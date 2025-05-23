  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti

New buildings for sale in Thep Krasatti

Thalang
57
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$730,724
We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The complex has 4 types of villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms (each with a bathroom), swimming pools of 9.5x3.8 or 10x4 m. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Villas a…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$686,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket! Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal. Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$590,855
Finishing options Finished
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel. Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$808,490
Number of floors 1
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой! Рассрочка! Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео. Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг. В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$863,423
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 462–593 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$545,068
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 353 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value privacy, luxury, and nature. The project is aimed at discerning investors and families seeking exceptional living in Phuket. About the location: Situated near Layan Beach, Komo Palm Villas provide easy access …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$818,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 435 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: For those seeking a blend of luxury and seclusion in a tropical paradise. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value comfort and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the prestigious Thalang area, close to famous…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,27M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 723 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those dreaming of a luxurious life in Phuket with access to high standards of comfort and privacy. A perfect place for a family vacation and an investment opportunity. About the location: The project is situated in the delight…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Thalang, Thailand
from
$737,064
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Our goal is to understand and deliver products that capture the essence of home. We aim to provide properties best suited to the needs of our clients, agents, and business partners to sustainably and consistently grow in Phuket’;s property development sector. We are thrilled to present ou…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$520,143
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 263–359 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and comfort amidst nature. The project is suitable for those who seek a unique combination of tranquility and convenient access to all of Phuket’s infrastructure. About the location: Located in …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$648,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 352 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination of seclusion and modern luxury in Phuket. Perfect for family vacations, long-term stays, and investment purchases. About the location: A prestigious location in the center of the island, just minutes…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$906,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 473–709 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$501,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$581,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 325–504 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment. About the location: Located in the pic…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest About Us Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed. A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Thalang, Thailand
from
$621,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Project name : Viriya Green Developer : Viriya Property and Development Co.,Ltd. Total Land area : 15,017.60 sq.m Number of Units : 21 Unit Title : freehold/lease hold Villa type : 3-5 bedroom pool villa Plot size : 360.00 - 748.85 sqm Construction size : 253.00 - 503.99 sq…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,487
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall. Bang Tao Beach - 11 km Mai Khao Beach - 10 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Thalang, Thailand
from
$679,443
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
At Botanica Luxury Villas, our dedication transcends business; we are profoundly committed to the holistic development and well-being of Phuket As proud local developers, we play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of our community, enhancing social welfare, supporting local people, and p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Thalang, Thailand
from
$558,346
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
🏷️Sale Price :  THB 18.9M Location: Thalang, Phuket Swimming Pool: Private Building Area: 402.25 sqm Land Area: 493.26 sqm Area 1st floor :  316.95 sq.m Garden area : 4 cars Ownership: Thai Freehold or Leasehold Property Status: Development Construction Status: 70% loading Floors i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$572,459
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 298–550 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity. About the location: Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,179
Finishing options Finished
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
Agency
Udomo
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$559,044
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 320–340 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Thalang, Thailand
from
$696,221
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 350–400 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: Within a secured gated community, there are 16 modern loft-style villas. The villas feature 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 stories, and views of the pool and garden. The price includes finishing, air conditioners, a kitchen set, and plumbing. Addition…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$136,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 71 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$474,766
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 280 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Ready to Move In, Fully Furnished, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:This luxurious residential complex in Phuket includes 15 spacious villas, ideal for comfortable living and leisure. The architecture combines modern and Thai elements. The villas offer areas ranging from 390 sq.m to 553 s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Sinae Experience Your journey begins here. Step into a realm of refined elegance, where every moment invites tranquillity and the spirit finds respite. Embrace the harmony of nature and luxury in our private pool villas in Phuket, which blend seamlessly into an unforgettable retreat. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Thalang, Thailand
from
$681,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The Better Life For Family Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$739,540
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 360–461 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxurious lifestyle, safety, and convenience. The project caters to the needs of families, business people, and investors seeking stable income and financial growth. About the location: Mouana Serenity Chern…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Thalang, Thailand
from
$595,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Rungtiva Private Pool Villas, the splendid privacy holiday home in the midst of glorious nature that combines luxury and coziness flawlessly. Idyllically located in a private area comprising 18 uniquely modern tropical 3-4 bedroom pool villas, and situated on 5 Rai (8,000 sqm.), with entirel…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$912,851
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$822,447
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 112 m²
1 real estate object 1
Welcome to Anchan, a luxury residential community in Phuket's picturesque Thalang district. Our deep understanding of Phuket influences our product development and site selection, ensuring prime investment opportunities. With over ten successful projects, we continue to demonstrate our exper…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$913,757
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains. The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings in the ope…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$542,329
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 306–394 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area. About the location: Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty. 65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom. The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$725,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 432–786 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Alinda Villas are perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, convenience, and a sustainable lifestyle in the tropical paradise of Phuket. It is an excellent choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and anyone who values modern comfort and ec…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$807,253
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Thalang, Thailand
from
$948,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 403–572 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who it's for: Botanica Foresta II is the perfect choice for those seeking refined luxury and harmony with nature. This project is designed for affluent individuals who value comfort, high quality of life, and secure investments. About the location: Situat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$163,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,23M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes B…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Concept Design For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Thalang, Thailand
from
$564,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 221–408 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious permanent residences and for investors looking to earn stable rental income at the popular Phuket resort. About the location: Trichada Essence is located in the picturesque Thalang district on Phuket i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$591,435
Number of floors 1
Area 313 m²
1 real estate object 1
The new project of Will with a unique design The project consists of private houses with three, four bedrooms that combine advanced design, minimalism and exceptional comfort. Villas with a fully equipped kitchen, built -in dressing room and air conditioning. The total area of ​​the proje…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$575,899
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 456 m²
2 real estate objects 2
6% Income Guarantee About the Complex: This collection of 5 exquisitely designed villas offers a sanctuary amid nature in a prestigious area of Phuket. Each residence boasts 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a 58 m² master bedroom with a walk-in closet and living area. The villas are equip…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Flora
Villa Anchan Flora
Thalang, Thailand
from
$605,108
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 328–540 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxury and privacy surrounded by nature, close to Bangtao and Layan beaches. About the Location: Anchan Flora is located on Phuket’s west coast, near Bangtao and Layan beaches, with quick access to the Laguna a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$783,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 432–688 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: For those who strive for a luxurious and modernly equipped life in Phuket. The project is suitable for both permanent residence and vacation or investment. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas - Phase 2 is located just 5 minu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Thalang, Thailand
from
$887,767
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
2 real estate objects 2
The third phase of top villas at the centenary banyan The project hosts 19 villas of various convenient and deeply worked out and improved layouts that will be handed over in 2024. The Bang Tao area, where the complex is located, is known for its rich infrastructure - many exquisite rest…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Thalang, Thailand
from
$587,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 305–380 m²
11 real estate objects 11
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: A perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in one of the most picturesque spots in Phuket. Ideal for families, golf enthusiasts, active vacationers, and anyone who values a high level of comfort. About the location…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Thalang, Thailand
from
$699,311
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 350–352 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and comfortable accommodation in the heart of Phuket. The project is attractive to families and investors who value unique design, modern technologies, and proximity to the island's best beaches. Ab…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$867,199
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Not just another pool villa… The HOME you’;ve been looking for! Where Modern Elegance meets thoughtful living Ample storage solutions Dedicated Thai kitchen. Live in maid room. Ensuite bathrooms for all members of the family. Every detail has been considered to enhance you…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 339–558 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is this for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and secluded living in a tropical setting. An excellent choice for families, investors, and those looking to purchase premium real estate in Phuket. About the Location: Botanica Foresta is located in the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 314–425 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for discerning investors and families who value the combination of luxury, comfort, and strategic location in Phuket. About the location: Mono Champaca is located in the prestigious Thalang area in the north of Phuket. Close by are…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the well-known international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the well-known international school, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$727,617
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute walk from the best international school in Phuke…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,14M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 388–877 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Distance to the sea: 1800 m, Fully furnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 6 buildings, combining 1157 units. The types of units range from cozy studios of 20 sq.m. to spacious apartments of 60 sq.m. Modern architecture blends with functional designs. The complex offers well-thoug…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Thalang, Thailand
from
$984,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 560–600 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$839,971
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 260–481 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For those who dream of a luxurious life on a paradise island. If you value modern design, space, and closeness to nature, Asherah Villas is your ideal choice. About the location: Asherah Villas are situated in a picturesque area in th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$400,286
We offer villas of three types (2, 3 and 4 bedrooms) with roof-top gardens and mineral swimming pools. The residence features video surveillance, a spa center, a yoga studio and a sauna, a cafe and a restaurant, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surr…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 333–853 m²
6 real estate objects 6
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique health resort on Bang Tao a new, outstanding project, outstanding in the most luxurious natural zone of the elite district of Bang Tao, near the rich in infrastructure of its part. He will represent a holistic, first one of its kind, a health -impr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$882,694
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay, where nature and luxury weave an enchanting tapestry. For over 15 years, Modern 79 has been sculpting living spaces that transcend the ordinary. Now, we proudly unveil Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay—an embodiment of exquisite living harmonized with the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$81,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
600 m to the sea, Pet-friendly, Reliable developer About the complex: The Siamese Bangtao Condominium in the Cherng Thalay area of Phuket offers 95 units in a 7-story building. The project combines modern design with high-quality construction from Thailand's leading developers. Unique amenit…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$880,751
We offer villas featuring salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in furniture Fully equipped kitchen Solar panels Air conditioning Wi-Fi Underground water tank Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 6.9 km (12 minu…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 388–420 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Project of exclusive designer villas in the prestigious area of PhuketThis project includes 40 exclusive villas, each of which is a masterpiece of architecture and design. The key visual concept of the project is the construction of two-storey villas located around the open territory of the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$771,972
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Project Concept:The concept of Contemporary Villas with Private Pool is to create an enclave of luxurious and secluded homes, providing residents with a private oasis where they can relax, rejuvenate and enjoy an absolute sense of tranquility. The project is focused on providing an unprecede…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$696,304
We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design capture…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$460,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parki…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,72M
We offer different villas with swimming pools. The villas are built in the modern luxury style and in the tropical Balinese style. Plot areas - from 411 m2 to 1,373 m2. The residence features a park, a cafe and a restaurant, a communal swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path, a kids' playground…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$830,909
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 489–714 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments. About the location: Located in Mai Khao on the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
