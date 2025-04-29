  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Mueang Subdistrict

New buildings for sale in Bang Mueang Subdistrict

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
from
$123,893
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 35
A unique offer for investment in modern condominiums ELIO DEL NEST from the famous developer ANANDA DEVELOPMENT. Fully furnished! The project is next to the main route, with Elio Del Gest, offering convenient transportation due to its proximity to UDOM SUK BTS. It is considered a high-qual…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
from
$52,802
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
A unique opportunity to invest in a promising project in Bangkok! THE TRUST ERAWAN is a luxury high-rise condominium that offers a superior living experience. The unique design has a perfect combination of modernity and simplicity. Amenities: 16 x 27 meter seawater swimming pool, garden, f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go