complex stands out with its elegant architecture, combining moder…
We offer luxury two- and three-level apartments.
The residence features swimming pools, a club, a parking, security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious area of Rawai, 800 meters from the beach
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who It's For:
Perfectly suited for those who value luxury and tranquility, as well as investors seeking profitable real estate investments with high returns.
About the Location:
Situated in the heart of Rawai Beach in Phuket, the region offers conveni…
Sunny Moon is an exclusive complex in Thailand for connoisseurs of a full life in balance. In the complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, taking into account the needs of modern people, to provide them with maximum comfort. The ideal location is filled with love, energy an…
The complex consists of 9 two-storey villas.
Features
swimming pool of 30 m2 with sun loungers and a shower
barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace
parking
garden with palm trees and decorative tropical plants
breathtaking views of the mountains
around-the-clock s…
New Apartment Project in Rawai
This project is located between the beautiful beaches of Nain Harn and Rawai.
In addition to the beautiful beaches, there are infrastructure facilities near the complex - shopping centers, restaurants, international schools.
The complex - 4 buildings and …
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those looking for luxurious living on the Phuket coast, whether for permanent residence, vacation, or investment. It is a great choice for families, couples, and anyone who values high-quality living.
About the location:
Located …
We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2).
The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools.
Completion - March, 31, 2024.
Advantages
7% annual income within 3 years.
If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% w…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who is it for:
VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas are ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and lucrative investments. This project is created for discerning owners who value a high standard of living and stable income.
About the Location:
Located in th…
Ultra-modern apartments near the snow-white beach of Nai Harn!
An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental!
Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is excellent suitable for long term rental…
Our flagship property, Utopia Naiharn is conveniently located between the island’s two famous beaches, Rawai and Naiharn, and close to the photogenic Yanui Beach. This modern luxury resort features rooms with generous living space, a separate bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and a working kit…
A project of elegant villas in one of the most popular locations in the south of the island
The project, consisting of 4 townhouses and 3 luxury villas, is located in one of the most popular locations in the south of Phuket, within walking distance of the famous Rawai embankment and a few …
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:The project includes 5 buildings and 20 units, offering high-quality residential spaces ranging from 120 to 250 sq.m. The architecture is designed in a modern style with a focus on harmony with nature. Expansive green areas and an internal courtyard create a…
A new project of luxurious villas in the Ravai area
The project of exclusive villas located in a quiet residential area 800 meters from a beautiful beach will be completed in April 2025.
A beautiful location in the Ravai area allows you to simultaneously feel solitude, but is also in th…
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings.
Each house has a li…
Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Wonderful villas with private pools in the quiet area of Rawai - Nai Harn. Built in an oriental style, these constructions are distinguished by high ceilings in the living room. Nai Harn Beach is 2.7 km away. The villas offer views of the pool and garden. T…
Apartment area: from 35 to 125 M2Enigma Residence is a unique residential complex where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, becoming a reality.Location:Due to its upland location, the Enigma complex is one of the most attractive sites in the area, offering spectacula…
Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
The Canal Village concept provides a sense of freshness and tranquility with high privacy, in a Thai-Balinese style with a tropical garden. The project includes 2 and 3 bedroom units ranging from 268-460 sq.m. Nearby, you will find shops, restaurants, bank…
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor parking spaces, a co-working space, 2 swimming pools, a kids' pool, a children's club and a playground, a cinema, a spa center, a sauna and a fitness room, a restaurant and a bar, a roof-top swimming pool with a terrace.
F…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who It's for:
The project is perfect for those who aspire to a luxurious life on the island of Phuket, appreciate modern comfort, and high safety standards. Pandora Residences also attract investors looking for promising investment opportunities.
About the…
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand.
A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality.
Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool.
Each apartment has a “living…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals.
About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
The complex includes 16 luxurious 2-storey villas, in which modern eco-style is combined with tropical greenery. The high-tech style will appeal to those who are looking for innovative solutions, without forgetting about harmony with nature.
The residential development offers the unique comm…
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
An exclusive collection of 8 villas with private pools offers the ideal combination of modern comfort and tropical elegance. Choices between 3 or 4-bedroom villas, each designed in a modern tropical conceptual style. Spacious, well-thought…
WHERE ELEGANCE MEETS INNOVATION
Step into the redefined luxury of Villa Suksan, now offering expanded spaces up to 360 sq.m, tailored for both modern living and investment. High ceilings and an abundance of glass invite natural light, enhancing the villa's airy ambiance. Multiple layouts …
2000 meters to the seaAbout the complex:The complex offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses. Apartment sizes range from 36 to 118 sq.m. Features: air conditioners, balcony, kitchen, living room, and separate bedrooms. On-site amenities: 24/7 security, swimming pool, children'…
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
A luxury family-oriented apartment complex in Phuket. Located between Nai Harn and Rawai beaches, close to Nai Harn Lake. It includes lofts with 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging from 37 to 61 sq.m. with views of the water park, mountains, garden, …
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
The duplex apartments on the upper floor have private terraces.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.
The premium residence features a roof-top infinity pool and a terrace, a two-level panoramic restaurant, …
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes.
The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
Civetta Villas is a collection of six boutique villas located on a serene hillside in Saiyuan, residential area of Nai Harn, in Phuket Thailand. The name of this development means ‘owl’; and it was inspired by the villa’;s design, as well as its natural surroundings.
The signature charact…
The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. With modern designs
and functional living spaces, they cater to all needs.
The project features:
reception
fitness center
meeting room
wellness center
sauna
around-the-clock…
Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan: Modern Pool Villas near Nai Harn Beach
Introducing the captivating Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan, where modern luxury living meets the natural beauty of Phuket. Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan is situated in close proximity to the enchanting Nai Harn Beach, th…
Aura Condominium is a unique residential complex located in the south of Phuket Island. It is an ideal combination of modern design, functionality and comfort, created for those who value a high standard of living and unrivaled views of tropical landscapes and turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea
Condominium Sirius is an exciting new residential complex located in the lively area of Ravai, Phuket. This modern project covers 3 buildings, a total of 282 apartments located on 7 floors, offering a variety of modern living spaces developed to satisfy various styles of life. The condom…
Premium condominium in the heart of Ravai: a 5-star service, amazing types and the perfect combination of comfort of their own home abroad with the luxury of the hotel.
196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2.
In 900 meters, the beach of Nay Harn is one of the mo…
We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors).
Some apartments have private swimming pools.
The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top …
Apartment complex from developer Sunny Development Group with a yield of 11% per annumWe ensure high liquidity of the investment project due to:Unique locationIconic architecturePrivate management companyOur proven experience in 7 countriesFilling for the most demanded touristAesthetics in e…
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment
This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016.
It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects.
…
The modern residential complex Rawayana consists of several parts and includes 22 premium villas ranging from 410 to 665 sq.m., a condominium with 108 apartments, a hotel with 140 rooms and a shopping and entertainment complex. All 4-6 bedroom villas have their own private pool.
On the te…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who It's For:
Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Saturdays Villas are for discerning clients who value comfort, privacy, and promising investments.
About the Location:
Saturdays Villas are situated near Rawai Beach in the south of Ph…
VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket.
Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and gard…
Apartments Aura Condominium near Nai HarnAURA Condominium is a modern condominium project located in Rawai, Phuket province. The condominium has 2 buildings, each building with 7 floors, a total of 241 units. Condominiums available for sale range from 2.63 million baht to 8.64 million baht. …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
Perfect for those seeking a luxurious life in a tropical paradise and smart real estate investments. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort, elegance, and security.
About the location:
Located near …
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Welcome to Chalong Marina Bay View Condo, the ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Our stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience.
Come experi…
Full Furnishing, Guaranteed Income
About the Complex:
The area is surrounded by lush gardens providing shade and freshness. Each villa is furnished with stunning furniture and has its own pool. The villas offer a large open-plan living room, a fully equipped European kitchen, a barbecue area…
The BEST of the BEST !
UTOPIA does not wish to be like its competitors, and pursue bringing to life the dream to create a multi-themed property. The chosen location is in the hinterland of Nai-Harn Beach and Rawai Beach for both convenience to the renowned beautiful beaches as well as a …
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and designed in a Zen-style with high ceilings (3 m) and large sliding doors. Villas range in size from 323 to 390 sq.m. on plots from 544 to 758 sq.m. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with a recessed bathtub…
Profitable investment! Guaranteed income of 7% for three years!
Installments!
Only 800 meters to the sea.
Utopia — These are the island's first themed condominiums and residences with plans to develop into a luxury boutique hotel. Amenities: courtyard with well-kept garden and swimming po…
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature.
Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Utopia Urban Lux - Glam Phuket is a luxury condominium complex that forms the fourth phase of the Utopia Nai Harn project.Here are some reasons why you should choose this complex:Prestigious location: One of Phuket’s most popular beaches, known for its entertainment and nightlife, is just a …
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
Set on a private, secured, and monitored territory, there are only 15 villas featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, with a total area ranging from 120 to 305 sqm, and land plots from 195 to 520 sqm.
All rooms are bright, well-ventilated, with hi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s for:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxurious accommodation, privacy, and the possibility of long-term residence in Phuket.
About the location:
Baan-Nalin is located near Nai Harn beach in the south of Phuket, in a cozy village wi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who It's For:
The Proud Condominium Rawai is ideal for those seeking a blend of green and tranquil surroundings with comfort and modern amenities. This project is particularly attractive to families and investors looking for active and stable rental in…
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for investors looking for profitable short-term and long-term investments, as well as for families with children due to the diverse infrastructure and proximity to the beach. About the location: Located in the peaceful Rawai area on the sout…
The Title Cielo Rawai offers a unique perspective on the timeless beauty of Phuket’s coastline. Here you can enjoy the tranquility of local fishing villages and the breathtaking sunsets at Promthep Cape, known as one of the island’s most picturesque spots. Rawai is also a culinary paradise, …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
The new residential complex in the Ravai area La Belle luxurious residential complex of 226 apartments, only 80 meters from the Ravai embankment! Sea view, the first coastline! 10 beaches and islands nearby. from the 3rd in size in the world of the CRCC contractor with a 70-year history …