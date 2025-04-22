  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
ID: 22412
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2398430
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of the world’s most tranquil destinations.

Situated just a mere 850 meters from the pristine beach, our villas provide residents with the ultimate beachside retreat. Immerse yourself in the tranquil ambiance as you indulge in breathtaking nature and enjoy the fresh seafood from the Andaman Sea.

Each villa boasts a modern luxury architectural style, featuring sleek lines, functional, and open-concept living spaces. The interiors are thoughtfully crafted to offer a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor areas, allowing for an abundance of natural light and a sense of spaciousness. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a harmonious balance between aesthetics and practicality.

Features

  • private swimming pool
  • clubhouse
  • fitness center
  • cafe
  • co-working area
  • pickleball court

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wardrobe
  • Kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Rawai Beach - 850 meters
  • Supermarket - 1.2 km
  • Nai Harn Beach - 3 km
  • Rawai Seafood Market - 1 km
  • International school - 5 km
  • Chalong Pier - 5.6 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 46.3 km

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Ask all your questions
