Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The complex has 4 types of villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms (each with a bathroom), swimming pools of 9.5x3.8 or 10x4 m. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Villas a…
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket!
Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal.
Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel.
Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой!
Рассрочка!
Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео.
Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг.
В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who value privacy, luxury, and nature. The project is aimed at discerning investors and families seeking exceptional living in Phuket.
About the location:
Situated near Layan Beach, Komo Palm Villas provide easy access …
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who it’s for:
For those seeking a blend of luxury and seclusion in a tropical paradise. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value comfort and investment benefits.
About the location:
Located in the prestigious Thalang area, close to famous…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those dreaming of a luxurious life in Phuket with access to high standards of comfort and privacy. A perfect place for a family vacation and an investment opportunity.
About the location:
The project is situated in the delight…
Our goal is to understand and deliver products that capture the essence of home. We aim to provide properties best suited to the needs of our clients, agents, and business partners to sustainably and consistently grow in Phuket’;s property development sector.
We are thrilled to present ou…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
An ideal choice for those who value luxury and comfort amidst nature. The project is suitable for those who seek a unique combination of tranquility and convenient access to all of Phuket’s infrastructure.
About the location:
Located in …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Ideal for those seeking a combination of seclusion and modern luxury in Phuket. Perfect for family vacations, long-term stays, and investment purchases.
About the location:
A prestigious location in the center of the island, just minutes…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits.
About the location:
Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment.
About the location:
Located in the pic…
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest
About Us
Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed.
A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Project name : Viriya Green
Developer : Viriya Property and Development Co.,Ltd.
Total Land area : 15,017.60 sq.m
Number of Units : 21
Unit Title : freehold/lease hold
Villa type : 3-5 bedroom pool villa Plot size : 360.00 - 748.85 sqm
Construction size : 253.00 - 503.99 sq…
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style.
Advantages
6% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall.
Bang Tao Beach - 11 km
Mai Khao Beach - 10 km…
At Botanica Luxury Villas, our dedication transcends business; we are profoundly committed to the holistic development and well-being of Phuket As proud local developers, we play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of our community, enhancing social welfare, supporting local people, and p…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity.
About the location:
Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
Within a secured gated community, there are 16 modern loft-style villas. The villas feature 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 stories, and views of the pool and garden. The price includes finishing, air conditioners, a kitchen set, and plumbing. Addition…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income.
About the locat…
Ready to Move In, Fully Furnished, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:This luxurious residential complex in Phuket includes 15 spacious villas, ideal for comfortable living and leisure. The architecture combines modern and Thai elements. The villas offer areas ranging from 390 sq.m to 553 s…
Sinae Experience
Your journey begins here.
Step into a realm of refined elegance, where every moment invites tranquillity and the spirit finds respite. Embrace the harmony of nature and luxury in our private pool villas in Phuket, which blend seamlessly into an unforgettable retreat.
…
The Better Life For Family
Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who value a luxurious lifestyle, safety, and convenience. The project caters to the needs of families, business people, and investors seeking stable income and financial growth.
About the location:
Mouana Serenity Chern…
Rungtiva Private Pool Villas, the splendid privacy holiday home in the midst of glorious nature that combines luxury and coziness flawlessly. Idyllically located in a private area comprising 18 uniquely modern tropical 3-4 bedroom pool villas, and situated on 5 Rai (8,000 sqm.), with entirel…
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Each…
Welcome to Anchan, a luxury residential community in Phuket's picturesque Thalang district. Our deep understanding of Phuket influences our product development and site selection, ensuring prime investment opportunities. With over ten successful projects, we continue to demonstrate our exper…
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains.
The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High ceilings in the ope…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Perfect for:
Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area.
About the location:
Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments.
About the location:
Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty.
65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom.
The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Ideal for:
Alinda Villas are perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, convenience, and a sustainable lifestyle in the tropical paradise of Phuket. It is an excellent choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and anyone who values modern comfort and ec…
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Built-in kitchen
Bosch appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 12 minute…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!
Who it's for:
Botanica Foresta II is the perfect choice for those seeking refined luxury and harmony with nature. This project is designed for affluent individuals who value comfort, high quality of life, and secure investments.
About the location:
Situat…
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Fitted wardrobe
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
Layan Beach - 10 minutes
Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes
B…
Concept Design
For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it’s for:
Perfect for families seeking luxurious permanent residences and for investors looking to earn stable rental income at the popular Phuket resort.
About the location:
Trichada Essence is located in the picturesque Thalang district on Phuket i…
The new project of Will with a unique design
The project consists of private houses with three, four bedrooms that combine advanced design, minimalism and exceptional comfort.
Villas with a fully equipped kitchen, built -in dressing room and air conditioning. The total area of the proje…
6% Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
This collection of 5 exquisitely designed villas offers a sanctuary amid nature in a prestigious area of Phuket. Each residence boasts 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a 58 m² master bedroom with a walk-in closet and living area. The villas are equip…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxury and privacy surrounded by nature, close to Bangtao and Layan beaches.
About the Location: Anchan Flora is located on Phuket’s west coast, near Bangtao and Layan beaches, with quick access to the Laguna a…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it suitable for:
For those who strive for a luxurious and modernly equipped life in Phuket. The project is suitable for both permanent residence and vacation or investment.
About the location:
Layan Lucky Villas - Phase 2 is located just 5 minu…
The third phase of top villas at the centenary banyan
The project hosts 19 villas of various convenient and deeply worked out and improved layouts that will be handed over in 2024.
The Bang Tao area, where the complex is located, is known for its rich infrastructure - many exquisite rest…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it’s for:
A perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in one of the most picturesque spots in Phuket. Ideal for families, golf enthusiasts, active vacationers, and anyone who values a high level of comfort.
About the location…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Perfect for those seeking luxurious and comfortable accommodation in the heart of Phuket. The project is attractive to families and investors who value unique design, modern technologies, and proximity to the island's best beaches.
Ab…
Not just another pool villa…
The HOME you’;ve been looking for!
Where Modern Elegance meets thoughtful living
Ample storage solutions
Dedicated Thai kitchen.
Live in maid room.
Ensuite bathrooms for all members of the family.
Every detail has been considered to enhance you…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who is this for:
Perfect for those seeking luxurious and secluded living in a tropical setting. An excellent choice for families, investors, and those looking to purchase premium real estate in Phuket.
About the Location:
Botanica Foresta is located in the…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for discerning investors and families who value the combination of luxury, comfort, and strategic location in Phuket.
About the location:
Mono Champaca is located in the prestigious Thalang area in the north of Phuket. Close by are…
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Fitted wardrobes
Kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within a 5-minute walk from the best international school in Phuke…
Distance to the sea: 1800 m, Fully furnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 6 buildings, combining 1157 units. The types of units range from cozy studios of 20 sq.m. to spacious apartments of 60 sq.m. Modern architecture blends with functional designs. The complex offers well-thoug…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s for:
Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing.
About the location:
Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
For those who dream of a luxurious life on a paradise island. If you value modern design, space, and closeness to nature, Asherah Villas is your ideal choice.
About the location:
Asherah Villas are situated in a picturesque area in th…
We offer villas of three types (2, 3 and 4 bedrooms) with roof-top gardens and mineral swimming pools.
The residence features video surveillance, a spa center, a yoga studio and a sauna, a cafe and a restaurant, a multifunctional room.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is surr…
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique health resort on Bang Tao a new, outstanding project, outstanding in the most luxurious natural zone of the elite district of Bang Tao, near the rich in infrastructure of its part. He will represent a holistic, first one of its kind, a health -impr…
Welcome to Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay, where nature and luxury weave an enchanting tapestry. For over 15 years, Modern 79 has been sculpting living spaces that transcend the ordinary. Now, we proudly unveil Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay—an embodiment of exquisite living harmonized with the …
600 m to the sea, Pet-friendly, Reliable developer
About the complex:
The Siamese Bangtao Condominium in the Cherng Thalay area of Phuket offers 95 units in a 7-story building. The project combines modern design with high-quality construction from Thailand's leading developers. Unique amenit…
We offer villas featuring salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in furniture
Fully equipped kitchen
Solar panels
Air conditioning
Wi-Fi
Underground water tank
Location and nearby infrastructure
Layan Beach - 6.9 km (12 minu…
Project of exclusive designer villas in the prestigious area of PhuketThis project includes 40 exclusive villas, each of which is a masterpiece of architecture and design. The key visual concept of the project is the construction of two-storey villas located around the open territory of the …
Project Concept:The concept of Contemporary Villas with Private Pool is to create an enclave of luxurious and secluded homes, providing residents with a private oasis where they can relax, rejuvenate and enjoy an absolute sense of tranquility. The project is focused on providing an unprecede…
We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design capture…
Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parki…
We offer different villas with swimming pools. The villas are built in the modern luxury style and in the tropical Balinese style.
Plot areas - from 411 m2 to 1,373 m2.
The residence features a park, a cafe and a restaurant, a communal swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path, a kids' playground…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments.
About the location:
Located in Mai Khao on the…