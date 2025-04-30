Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Amazing apartments in the City Phuket project, located in the central part of Phuket!Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!Mortgages for foreigners! Upon payment of 50% of the cost of the unit, a mortgage is provided for 5-10 years!Instalm…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for discerning investors and luxury connoisseurs seeking exclusivity and a high level of comfort. This project is designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and unique design.
About the location:
The project is located in the…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those looking for modern and comfortable living in the center of Phuket. The project is suitable for young professionals, families, and retirees who want to enjoy a peaceful and convenient life in a developed area.
About the loca…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Perfect for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and unique natural views. These villas are an excellent choice for both permanent residence and profitable investment.
About the location:
Ao Yon Beach Villas are located …
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it’s for:
Ideally suited for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility on one of the world's most beautiful shorelines. This property is for discerning buyers who value the highest level of comfort and privacy.
About the location:
Located on th…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Ideal for:
Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfect for those seeking exclusive accommodation in harmony with nature and dreaming of a luxurious life by the sea. Suitable for family vacations and investments.
About the location:
Veranda Villas and …
Luxurious apartments in the new residential complex THE BASE BUKIT, located in the very center of Phuket!
An attractive investment property! High rental income potential!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
Instalments available!
A special feature of this …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
For connoisseurs of modern comfort and tranquility. Perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation or a profitable investment in real estate in Phuket.
About the location:
Located in the center of Phuket Town, just a minute away fro…
A large project with rich infrastructure in the center of the island
The new condominium is being built in the most infrastructure-attractive location of the island, within walking distance of the main shopping center, Central Festival Phuket. The main advantage of the location is also the…
About the project:Location: Muang Phuket, PhuketArea of land Pribl. 4 paradiseType of project Low-rise condominium 3 buildings (8 et.), 1 clubhouseTotal number of units 585 units / 2 retail storesType of units Smart Living 26.50 - 27.80 sq.m. (Smart Living)Leisure Living 30.80 - 31.70 sqm (L…
The complex features:
lobby
gym
laundry
swimming pool
lounge area
gardens (including a roof-top garden)
Advantages
Furniture and air conditioner for free.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearest school - 300 meters
British International School - 6.1 km
Nearest shopping mall - 6.7 km
…
The Base Rise – New condo resort style Mueang District, Phuket.
The Base Rise – New condo resort style by Sansiri. is an imposing 8-storey new condo resort style comprising 326 units, located in the heart of Mueang District, Phuket , 2 min from Central Phuket. Available units range fro…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
Ideal for connoisseurs of modern life in a peaceful atmosphere. The project is perfect for young couples, small families, and investors looking to invest in a dynamically developing area.
About the location:
Located in the cente…
An excellent option for renting out and relaxing in your own residence for several weeks a year.
The complex consists of 2 eight-storey buildings with co-working space, laundry, swimming pool, parking, fitness area, gardens with recreation areas.
The complex is being built by one of the larg…
Инвестиционно-привлекательный проект! Доходность от аренды по объекту составляет 7-12% годовых!
Рассрочка!
Апартаменты меблированы!
The Base Rise — курортный кондоминиум, расположенный в самом сердце Пхукета, в районе Вичит.
Удобства: бассейн Sunrise с эксклюзивным дизайном в окр…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative investments, as the developer is Thailand's largest public company, ensuring reliability and safety.
About the location: The project is located in the Kathu area, in the heart of Phuket, with easy ac…
Base for every inspiration designed to integrate Peranakan culture with the outstanding and truly unique lifestyle of the new generation.
Base for every activity revolves around the multi-functional communal area.
Base for every way of life where function and comfort combine as you relax…
We offer furnished apartments.
The residence features a co-working area and a games room, a 30-meter-long swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a fitness center and a yoga area, a solarium, gardens, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. The roof-top terrace has a …
To the sea: 50 m, Guaranteed income: 3%, Reliable developer
About the complex:
Six luxurious beachfront residences with panoramic sea views and spacious land plots. Each villa is complemented by an exquisite pool and designed in harmony with nature. All rooms have sea views, and the design l…