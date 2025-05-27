  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket

New buildings for sale in Mueang Phuket

Phuket
72
Rawai
116
Phuket City Municipality
81
Karon
70
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
TOP TOP
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$94,368
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 35–270 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Next Point Condominium — Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern Phuket A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, just 7 minutes from Nai Harn Beach. The project features 4 buildings, 4 swimming pools (totaling 940 m²), a fitness center, apartments with tropical sea and …
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$141,853
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Babylon Sky Garden II is located on the southern tip of Phuket Island in a prime beachfront location Rawai, offering stunning views of Chalong Bay and Koh Lon Island in the background.  Land area: approximately 3,200 sq.m. 49 units over 5 floors. Parking: car park 36, motorbike 41 Gr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 180–345 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² are nestled among tropical nature, making them ideal for both small and large families. Each plot has the possibility of adding a private pool. The complex includes a clubhouse with a communal pool of…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
This is a premium boutique condominium with five-star service and a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, located in the heart of Rawai. The famous beaches of Phuket Rawai, Nai Harn, Kata and Karon are within a 7-15 minute drive. Harmony infrastructure takes care of every aspect of a harmoni…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$876,066
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Seafood market - 3.3 km Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km Chalong Pier - 4.9 km Promthep Cape - 6.2 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$218,464
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 51–610 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Condominium with spectacular sea viewsThis new luxury condominium in the Rawai area of 40 apartments stands out with breathtaking sea views and privacy.Outstanding contemporary design here, combined with modern building technologies and the use of premium materials and furniture in the finis…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$235,964
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes. The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$214,654
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialize…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Karon, Thailand
from
$923,594
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 234–580 m²
9 real estate objects 9
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting. About the location: The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Gard…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 800 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$142,686
Embrace the rejuvenating power of nature. Allow yourself to be transported to the peaceful shores of Kata Beach. Let the natural surroundings inspire you, filling your soul with a renewed sense of life. Features Lobby Co-working area Fitness center Swimming pool with a lounge area Party roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Rawai, Thailand
from
$111,177
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 26–45 530 m²
20 real estate objects 20
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors as well as those looking for modern and comfortable housing in a quiet area of Phuket. It is suitable for families, couples, and those planning to use the property as a second home or vacation getaway. Ab…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$72,056
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–96 m²
22 real estate objects 22
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals. About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Residential complex Calypso Garden
Rawai, Thailand
from
$162,216
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 45–116 m²
11 real estate objects 11
550 meters to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the complex:Comfortable apartments for vacations or long-term stays in the south of Phuket. Cozy boutique complex with spacious apartments starting from 45 sq.m. The complex includes a rooftop cafe, bar, gym, SPA, pool, terrace, and parking. Pano…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$158,031
Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket. The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 1 847 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for those seeking unique luxury and seclusion. Ideal for family vacations or as an investment with high income potential. About the location: The villas are located in a picturesque area near Kata and Karo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Rawai, Thailand
from
$665,679
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket. Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and gard…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$978,571
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
4 real estate objects 4
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$240,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–57 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for investors, being located just 100 meters from Karon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Phuket. High rental demand and proximity to the sea ensure 100% occupancy even in the low season. About the locati…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$45,319
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,72M
A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea. The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Residential complex Wekata – Phase 3
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,996
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 31–142 m²
21 real estate object 21
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for family vacations, rentals, investors, and premium housing enthusiasts seeking to enjoy the comfort and natural beauty of Phuket. About the location: The Wekata – Phase 3 project is located 300 meters from the beautiful Kata Bea…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$391,980
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$112,000
The year of construction 2020
Area 31–70 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
Developer
Art House
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$852,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each hou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$144,261
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 280–565 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is it for: VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas are ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and lucrative investments. This project is created for discerning owners who value a high standard of living and stable income. About the Location: Located in th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
from
$121,870
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 34–165 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$54,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 4
Area 39–45 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who want to combine luxurious vacations with investment opportunities. The project is designed for discerning clients who appreciate comfort and stable rental income. About the location: Located just a few hundred meters …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ². With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms. The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket. Nearby there are many cafes, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex THE BASE BUKIT
Residential complex THE BASE BUKIT
Wichit, Thailand
from
$70,159
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Luxurious apartments in the new residential complex THE BASE BUKIT, located in the very center of Phuket! An attractive investment property! High rental income potential! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Instalments available! A special feature of this …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex California Rawai
Residential complex California Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 36 m²
1 real estate object 1
California Rawai is a luxury premium club house created for those who value a high level of comfort, sophistication and exclusivity. The project is a perfect combination of modern architecture, stylish design and an attractive location on the island of Phuket. The project is located in th…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$139,683
We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi. The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa. Advantages 8% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The propert…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,67M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style. Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$137,735
Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location. The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views. Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for win…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$290,681
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$360,681
The residence features restaurants and bars, a spa center, a play room, a kids' playground, a gym, a lounge area, a swimming pool, a conference room, a banquet hall, a club, a parking, around-the-clock security. Advantages Annual income 6% within the first 2 years. Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Rawai, Thailand
from
$101,158
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%! Installment plan! The apartments are furnished, with private terraces. Distance to the beach: 200 meters. Dominion Rawai is an opportunity to enjoy tranquility and nature in the center of the action, where modern comfort combines with sp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$567,741
Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Rawai, Thailand
from
$331,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 190–234 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Ready for Move-in, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 5 buildings and includes 102 modern units. Various types of units with areas ranging from 30 to 60 m² are available. Thoughtful architectural solutions and quality materials create a comfortable and stylish space. Th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$65,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Residential complex The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$116,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Enter the atmosphere of OZONE SIGNATURE CONDOMINIUM, where the essence of modern luxury and the charm of contemporary elegance seamlessly blend in the vibrant heart of Asia's premier resort town of Phuket. Ozone Signature is an elegant and contemporary residence in Bang Tao, a district reno…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$695,628
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Residential complex Sunny Moon
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Sunny Moon is an exclusive complex in Thailand for connoisseurs of a full life in balance. In the complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, taking into account the needs of modern people, to provide them with maximum comfort. The ideal location is filled with love, energy an…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$525,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 425–490 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and luxury on the east coast of Phuket. Suitable for family stays and for those looking to invest in exclusive properties with high income potential. About the Location: Located in the Thalang …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$775,013
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 5 minutes Water park - 6 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Golf club - 15 minu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,400
The year of construction 2022
Area 30–33 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplici…
Developer
Art House
Leave a request
Residential complex The Base Bukit – Phuket
Residential complex The Base Bukit – Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$71,379
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 26–50 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative investments, as the developer is Thailand's largest public company, ensuring reliability and safety. About the location: The project is located in the Kathu area, in the heart of Phuket, with easy ac…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$133,968
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 36–73 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The new residential complex in the Ravai area La Belle luxurious residential complex of 226 apartments, only 80 meters from the Ravai embankment! Sea view, the first coastline! 10 beaches and islands nearby. from the 3rd in size in the world of the CRCC contractor with a 70-year history …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,26M
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,858
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 8
Area 30–73 m²
21 real estate object 21
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$196,189
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 57–80 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016. It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$174,925
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: st…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$106,056
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–65 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex WEKATA3
Residential complex WEKATA3
Karon, Thailand
from
$117,012
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
An attractive investment property! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you high demand for rental housing! Panoramic sea views, highly developed tourist infrastructu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
from
$1,56M
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools. Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Karon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Unique Villa Kata, with its completion expected in Q4 2025, is an exquisite hillside villa project currently in the pre-sale stage This development comprises 4 residential villas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a serene and luxurious living experience. Unique Villa Kata offers 3…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$150,647
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 118–221 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious and affordable home for vacation or permanent residence in one of Phuket's most desirable areas. Suitable for both investors and those who value privacy and modern comfort. About the location: Lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Residential complex Splendid Condominium Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$86,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Area 23–45 560 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: For those who are looking for luxurious accommodation by the sea with a unique combination of tranquility and convenient infrastructure. Ideal for discerning individuals who value comfort and investment benefits. About the location: Sple…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$842,734
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$292,432
This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An e…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2004
Number of floors 2
Area 300–956 m²
21 real estate object 21
Ready to Move In, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Luxurious Thai-Balinese villas with private pools in the popular Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket. Plot sizes from 800 to 1,807 sq.m, living area from 400 to 950 sq.m. Features: unique garden with large old trees, green wall for priva…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Rawai, Thailand
from
$306,210
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2011
Number of floors 1
Area 128–313 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: Set on a private, secured, and monitored territory, there are only 15 villas featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, with a total area ranging from 120 to 305 sqm, and land plots from 195 to 520 sqm. All rooms are bright, well-ventilated, with hi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Phuket Nai Harn Beach
Rawai, Thailand
from
$317,578
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Set beside a lake near Nai Harn Beach, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Condo development will comprise of twelve 4-storey buildings, containing 353 units. All units are one-bedroom, with sizes ranging from 40sqm to 61sqm. They all feature a private balcony with either lake, pool, or countrysid…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,63M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 571–827 m²
3 real estate objects 3
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Residential complex Utopia Dream U2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,539
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Dream Builder helps you to fulfill your dreams via different concepts within the U2 project. Realize your dreams among many styles of uniquely designed rooms. Let your dream shine into reality. The inspiration for construction lies behind the points below. Size(sqm)29-32 Ceiling Heig…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Residential complex The One Nai Harn
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,180
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Premium condominium in the heart of Ravai: a 5-star service, amazing types and the perfect combination of comfort of their own home abroad with the luxury of the hotel.  196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2. In 900 meters, the beach of Nay Harn is one of the mo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$195,332
A new premium project in Karon with 449 residences offering breathtaking sea, mountain, and city views. Designed with modern aesthetics, this 8-level residence across 4 buildings seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with nature. Features: ocean view roof-top swimming pool market and cafe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Residential complex The Title Cielo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$106,138
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31 m²
1 real estate object 1
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for investors looking for profitable short-term and long-term investments, as well as for families with children due to the diverse infrastructure and proximity to the beach. About the location: Located in the peaceful Rawai area on the sout…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$919,255
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Residential complex FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG
Chalong, Thailand
from
$67,085
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year. Installment plan! Fully furnished apartments! FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Centre. This project offers the perfect combination of a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Rawai, Thailand
from
$505,352
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 283–468 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who fits: Villa Suksan – Phase 5 is ideal for those who seek a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. This place is for discerning individuals who value comfort and high standards of quality. About the Location: The project is located near Rawai Beach…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$520,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 400–616 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments. About the location: Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 664–803 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxurious accommodation, privacy, and the possibility of long-term residence in Phuket. About the location: Baan-Nalin is located near Nai Harn beach in the south of Phuket, in a cozy village wi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$127,365
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 6
Area 33–69 m²
15 real estate objects 15
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers looking to invest in high-income real estate and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phuket's most attractive tourist regions. About the Location: Utopia Karon (UBR) is located near Karon Bea…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$4,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Laguna Phuket is Asia’;s premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$514,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew! Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%! The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished! ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Base Rise
Residential complex The Base Rise
Wichit, Thailand
from
$79,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.   The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$227,460
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$419,406
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will da…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$684,759
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal choice for those who value luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, and profitable investments. About the location: Located near the beautiful Karon Beach, the Melia Phuket Karo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$102,998
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 43–147 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for living and investment, especially for those who appreciate luxurious sea views and are looking for a property with high liquidity. About the location: Located in the picturesque area of Rawai in Phuket, the project offers a co…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of comfort-class apartments in Wichit, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$83,809
An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year. The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas. The complex is being built by one of the larg…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$538,495
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,82M
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views. The complex features: exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck green park security concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Phenomenon
Residential complex Phenomenon
Karon, Thailand
from
$146,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 32–74 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An ideal option for those looking for a combination of luxury and natural beauty. Suitable for both long-term living and short-term tourist trips, as well as for real estate investors. About the location: The project is located …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,83M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Positioned in the heart of Kata, this exclusive club for owners features a modern, curved design and extensive use of glass, ensuring you are always connected with nature and enjoying panoramic sea views. The multifunctional indoor area offers Western food, coffee, and drinks, providing a pe…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex KATABELLO Kata Beach
Residential complex KATABELLO Kata Beach
Karon, Thailand
from
$127,893
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 37–68 m²
2 real estate objects 2
🌟Katabella paradise--Kata Beach is a great place with crystal clear water and white sand. Perfect for surfing, diving and relaxation, and one of the most popular locations in Phuket.🌟 Location:Karon Beach - 3 kmNai Harn Beach - 10 kmPatong Beach - 11 kmRawai Beach - 12 kmOld Town of Phuket -…
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$389,009
A modern residential complex in Chalong, created for comfortable life. Thought-out architecture, high building quality and convenient location make the project attractive for living and investment. The complex features: clubhouse with a restaurant modern fitness center spa jogging and walki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$112,937
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
1 real estate object 1
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of ​​Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Wichit, Thailand
from
$3,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$908,008
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket. The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Residential complex Etherhome Seaview Condo
Rawai, Thailand
from
$202,552
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 51–610 m²
13 real estate objects 13
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: Etherhome Seaview Condo is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for their own spot in the sun. About the location: The project is located…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Residential complex CHALONG MARINA BAY VIEW
Rawai, Thailand
from
$188,247
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Welcome to Chalong Marina Bay View Condo, the ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Our stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. Come experi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$250,454
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of family villas with excellent infrastructure in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,22M
A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go