Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with views of the sea and tropical gardens. Apartments of different types, from cozy studios to luxurious penthouses.

Construction start - Q1 2025. Construction completion - Q4 2026.

One of the most reliable developers on the island. The company has been around since 1989 — during its formative years, it was involved in landscape design, and now successfully applies this experience to the improvement of its properties. It has implemented 5 large-scale resort projects in Phuket, and another 3 projects are under construction.

4 swimming pools

natural lagoon

wellness and aqua therapy

sky rooftop

events area

garden

observation deck

bar

coworking area

children's area

tea room

fitness center

library

conference room

car parking for 89 cars

motorcycle parking for 60 cars

24-hour security

CCTV systems

property management services

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Pre-sale benefits:

additional discount on the first day of sales 10%

opportunity to choose the best apartment

furniture package as a gift

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on Rawai Beach, on the southern coast of Phuket, the most popular with expats, close to international schools. Easy access to a variety of local attractions, restaurants, cafes and shops. Proximity to other popular beaches such as Nai Harn and Yanui. In the south of the island there are international offices and a community of IT specialists, which increases the demand for long-term rental properties.