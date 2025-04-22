Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of the world’s most tranquil destinations.

Situated just a mere 850 meters from the pristine beach, our villas provide residents with the ultimate beachside retreat. Immerse yourself in the tranquil ambiance as you indulge in breathtaking nature and enjoy the fresh seafood from the Andaman Sea.

Each villa boasts a modern luxury architectural style, featuring sleek lines, functional, and open-concept living spaces. The interiors are thoughtfully crafted to offer a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor areas, allowing for an abundance of natural light and a sense of spaciousness. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a harmonious balance between aesthetics and practicality.

Features

private swimming pool

clubhouse

fitness center

cafe

co-working area

pickleball court

Completion - December, 2024.

Air conditioning

Wardrobe

Kitchen

Rawai Beach - 850 meters

Supermarket - 1.2 km

Nai Harn Beach - 3 km

Rawai Seafood Market - 1 km

International school - 5 km

Chalong Pier - 5.6 km

Phuket International Airport - 46.3 km

