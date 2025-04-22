  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20782
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385500
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

Kiara Reserve is a luxury branded residential development comprising pool villas and apartments in Layan Bay – a resort, residential and leisure complex on the north-west coast of Phuket. The residence is on the ocean-facing hillside and has a large plot of land.

Facilities

  • swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • club house
  • parking
  • reception

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Instalments - 30/70.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located steps away from Layan Beach, and adjacent to two existing ultra-luxury residences (Layan Residences by Anantara and Avadina Hills by Anantara) and the five-star Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. The area also includes a mini marina, a spa and wellness clinic, and retail plazas.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

