  Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
20
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with views of the sea and tropical gardens. Apartments of different types, from cozy studios to luxurious penthouses.

Construction start - Q1 2025. Construction completion - Q4 2026.

One of the most reliable developers on the island. The company has been around since 1989 — during its formative years, it was involved in landscape design, and now successfully applies this experience to the improvement of its properties. It has implemented 5 large-scale resort projects in Phuket, and another 3 projects are under construction.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 4 swimming pools
  • natural lagoon
  • wellness and aqua therapy
  • sky rooftop
  • events area
  • garden
  • observation deck
  • bar
  • coworking area
  • children's area
  • tea room
  • fitness center
  • library
  • conference room
  • car parking for 89 cars
  • motorcycle parking for 60 cars
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV systems
  • property management services
Advantages

Pre-sale benefits:

  • additional discount on the first day of sales 10%
  • opportunity to choose the best apartment
  • furniture package as a gift
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on Rawai Beach, on the southern coast of Phuket, the most popular with expats, close to international schools. Easy access to a variety of local attractions, restaurants, cafes and shops. Proximity to other popular beaches such as Nai Harn and Yanui. In the south of the island there are international offices and a community of IT specialists, which increases the demand for long-term rental properties.

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

