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New buildings in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

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Pak Nam Samut Prakan Town Municipality
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Samut Prakan City Municipality
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Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Show all Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
from
$123,893
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 35
A unique offer for investment in modern condominiums ELIO DEL NEST from the famous developer ANANDA DEVELOPMENT. Fully furnished! The project is next to the main route, with Elio Del Gest, offering convenient transportation due to its proximity to UDOM SUK BTS. It is considered a high-qual…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Show all Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Residential complex THE TRUST ERAWAN
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
from
$52,802
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Show all Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
from
$105,236
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 22
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok. Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and invest…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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