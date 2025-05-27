Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Next Point Condominium — Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern Phuket
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, just 7 minutes from Nai Harn Beach.
The project features 4 buildings, 4 swimming pools (totaling 940 m²), a fitness center, apartments with tropical sea and …
Recommend
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Babylon Sky Garden II is located on the southern tip of Phuket Island in a prime beachfront location
Rawai, offering stunning views of Chalong Bay and Koh Lon Island in the background.
Land area: approximately 3,200 sq.m.
49 units over 5 floors.
Parking: car park 36, motorbike 41
Gr…
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² are nestled among tropical nature, making them ideal for both small and large families. Each plot has the possibility of adding a private pool. The complex includes a clubhouse with a communal pool of…
This is a premium boutique condominium with five-star service and a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, located in the heart of Rawai. The famous beaches of Phuket Rawai, Nai Harn, Kata and Karon are within a 7-15 minute drive.
Harmony infrastructure takes care of every aspect of a harmoni…
Condominium with spectacular sea viewsThis new luxury condominium in the Rawai area of 40 apartments stands out with breathtaking sea views and privacy.Outstanding contemporary design here, combined with modern building technologies and the use of premium materials and furniture in the finis…
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes.
The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialize…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting.
About the location:
The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Gard…
Embrace the rejuvenating power of nature. Allow yourself to be transported to the peaceful shores of Kata Beach. Let the natural surroundings inspire you, filling your soul with a renewed sense of life.
Features
Lobby
Co-working area
Fitness center
Swimming pool with a lounge area
Party roo…
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex.
The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public am…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
The project is ideal for investors as well as those looking for modern and comfortable housing in a quiet area of Phuket. It is suitable for families, couples, and those planning to use the property as a second home or vacation getaway.
Ab…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals.
About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
550 meters to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the complex:Comfortable apartments for vacations or long-term stays in the south of Phuket. Cozy boutique complex with spacious apartments starting from 45 sq.m. The complex includes a rooftop cafe, bar, gym, SPA, pool, terrace, and parking. Pano…
Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket.
The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration …
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who's it for:
Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for those seeking unique luxury and seclusion. Ideal for family vacations or as an investment with high income potential.
About the location:
The villas are located in a picturesque area near Kata and Karo…
VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket.
Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and gard…
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is perfect for investors, being located just 100 meters from Karon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Phuket. High rental demand and proximity to the sea ensure 100% occupancy even in the low season.
About the locati…
A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea.
The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for family vacations, rentals, investors, and premium housing enthusiasts seeking to enjoy the comfort and natural beauty of Phuket.
About the location:
The Wekata – Phase 3 project is located 300 meters from the beautiful Kata Bea…
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property.
The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other.
Each hou…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who is it for:
VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas are ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and lucrative investments. This project is created for discerning owners who value a high standard of living and stable income.
About the Location:
Located in th…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The Sunny Moon project will be of interest both to investors during the presale stage and to families looking for a place to live, thanks to its truly colossal infrastructure. Whether a tourist or a resident, everyone will find somethin…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for those who want to combine luxurious vacations with investment opportunities. The project is designed for discerning clients who appreciate comfort and stable rental income.
About the location:
Located just a few hundred meters …
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ².
With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms.
The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket.
Nearby there are many cafes, …
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Luxurious apartments in the new residential complex THE BASE BUKIT, located in the very center of Phuket!
An attractive investment property! High rental income potential!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
Instalments available!
A special feature of this …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
California Rawai is a luxury premium club house created for those who value a high level of comfort, sophistication and exclusivity. The project is a perfect combination of modern architecture, stylish design and an attractive location on the island of Phuket.
The project is located in th…
We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi.
The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa.
Advantages
8% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The propert…
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style.
Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location.
The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views.
Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for win…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The residence features restaurants and bars, a spa center, a play room, a kids' playground, a gym, a lounge area, a swimming pool, a conference room, a banquet hall, a club, a parking, around-the-clock security.
Advantages
Annual income 6% within the first 2 years.
Location and nearby infr…
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%!
Installment plan!
The apartments are furnished, with private terraces.
Distance to the beach: 200 meters.
Dominion Rawai is an opportunity to enjoy tranquility and nature in the center of the action, where modern comfort combines with sp…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of…
Ready for Move-in, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 5 buildings and includes 102 modern units. Various types of units with areas ranging from 30 to 60 m² are available. Thoughtful architectural solutions and quality materials create a comfortable and stylish space. Th…
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Enter the atmosphere of OZONE SIGNATURE CONDOMINIUM, where the essence of modern luxury and the charm of contemporary elegance seamlessly blend in the vibrant heart of Asia's premier resort town of Phuket.
Ozone Signature is an elegant and contemporary residence in Bang Tao, a district reno…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Sunny Moon is an exclusive complex in Thailand for connoisseurs of a full life in balance. In the complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, taking into account the needs of modern people, to provide them with maximum comfort. The ideal location is filled with love, energy an…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and luxury on the east coast of Phuket. Suitable for family stays and for those looking to invest in exclusive properties with high income potential.
About the Location:
Located in the Thalang …
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 5 minutes
Water park - 6 minutes
Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
Golf club - 15 minu…
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplici…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative investments, as the developer is Thailand's largest public company, ensuring reliability and safety.
About the location: The project is located in the Kathu area, in the heart of Phuket, with easy ac…
The new residential complex in the Ravai area La Belle luxurious residential complex of 226 apartments, only 80 meters from the Ravai embankment! Sea view, the first coastline! 10 beaches and islands nearby. from the 3rd in size in the world of the CRCC contractor with a 70-year history …
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle.
The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m.
Each…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income
About the Complex:
Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment
This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016.
It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects.
…
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m.
The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments.
The following types of apartments: st…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
An attractive investment property! Yield from 7%!
Instalments available!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!
The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you high demand for rental housing!
Panoramic sea views, highly developed tourist infrastructu…
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools.
Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
Unique Villa Kata, with its completion expected in Q4 2025, is an exquisite hillside villa project currently in the pre-sale stage
This development comprises 4 residential villas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a serene and luxurious living experience.
Unique Villa Kata offers 3…
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature.
Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for those looking for a luxurious and affordable home for vacation or permanent residence in one of Phuket's most desirable areas. Suitable for both investors and those who value privacy and modern comfort.
About the location:
Lo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
For those who are looking for luxurious accommodation by the sea with a unique combination of tranquility and convenient infrastructure. Ideal for discerning individuals who value comfort and investment benefits.
About the location:
Sple…
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An e…
Ready to Move In, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Luxurious Thai-Balinese villas with private pools in the popular Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket. Plot sizes from 800 to 1,807 sq.m, living area from 400 to 950 sq.m. Features: unique garden with large old trees, green wall for priva…
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
Set on a private, secured, and monitored territory, there are only 15 villas featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, with a total area ranging from 120 to 305 sqm, and land plots from 195 to 520 sqm.
All rooms are bright, well-ventilated, with hi…
Set beside a lake near Nai Harn Beach, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Condo development will comprise of twelve 4-storey buildings, containing 353 units.
All units are one-bedroom, with sizes ranging from 40sqm to 61sqm. They all feature a private balcony with either lake, pool, or countrysid…
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views!
Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket.
The beach is divided into several par…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Dream Builder helps you to fulfill your dreams via different concepts within the U2 project. Realize your dreams among many styles of uniquely designed rooms. Let your dream shine into reality. The inspiration for construction lies behind the points below.
Size(sqm)29-32
Ceiling Heig…
Premium condominium in the heart of Ravai: a 5-star service, amazing types and the perfect combination of comfort of their own home abroad with the luxury of the hotel.
196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2.
In 900 meters, the beach of Nay Harn is one of the mo…
A new premium project in Karon with 449 residences offering breathtaking sea, mountain, and city views. Designed with modern aesthetics, this 8-level residence across 4 buildings seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with nature.
Features:
ocean view roof-top swimming pool
market and cafe…
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for investors looking for profitable short-term and long-term investments, as well as for families with children due to the diverse infrastructure and proximity to the beach. About the location: Located in the peaceful Rawai area on the sout…
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas.
The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area!
The project is …
1
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year.
Installment plan!
Fully furnished apartments!
FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Centre. This project offers the perfect combination of a…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who fits:
Villa Suksan – Phase 5 is ideal for those who seek a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. This place is for discerning individuals who value comfort and high standards of quality.
About the Location:
The project is located near Rawai Beach…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Perfect for:
An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments.
About the location:
Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s for:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxurious accommodation, privacy, and the possibility of long-term residence in Phuket.
About the location:
Baan-Nalin is located near Nai Harn beach in the south of Phuket, in a cozy village wi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
This project is ideal for discerning buyers looking to invest in high-income real estate and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phuket's most attractive tourist regions.
About the Location:
Utopia Karon (UBR) is located near Karon Bea…
Laguna Phuket is Asia’;s premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of …
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew!
Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%!
The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished!
ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.
The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket.
The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style.
In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will da…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who it’s for:
Ideal choice for those who value luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, and profitable investments.
About the location:
Located near the beautiful Karon Beach, the Melia Phuket Karo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for living and investment, especially for those who appreciate luxurious sea views and are looking for a property with high liquidity.
About the location:
Located in the picturesque area of Rawai in Phuket, the project offers a co…
An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year.
The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas.
The complex is being built by one of the larg…
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas.
The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery.
The project is located n…
2
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views.
The complex features:
exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck
green park
security
concierge service
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
An ideal option for those looking for a combination of luxury and natural beauty. Suitable for both long-term living and short-term tourist trips, as well as for real estate investors.
About the location:
The project is located …
Positioned in the heart of Kata, this exclusive club for owners features a modern, curved design and extensive use of glass, ensuring you are always connected with nature and enjoying panoramic sea views. The multifunctional indoor area offers Western food, coffee, and drinks, providing a pe…
🌟Katabella paradise--Kata Beach is a great place with crystal clear water and white sand. Perfect for surfing, diving and relaxation, and one of the most popular locations in Phuket.🌟 Location:Karon Beach - 3 kmNai Harn Beach - 10 kmPatong Beach - 11 kmRawai Beach - 12 kmOld Town of Phuket -…
Recommend
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A modern residential complex in Chalong, created for comfortable life. Thought-out architecture, high building quality and convenient location make the project attractive for living and investment.
The complex features:
clubhouse with a restaurant
modern fitness center
spa
jogging and walki…
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket.
The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Etherhome Seaview Condo is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for their own spot in the sun.
About the location:
The project is located…
Welcome to Chalong Marina Bay View Condo, the ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Our stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience.
Come experi…
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
A gated community of premium villas consists of 37 villas of 4 types, from 3 to 5+ bedrooms. All villas have a pool with a jacuzzi, private tropical gardens, terraces and covered parking for 2-3 cars. The concept of the project is a residential village with 5-star resort service. 40% of the …