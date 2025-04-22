Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with views of the sea and tropical gardens. Apartments of different types, from cozy studios to luxurious penthouses.
Construction start - Q1 2025. Construction completion - Q4 2026.
One of the most reliable developers on the island. The company has been around since 1989 — during its formative years, it was involved in landscape design, and now successfully applies this experience to the improvement of its properties. It has implemented 5 large-scale resort projects in Phuket, and another 3 projects are under construction.Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-sale benefits:
The complex is located on Rawai Beach, on the southern coast of Phuket, the most popular with expats, close to international schools. Easy access to a variety of local attractions, restaurants, cafes and shops. Proximity to other popular beaches such as Nai Harn and Yanui. In the south of the island there are international offices and a community of IT specialists, which increases the demand for long-term rental properties.